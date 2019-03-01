Intel Has A Marvelous Tailwind From Foveros

The hybrid x86 3D stacking semiconductor design will persuade Apple to keep using Intel processors for its Mac computer products.

The thesis of this article is that Intel (INTC) is innovating fast enough to protect its dominant position in server and desktop processor. Intel is a buy-and-hold forever investment because of its patented innovations in x86 processor design. I am an Adobe (ADBE) creative professional and a video gamer. Believe me when I say that Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking designed Lakefield System-on-Chip [SoC] was the star of MWC 2019.

Foveros is a proprietary intellectual property, so there is essentially no risk that Intel's rivals can replicate or imitate it. The 12x12x1mm Lakefield SoC has long-term implications for the PC creative and video games industries. Intel’s idea of combining 1 powerful 10-nanometer Core Sunny Cove CPU with 4 low-power Atom processors in and Gen 11 integrated GPU in one die is inimitable right now.

Unless Ryzen designs can license 3D stacking chip architecture, the Foveros Lakefield SoC is a solid future tailwind for Intel’s $37 billion/year Client Computing Group (desktop x86 processors) and $22.99 billion/year Data Center Group (server processors, storage, and accelerators).

There's Almost Zero Chance Of Intel Being Dethroned In Servers and PC Processors

You can go check the patents applications list of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). There is nothing in there that mentions about it coming up with its own 3D stacking chip design. Go check the balance sheet of AMD. Its cash & short term investments is only $1.16 billion - lower than its total current liabilities of $ 1.98 billion. AMD's long-term debt is still $1.11 billion.

Intel's long-term domination of the x86 processor business is safe for the next five or 10 years because... AMD does not have the extra financial resources to research and formulate its own 3D stacking chip design IP. AMD does not have the extra money to even research an answer to Intel's EMIB (Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge). EMIB made Foveros 3D stacking possible.

AMD is the only x86 rival of Intel, isn't it? AMD is too small and not rich enough to seriously derail Intel's $59.99 billion/year semiconductor chip business.

Sad but true, AMD’s Epyc is emerging as an epic failure. As of December 2019, Intel’s market share in server processors is still at 98%. Intel’s stock is driven by its underappreciated real-world success. On the other hand, AMD’s stock price is mostly driven by investor optimism. Yes, AMD has great new x86 processors and graphics processors. However, the PC industry players remain largely loyal to Intel. This makes INTC the better long-term bet.

The real-world survey chart below also illustrates that AMD has failed to reach 30% market share until now. This is in spite of AMD making and selling affordable Ryzen processors since 2017.

I am also dismissive of the threat coming from ARM-based processors for data centers. They will remain niche products that will not disrupt Intel's virtual monopoly on data center processors. Qualcomm (QCOM) is the only firm big enough to make ARM server processors competitive, but it already quit more than a year ago.

The legendary Linus Torvalds already explained why cost efficiency is better using x86 processors than x64 ARM on data centers. Torvalds is right when he concluded that lack of developments boxes is why ARM-based server processors are a quixotic efforts.

The energy-efficient Lakefield further confirmed Torvalds’s genius explanation why ARM-based server processors are still insignificant this 2019. Server-centric x86 Foveros processors can be energy efficient with its 4 atom processors and 3D stacked design.

China Is The Only Major Downside Risk

INTC has a great YTD return of 13.46%. I am not saying it will all be rosy this year but I just don't see any imminent near-term headwind that could force INTC to go below $50 again within the next few months. (Seeking Alpha)

The only potential downside that could probably derail INTC's upside momentum this year is if China's leadership issues a ban or a big increase in import duties on Intel server and desktop processors in China. Like Apple (AAPL), Intel's global annual revenue is 15 to 20% coming from China.

I believe the simmering trade war between President Trump and China is why Intel recently killed its 5G collaboration with state-owned China Unigroup, citing security concerns. My takeaway is that Intel was concerned with protecting its great relationship, or guanxi, with China for over a decade now.

