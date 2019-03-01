Senior Housing Properties: The Deterioration Continues

When we last looked at Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) we concluded that the dividend as measured by true owner's earnings, was not being properly covered. We also noted that serious issues with its key tenants could force SNH's hand sooner or later with regards to a cut. With Q4-2018 results out we saw that our thoughts were being borne out further. We report our findings below.

Q4-2018

Net operating income, NOI fell year on year by 3.4% driven by the decline in senior living communities.

Source: Q4-2018 supplemental

Medical office buildings had a banner year led by life sciences, but it was not enough to offset the deterioration in senior living communities. Those above are the overall numbers. They are not adjusted for property sales or transitions. We can however see that when we look at same property NOI.

The first thing was the stark difference in total (above) and same property (below) NOI for the managed senior living communities segment. Same property NOI declined a whopping 11.8%. While total NOI declined just 4.4%.

Source: Q4-2018 supplemental

We also see that the reverse trend is seen for the triple net segment. The reason is that some triple net senior living properties were sold. This stark difference in performance of the triple net and managed properties is the issue. SNH is learning first hand that it is very hard to make money off managed senior properties. While its triple net side shows steady numbers, the underlying tenants are grappling with epic oversupply issues and there is no scenario in which the underlying tenants continue to suffer while the landlords continue to prosper.

Rent coverage

Rent coverage by its top tenants Five Star (FVE) declined again this quarter and now it is at an even 1.00X.

Source: Q4-2018 supplemental

Remember, this is a rolling 12 month metric so we believe that on a quarterly basis the rent is definitely not being covered. Outside of Brookdale Senior Living, the rest of the tenants also have a thin cushion, although they seem to be doing much better than FVE.

FVE still accounts for more than a quarter of the rent and we now believe this is 1-3 quarters away from a rent cut or a discounted sale.

Source: Q4-2018 supplemental

Dividend Coverage

For the year, SNH managed a small gain on normalized funds from operations (FFO). But that number excludes a $61 million impairment charge and also excludes loss in value of balance sheet securities.

The $1.59 does look like it covers the $1.56 of dividends but investors would agree that coverage there looks tight. SNH also does not count the recurring capital expenditures in the FFO. This itself is not unusual, as those expenditures are usually counted further down the line within an additional supplementary measure. SNH does not have this measure though, so we have to calculate it ourselves.

Source: SNH Q4-2018 supplemental

Subtracting out recurring capital expenditures of $47.6 million from the normalized FFO leaves $329.65 million or about $1.38 cents a share. The coverage based on this rather stringent measure falls to 89%. Another way to examine the dividend paying ability is to look at the statement of cash flows.

Source: Q4-2018 supplemental

We can see that distributions far exceed the net cash provided by operating activities less real estate improvement costs. We would note that here, real estate improvement costs are $103.8 million versus the earlier shown number of $46.6 million as the larger number includes capital expenditures on its triple net properties. SNH likely considers the difference between the two to be recoverable from its triple net tenants over time during the course of the lease.

When the biggest tenant in the triple net space, is FVE, we think it might be a serious case of over optimism as we would bet that a good deal of those expenditures are not recoverable in the long run.

Conclusion

Our belief here is that long term sustainable cash flow is significantly lower than the current dividend. We derive this number be deducting recurring capex of $50 million and a 25% rent cut on FVE properties. A sale of the same properties and reinvestment in higher quality assets would have the same impact due to a big cap rate differential.

Source: Author's estimates & calculations

Our numbers are conservative as they do not take into account all capital expenditures, including ones due to be collected over time from triple net properties. If we took that into account our sustainable earnings fall even further.

Source: Author's estimates & calculations

We stress that this is our view and not written in stone deep into Mount Rushmore. SNH can delay the FVE problems possibly through smaller incentives and rent deferrals that might achieve an illusion of stability. Our thinking though is that this is far past the repair point and quarterly (not the annual shown by the company) EBITDAR is now likely near 0.9X for FVE. Investors buying here should be aware of these issues before taking a position. We are downgrading this to a sell.

