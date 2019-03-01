Square: Where Do We Go Now? - Up

Square is exposed to risk from deterioration of macroeconomic conditions since its main source of revenue comes from very small businesses.

Read why I think Square is in a position that justifies investment at this level, but the window to act may close soon.

The drop in Square following its earnings announcement was unjustified and the stock has room to grow.

The fintech that keeps innovating

Below I will look at the current state of Square (SQ) and the potential for equity appreciation over the next 12 months. Coming from a background in banking, Square and the crop of fintechs that emerged in the wake of the 2008 crisis such as Lending Club (LC) and On Deck (ONDK) have been one of my favorite group of companies to watch. In the 2010-2015 period these companies caused some heartburn for bank managers due to their rapid growth and the potential for industry disruption by Silicone Valley. Since then, the threat of complete disruption has subsided, but some of the fintechs continue to make good progress - Square being one of them.

This article looks at Square through a fundamental business analysis and puts it in the perspective of the macroeconomic late-stage business cycle in the United States. My thesis is that Square is a fundamentally successful company with solid leadership and a proven ability to innovate. However, Square's source of revenue is risky (very small businesses) and it may suffer a significant drop in demand whenever the next economic downturn occurs. Since economic indicators in the US suggest that a downturn is not imminent, the recent drop in Square price is a good opportunity (at least in my personal opinion) to enter the stock.

(Source: Square)

Happy 10th birthday, Square! - a look at fundamentals

Square started in February 2009 and took over the country with its unique white dongles for mobile phones which enabled anyone to accept credit card payments. It was somewhat reminiscent of the white headphones Apple introduced in the early 2000's which made the products instantly recognizable. Aside from pure investment purposes, I like Square for a number of reasons. I have personally experienced their products on many occasions and have always had a good experience - definitely an improvement over what existed before them. I have seen small businesses and individuals exchange money for simple services, something which otherwise may not have occurred since there were no other user-friendly tools. By enabling small businesses and sole proprietors to exchange products and services, Square is undoubtedly helping expand the economic pie. This is something which should be celebrated.

However, when we are considering investing in the equity of a company we must look for indicators which will drive that value up. Positive externalities are nice but it's not what we're here for.

So let's look at Square's Q4 presentation.

(Source: Square)

The company continues to grow fast. Net revenue, Gross Payment Volume (GPV) and EBITDA are all growing impressively. While Square made two acquisitions (Weebly and Zesty) in 2018, they were not large enough to distort the results. Including the acquisitions Adjusted Revenue growth was 64%, excluding them it was 53% - Square is not relying on acquisitions alone to boost revenue. Its core business is also growing.

(Source: Square)

Looking at revenue by client cohort shows us that the clients who are signed up each year contribute progressively more revenue. Even more importantly, the revenue derived from the same cohort grows over time. This trend is significant because it demonstrates that the company continues to deliver increasing value to clients over a multiple years. Client churn does not seem to be a concern because if a lot of the clients were leaving, the revenue from the cohorts would decline over time. Clients are staying and they are paying more.

(Source: Square)

Another important source of strength is the revenue diversification. While the transaction-based revenue is still the lifeblood of the company, subscription and services-based revenues are increasing faster and can provide some counterbalance in the case of an economic downturn (more on that later). Services-based revenues include Instant Deposit, Caviar, Square Capital and Cash Card, which are all offerings that are complimentary to the core payments business.

Data by YCharts

While Square's stock dropped about 5% in after hours trading on February 27th from $79.35 to $75.92, it bounced back to around 81$ per share the next day. In my opinion the drop following the earnings announcement was a knee jerk reaction to revenue growth that was slightly less than what the consensus expected. We have to keep min mind, however, that Square is still a growing company that is investing in many new products and most metrics will bounce around.

The forward P/E ratio has stabilized at the lower end of the range from the last year at around 110. Yes, this is a high P/E ratio which implies a forward EPS of around $0.7, but Square is a growth company and if it is successful at rolling out its ambitious new products to its existing and future customers, I think the valuation is justified.

If Square surprises on revenue growth in the coming quarters, it is plausible that the forward P/E ratio can return to higher levels. In fact, for the stock to grow to $100, the forward P/E ratio will have to stand at around 150, which is well below its previous highs. Therefore, I believe a range of $95-100 is reasonable for Square provided no unforeseen circumstances.

