A Closer Look At Tesla's Updated Model 3 Portfolio

The news here is mixed: the price drops themselves are now clearly a matter of portfolio pricing as previously predicted and may indicate further cost reduction.

On Feb. 28, Tesla not only announced the availability of the $35K base model but also other mid-priced variants as previously predicted. Oh, and another small price drop.

In the last article I wrote, we explored the margins behind Tesla's Model 3 and how the price cuts didn't make sense as a means of boosting demand. In it, I predicted that Tesla (TSLA) would likely release a lower-priced variant in the near future, and that Tesla would be looking to compress the pricing differences between trim levels once the promised $35K version was made available, with the ultimate aim to make the $35K variant relatively less attractive (and thus support margins within the portfolio as a whole).

Today, we received confirmation not only of these points (with a "standard range plus" variant released and all existing models receiving yet another price cut) but also the immediate release of $35K M3 in the US.

Let's take a look at the prices, before and after the recent price cuts:

Only suckers pay retail

Old price Jan. price Feb. price Mar. price Nov. 2018 Cost estimate Old gross margin Jan. gross margin at Nov. costs Feb. gross margin at Nov. costs SR-Base $35,000 $38,000 -8.6% -8.6% SR-AP $38,000 $38,000 5.0% 5.0% SR-Premium* $37,000 $39,500 1.3% -1.5% SR-AP-Premium* $40,000 $39,400 12.4% 10.5% MR-Premium $46,000 $44,000 $42,900 $40,000 $40,800 11.3% 7.3% 4.9% MR-AP-Premium $51,000 $49,000 $47,900 $43,000 $40,800 20.0% 16.7% 14.8% LR-Premium $49,000 $47,000 $45,900 $43,000 $42,620 13.0% 9.3% 7.1% LR-AP-Premium $54,000 $52,000 $50,900 $46,000 $42,620 21.1% 18.0% 16.3% LR-AWD-Premium $53,000 $51,000 $49,900 $47,000 $44,620 15.8% 12.5% 10.6% LR-AWD-AP-Premium $58,000 $56,000 $54,900 $50,000 $44,000 24.1% 21.4% 19.9% LR-Performance $64,000 $62,000 $60,900 $58,000 $46,000 28.1% 25.8% 24.5% LR-Performance-AP $69,000 $67,000 $65,900 $61,000 $46,000 33.3% 31.3% 30.2%

Source: calculations from previous author calculations and article; pricing from Tesla website

* SR premium is a "partial premium" that includes heated power front seats and partially upgraded sound and LED fog lamps, as well as premium material, but lacks other features such as rear heated seats and fully upgraded sound and the full entertainment suite options. It also includes 20 miles of additional range.

(Note: Tesla also lowered the price of their AP package, to $3K if purchased before delivery, likely to increase uptake as it moves into more price sensitive segments)

The pricing compression was even greater than I had predicted, with the premium between the mid-range premium and standard range bare-bones iteration a scant $5K.

What is interesting to see is that Tesla has largely given up the pretense of the vegan interior being worth much of a premium, with upgraded sound, heated seats, fog lamps, and the "premium" interior costing only $2K more on the base version.

As expected, the base version is an extremely stripped down version of the Model 3. Not only does it remove niceties such as heated seats, a console, and Tesla's well-reviewed sound system, it also sticks the driver with manual seats and steering adjustment and a stripped-down functionality for the touch panel. The lack of fog lamps also means that this car will be less appealing in places with inclement weather. There will be some drivers (perhaps Uber drivers) that will have interest in the rock-bottom option, but for many prospective buyers, the $37K SR version is likely to be the lowest they're willing to go. In cold weather places with inclement weather (and where range is 30-50% less than stated for EVs in cold temperatures), the base M3 is likely out of consideration.

All in all, the $40K mid-range variant looks to be the best bang for the buck. In addition to the better interior and sound, owners receive an extra 40 miles of range. Tesla looks to be using a relatively predictable good-better-best pricing scheme (funny enough, some of the earliest predictions expected Tesla's ASP to move toward $42-43K, which means they look to be quite prescient once we consider uptake on options such as Autopilot). Tesla cut prices across the board by $3K on existing models, essentially moving ahead of the FIT reduction (and for buyers that purchase before EOY, they actually will come out ahead for having waited).

For the would-be Tesla consumer, this increased level of segmentation and pricing reduction is beneficial. Relative to the competition, Tesla is competitively priced with the likes of BMW and Mercedes for the entry-level luxury market (with the MR premium of $40K almost exactly in line with comparable Mercedes/ BMW options).

That Tesla is willing to offer the very basic option now, rather than in a few months, without baby steps in-between suggests that there has been at least some operational improvement that they are not completely underwater on making the base option (as would've been the case in November). Companies trying to support cash flow do not offer cars that move them into a negative cash flow situation (though there may still be a slight accounting loss on the GM% of these vehicles, with only depreciation keeping the cash flow near or above positive).

Competitively, this is a blow to other autos that are looking to dip their toe into this market. Tesla has set the market price lower than is favorable for legacy autos and their ICE business. While low-margin, mass-market brands such as Hyundai and Chevy will be price competitive with the lower-trim M3 variants (though based on initial sales, not appealing to customers), luxury lines faces an unsavory choice: price their EV options at a level that protects their ICE vehicles (i.e., at a material premium), and they will not be price competitive. Price them to market, and they will cannibalize their existing (profitable) business.

It's not always best to go first

This is about it for the good news on this event, however. That Tesla needed to go to this step now, in Q1, suggests that demand abroad fell short of estimates and that they would not have moved their 70-80K Q1 target without the incremental demand of the lower-trim M3s. The Model 3 in the sub-$40K price range will sell quite well - it is an EV that, for the first time, is actually comparably priced to ICEs within the same segment and legitimately within reach of consumers outside the top 5-10% of the income distribution. But the amount of margin pressure this is likely to induce (with the vast majority of US sales likely to come in at below $46K in ASP, even if AP is included) makes profitability, at least in the short term, much, much more difficult to achieve.

The Q1 earnings will be extremely important for determining not only the viable domestic demand for the Model 3 but also the forward-looking mix and whether or not it is enough to sustain profitability for a company that has claimed it would be net profitable for the full year of 2019. Musk followed up the announcement with a statement that Tesla would not be profitable come Q1 2019. The real question is if it can be profitable beyond. The market has reacted moderately negatively AH to the news, and I think that's a sensible reaction at this point in time.

For consumers, this news is a win. But from a financial perspective, I would consider this a net negative data point for the company and expect increased volatility over the next several months as Tesla is forced to prove its story on volume, margin, and demand all over again.

