Danaher: GE Deal, Win-Win For Both?

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has taken advantage of the troubles at General Electric (GE) as it has made a winning offer for the biopharma business of the company, now acquiring the very lucrative unit in a $21.4 billion deal tag. Investors believe that both firms emerge as a winner in this deal. And, I have some doubts about that conclusion as Danaher paid a full price while GE was given a bad negotiation hand, which it nonetheless has played well.

With leverage up a lot in the case of Danaher (although probably manageable), I see no compelling reasons to chase the shares higher here.

Deal Terms

Danaher has reached a deal to acquire GE Life Sciences (GE Biopharma) for $21.4 billion. Including the tax benefits in relation to the deal, the net purchase price is seen at $20 billion, about 17 times EBITDA seen this year.

With the deal, Danaher will buy a prominent provider of instruments, consumables as well as software used in research, discovery, and process development, as well as manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drugs.

The business is expected to generate $3.2 billion in sales, of which three quarters are of a recurring nature as it involves consumables and will become a standalone segment within the $6.5 billion Life Sciences segment of Danaher. Integrating this business within Danaher Business System should provide faster innovation as well as costs synergies over time, seen at $100 million from year three onward. In terms of activities, the company is active across the globe with a large contribution from each major geographic region and is expected to grow by 6-7% per year.

Based on GAAP accounting, Danaher sees dilution at $1.15-1.20 per share in year one, with adjusted earnings seen $0.45-0.50 per share higher.

Pro Forma Impact

So, what will the contribution of the acquisition be to Danaher? Late January, the company released its results for 2018. With sales growth coming in at the high single digits, revenues just missed the $20 billion mark. The company reports very high margins with EBIT (even on GAAP accounting) amounting to $3.40 billion. Depreciation amounts to little over $600 million, and amortisation comes in at $700 million, for a GAAP EBITDA number of $4.7 billion.

Holding $788 million in cash and equivalents, the company operates with a net debt of $9.0 billion. The 711 million shares have traded around $110 per share, for a market value of $78 billion and an enterprise valuation of $87 billion. That is equivalent to 4.4 times sales and 18.5 times EBITDA, in relation to the performance of Danaher on a standalone basis.

Based on a $20 billion price tag, the purchase price looks steep at 6.2 times sales, although the EBITDA multiple comes in at 17 times, or less than 16 times if synergies are accounted for. That suggests standalone EBITDA of $1.17 billion, or $1.27 billion after accounting for synergies. Assuming depreciation is equal to 3% of sales (equal to the ratio reported by Danaher), I peg depreciation at roughly $100 million, for an EBIT number of $1.17 billion.

The company has indicated that financing the deal will be done through a $3 billion equity issuance and the remainder by debt. With $18.4 billion in new net debt, Danaher sees interest costs rising by less than half a billion, marking $670 million in pre-tax profit contribution. With a 20% tax rate that makes for a $536 million after-tax accretion number.

Breaking Down Earnings Accretion, Watch Leverage

With net debt rising from $9.0 billion to $27.3 billion upon consummation of the deal, leverage ratios will shoot up quite a bit. I came up with a standalone EBITDA number of $4.7 billion (not adjusted) and adding $1.3 billion in EBITDA from the deal (including synergies), EBITDA might come in at $6.0 billion. That works down to a 4.5 times leverage ratios which is high, yet cash flow conversion is solid, and the business is showing solid growth.

The accretion number is interesting. Danaher reported GAAP earnings of $2.65 billion in 2018, equal to $3.74 per share with 710 million shares outstanding. Danaher itself guides for essentially $0.50 per share accretion. That suggests net earnings of $4.24 per share, yet is based on a larger share count as well. Trading at $113 ahead of the deal, some 26 million shares will be issued, for a share count of 736 million. With pro forma earnings seen at $3.12 billion based on the guided $0.50 per share accretion, earnings are seen up $470 million compared to the current standard, which is in line with the $536 million calculated above.

Market Likes It, But Should It?

Shares of Danaher have risen by 8% as investors applaud usage of the strong balance sheet by buying assets from its distressed peer. The issue is that the purchase might not be such a bargain after all as the $10 per share increase in the valuation of the shares amounts to more than $7 billion accretion in response to the $21 billion deal.

With shares having risen from $113 to $123 per share on the back of the deal announcement, GAAP multiples have actually fallen from 30 to 29 times earnings, although leverage ratios have risen substantially overnight. Note that this is not really fair as the $3.74 per share standalone earnings power of Danaher includes amortisation charges, with relatively clean adjusted earnings totalling $4.52 per share. Including the accretion from the deal (again fair adjusted earnings) means earnings could rise to $5.00 per share, as adjusted multiples remain similar at 25 times.

Nonetheless, I cannot help but be convinced that GE has got the better end of this deal at a fair to full multiple, as it was the company which has been facing distress, and Danaher should have been able to get a better deal out of this, at a (far) lower multiple. For now, investors give management the benefit of the doubt, given the great track record, as probably is fair, yet I feel in no rush to chase the momentum run following the deal announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.