Product innovation done right

(Source: Square)

Square has come a long way since its early days. The company now provides a large suite of products to small businesses including, payment acceptance, processing, debit cards, employee benefits and an In-App Payments SDK for online businesses. The increase in new products and services sets Square apart from other fintechs who were born around the same time. Many have stagnated because their original product has not seen wide adoption and others have struggled to pivot to new products.

(Source: Square)

Products launched in the last five years contributed 51% of Adjusted Revenues, a significant indicator of Square's ability to continuously innovate.

Square also released one of the most popular apps in 2018 - Cash App. The Cash App may actually be Square's secret weapon because it leverages on the lessons CEO Jack Dorsey has learned form his other company - Twitter.

While not a significant driver of revenues yet, Cash App was able to tap into major network effects and rocketed to the #17 place for free apps in the Apple App Store.

People are utilizing the money they have in Cash App with friends, families and landlords, causing another download, and another, into the network - Jack Dorsey

(Source: Square)

I am very excited for Cash App because launching a successful payments app is incredibly difficult. Just ask Zelle or Google Wallet. If Square is able to grow Cash App it has the potential to take marketshare from Venmo, which has stagnated in terms of new features. And this is where Bitcoin comes in. Cash App allows users to buy Bitcoin, although that is not its main use. I don't believe Bitcoin plays a major role in Square's pans for growth, but including this feature makes the app different and cool enough to take users away from Venmo. The results speak for themselves - the app had over 15M active monthly users as of December.

Competition not a threat

Speaking of Venmo and PayPal, Square doesn't seem to have much new competition. I am not aware of new fintech entrants who are trying to go head to head with Square. Affirm may eventually be a challenger but for now the two companies seem to be going after the opposite sides of the register - Square goes for the business owners, Affirm goes for shoppers.

With regard to existing competitors, Square has successfully maneuvered them over the last ten years. There is little reason to believe things will change dramatically over the next twelve months.

If you've read everything above, you probably think that I am all in on Square. I would be except for one fairly significant concern which isn't a problem with Square specifically - it's the business cycle.

Trouble on the economic horizon - a race against time

One thing that Square has in common with other fintechs that came after 2009 is the they never lived through an economic downturn. While a couple other lending fintechs imploded even without the help of a recession, this is a valid concern for investors. Not only is the management team potentially untested in this area, but the main client base of Square is made up of very small businesses.

Typically in a recession, small businesses do worst. Unfortunately square doesn't have a lot of ways to escape this predicament, although it is trying to diversify as fast as possible.

(Source: Square)

As of Q4 2018, more than 50% of Square's sellers generate GPV of more than $125,000. A business that does $125,000 in sales isn't tiny but it definitely isn't large. Even the largest category of sellers that Square breaks out (those over $500,000 in GPV) aren't exactly large businesses and can fail in a recession. Square's efforts to break into larger and more diverse businesses are absolutely necessary and need to be done ASAP before we reach the next downturn. Servicing larger businesses will ensure that the lifeblood of Square, the GPV, doesn't drop too much in a recession.

The good news is that most economists and market observers do not foresee a recession in the next 2-4 quarters. Some have said that indicators are flashing signals of a late stage cycle, but there are no obvious reasons that things will change dramatically overnight.

The St. Louis Fed published an article which examines four housing indicators which are typically canaries in the coal-mine for recessions. They concluded that:

"Recent movements in several housing indicators resemble those seen in the late stages of past economic expansions."

"Not all housing indicators point to a slowdown."

"Key indicators to watch include mortgage rates, existing home sales, real house prices and the momentum of residential investment."

The analysis of the indicators is a mixed bag, but not an immediate alarm.

To conclude - Square is a unique opportunity within a limited time window

For these reasons, it is my opinion that owning Square equity for the next 12 months offers a unique opportunity to benefit from the story of this company. Square has shown that it can endure challenges from incumbents and other startups. It is one of the few fintechs that is introducing products on a consistent and successful basis.

The hidden weapon of Square is the Cash App which has a realistic chance of gaining significant marketshare and challenging Venmo as the preferred payments app in the US.

The Achilles heel of the company may be a recession which hits its core demographic hard, but such an event is unlikely in the next 12 months.

Lastly, this is not one of the safest investments as it should be obvious with any early stage tech company. I present it simply as an idea which I believe exists for a limited time based on factors which I believe are indicative of future success for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion and are meant for educational purposes. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.