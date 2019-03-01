Mixed Results For Ambev

Ambev (ABEV) had mixed results for 2018 and the latest quarter. Costs rose, the market in Argentina was very volatile, and beer volumes were down slightly. Still, we think Ambev is an easy way to invest in Brazil.

The stock trades for BRZ17.33, there are 15.718 billion shares, and the market cap is BRZ272 billion ($72.6 billion). Earnings came in at BRZ0.72 and the price to earnings ratio is 24. The dividend is BRZ0.46 and the dividend yield is 2.65%.

Sales were up 4.9% to BRZ50.2213 billion ($13.4 billion). Normalized EBITDA was up 4.7% to BRZ21.099 billion ($5.63 billion). Normalized profit was down 5% to BRZ11.5913 billion ($3 billion). Normalized EPS came in at BRZ0.72, down 3.7%. Beer volumes were down 3.8%.

Costs were a little higher in 2018 due to barley and aluminum. Favorable currency tailwinds helped the cause. Ambev lost 40 basis points worth of market share in Brazil. Cost of goods sold was up 6.1% for the year.

For the fourth quarter, profits were BRZ3.724 billion ($999 million), down 17.3% from a year earlier. You can see why the stock is down 6% today.

Premium brands Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona were up 35% in the fourth quarter. Net revenue for Brazil was down 0.6%, and Canada -2.2%, Central America and the Caribbean were up 9.6%, and Latin America South was up 21.8%. Ambev is also the Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) distributor for parts of South America.

The balance sheet is incredibly strong. On the asset side, there is BRZ11.463 billion ($3 billion) in cash and BRZ4.879 billion ($1.3 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows BRZ14.050 billion ($3.75 billion) in payables and BRZ2.422 billion ($646 million) in debt. Awesome balance sheet. Free cash flow came in at BRZ14.34 billion ($3.824 billion). That's incredible. No wonder the dividend is so high and debt so low.

Argentina has been a tough place to do business, and Ambev had to switch to a type of accounting that takes in high inflation. Volumes were down 80 basis points, but EBITDA was up 38.9%. Management is unsure of how 2019 will look in Argentina.

InBev (BUD) owns 62% of Ambev. The two are controlled by 3G Capital, located in Sao Paulo. Kraft Heinz (KHC), one of 3G's companies, just took a big hit. InBev had to cut its dividend too to pay down debt. The Brazilian government withholds 25% of dividends for non-Brazilians (or estrangeiros as they say in Portuguese).

One of my main concerns for Ambev is competition from Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY). We hold Heineken Holdings as well. I think Argentina will eventually straighten itself out. As for Latin American currencies, I'm not so sure. They have been very weak against the U.S. dollar for several years. I'm not sure what it would take to reverse this. I've seen the quantitative easing chart for Brazil. It prints money like it's going out of style.

Morningstar has a target price of BRZ20 on the stock. The company notes that with 3G having been a shareholder for almost 20 years, much of the low hanging fruit has already been picked. The report also opines that the Canadian division is very slow growth and doesn't really fit well with the South American bottler. The report also notes that premium beer only represents 5% of Brazilian beer volumes and that there is plenty of room to grow.

We purchased the stock last year as an easy way to invest in Brazil. We are down about 6%, not counting the dividend. We are going to hold. There is a theory that InBev will buy out the rest of what it does not own of Ambev.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABEV, HKHHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.