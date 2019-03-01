Liberty Health: Reincarnated After Exit Of CEO/CFO And Aphria

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) is going through some turbulent times after the short report shattered investor confidence and sent the stock falling. The company is replacing its CEO and CFO after previous board resignation of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) insiders. Last week, Aphria also divested its entire stake in the company. Liberty had suffered from investor perceptions that the two stocks are intertwined and closely related after the short attacks. In an effort to separate the two companies and limit the collateral damages as a result of Aphria's damaged reputation in the industry, Liberty announced that Aphria insiders Vic Neufeld and John Cervini will step down from its Board on January 31. We think the removal of Aphria's ownership in Liberty should be a positive development for Liberty in the long run, but short-term selling pressure from the release of 64 million shares could be problematic. Additionally, the loss of its CEO and CFO in the near-term creates uncertainty.

CEO/CFO/Aphria Exited

We have detailed the relationship between Liberty and Aphria on several occasions in the past. We discussed the overlap between the founding partners of both companies, including Liberty's initial status as Aphria's USA subsidiary. We also discussed Aphria's decision to divest its Liberty stake beginning in February 2018 and completed on September 6, 2018. Aphria's decision to sell its stake served as an overhang on Liberty shares for the most part of 2018. However, since the short sellers released another report that alleged insider profiting for certain Liberty transactions, Liberty shares have been under severe pressure and have only recently begun to recoup some of the losses. On February 19, 2019, Aphria announced that it will divest its entire stake in Liberty by receiving $47 million in cash.

(Source: TSX)

For Liberty, the Aphria affiliation has now turned from a benefit to a liability. When the first QCM/Hindenburg short report came out on December 3, Liberty stock dropped double-digit percentages as investors assumed guilt by association. A few days later, the short sellers published a second report targeting Liberty Health specifically by alleging Aphria insiders carried out insider dealings when Liberty was set up, similar to their accusations in the Nuuvera and LATAM assets acquisitions.

On Friday, after the market closed, Liberty announced that its CEO and CFO have resigned. The company made it clear in the press release that it will find U.S. residents to replace these roles most likely to address one of the main allegations in the short seller's report. Liberty has not responded to the allegations made by the short sellers, but its actions are showing signs of drastic changes within the company. The removal of Aphria insiders and the departures of CEO/CFO are direct changes in response to the short report, and Aphria's complete exit signals Liberty's desire to move on independently.

Liberty Health Fundamentals

Liberty primarily focuses on the Florida market and has taken some time to ramp up its footprint in the Sunshine state. The company provided an update on December 7 as an indirect response to the short sellers. During the quarter that ended on November 30, 2018, Liberty had seven dispensaries open and generated C$3.2 million in sales. Another 7 dispensaries are expected by February 2019. Liberty also plans to complete 80,000 sq ft of growing space at its 360 Facility, adding to the 20,000 sq ft it already operates at the site. We think Liberty's positioning in Florida is cautiously promising. On the one hand, the company has a significant runway for growth as it could open up to 30 licenses per state law. However, the competition in Florida is heating up as many MSOs have spent big dollars to acquire Florida licenses. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) are just some of the examples of firms expanding aggressively in Florida. Liberty's footprint and success in Florida will surely see immense growth in the coming quarters, but the sky is not the limit as the market has a finite size.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Trulieve is probably the closest peer for Liberty. Both companies share a similar operating profile where they primarily focus on Florida with small emerging assets in other states. In fact, both companies acquired a medical license holder in Massachusetts. In the case of Trulieve, the company has opened 24 dispensaries and achieved some of the highest revenue and margins in the Florida market while Liberty remains far behind.

Looking Ahead

Liberty began as an extension of Aphria's U.S. strategy, but that relationship has since turned into a liability for the Florida company. We think the ousting of Aphria insiders from its Board was a positive first step in the right direction, but more is needed to repair the damages it has suffered since the Aphria short report. Aphria shares have fully recovered from short attack, but Liberty remains struggling in its aftermath. However, we think Aphria's decision to fully exit its stake in Liberty is a positive development for both companies. The departures of the CEO/CFO are also signs that the Board is determined to reshape the company to become a truly independent Florida-based company. Liberty remains a promising player in the Florida market and has the potential to enter other states (similar to its Ohio JV) as the U.S. edges towards federal legalization. We view the removal of Aphria influence as necessary and constructive for Liberty's long-term viability. However, the vacancy in its leadership roles could create uncertainty in the near term, and it is difficult to assess its future before new management is appointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.