Why Foveros Matters

Intel needs Foveros 3D stacking die design to come up with more energy-efficient but powerful small SoCs. This can help PC vendors create more useful laptops for on-the-go gaming and content creation. Battery consumption is better when a Photoshop or Adobe Premiere-centric laptop can switch workloads between Atom processors and 1-core Sunny Cove Core i-5 or Core i-7. Based on my real-world experience, on-site wedding video same day editing (SDE) using a quad-core Core i7 laptop is a hassle because you need a power outlet do it or extra laptop batteries.

Gaming and video editing on laptops is power consuming but Intel just might have solved this quandary with Foveros 3D stacking design. It can be a game-changer for laptop and mini-PC manufacturers. The 12x12x1 mm form factor design of Lakefield is a prelude to Intel further dominating graphics editing-centric and gaming laptops/mini-computers.

Leaked benchmark tests scores of Intel’s latest Gen 11 iGPU showed it is at par with Vega 10 iGPU of AMD. A Lakefield-based laptop will therefore also be a decent gaming and content-creation machine.

Intel’s core i5 and Core i7 processors are found in most best (but pricey and battery consuming) gaming and content creation editing laptops. Lakefield could cater to budget-conscious and battery-conscious laptop gamers and creative professionals. In other words, most major PC manufacturers will use Lakefield as a great excuse to keep on ignoring the affordable Ryzen Mobile processors of Advanced Micro Devices.

Sad but true, AMD has no answer to Foveros. Foveros allows Intel to add in RAM components on the same die of Lakefield SoC. The screenshot below explains why Foveros is a marvelous tailwind for Intel’s desktop and server processor business. Going forward, Intel can supply energy-efficient x86 processors with integrated RAM, CPU, GPU, I/O, and 5G modems.

I do not think Intel will license Foveros to AMD any time soon. Foveros is Intel’s unique advantage against AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), Apple, and other ARM-based chip designers. My fearless forecast is that Foveros Lakefield is game changer in laptop and server processors.

My fearless forecast is that Foveros Lakefield just dispelled the rumor that Apple will abandon x86 processors for its MacBook next year. At best, Apple will only probably release ARM-based MacBooks with touchscreen displays. Tim Cook is not stupid. He knows high-end Mac sales are largely driven by graphic artists and content creation professionals dependent on x86 win32 software (like Adobe Creative Cloud software products) dependent

Intel did not allow Microsoft’s (MSFT) emulation of x86 win32 software on ARM-based Windows 10 computers. It will also forbid Apple from emulating legacy-code x86 macOS on ARM-based Apple computers. There is little point from buying a $1,500 ARM-based MacBook if it cannot natively run the macOS versions of Premiere CC 2019 or AutoCAD 2019.

Final Thoughts

I rate INTC as a conviction buy. It has almost zero competition on server processors. Foveros is a proprietary tailwind for Intel’s $59.99 billion annual desktop/server semiconductors products business. Foveros Lakefield likely convinced PC manufacturers to remain faithful to the Intel Inside religion. Intel is an old tech giant that is clearly innovating, not stagnating. No other processor designer can match Foveros’ long-term potential in computers, mobile devices, data centers, and Internet of Things devices.

Going forward, I believe Foveros 3D stacking chip design technology has future legitimate applications in robotics, self-driving cars, drones, smart home assistants, and self-driving vehicles. Intel is a well-diversified company that has multiple future growth drivers.

My buy rating for Intel’s stock is also due its obvious undervaluation when compared to its chip-making peers. INTC has notably lower P/E (11.88), P/B (3.22), and EV/EBITDA (7.94) ratios than its rivals do. Intel clearly has the stronger balance sheet and free cash flow than AMD, and yet Intel is getting much less love from investors.

It is my fearless forecast that Intel is the safer long-term bet in the semiconductor industry. Its persisting pseudo-monopoly on server, and desktop processors gives Intel a wide moat.

