Nutanix: Broken Thesis?

Proftability has taken a big hit and will be even more under pressure in the next couple of quarters. The company will also drop below it's own profitability and growth yardstick the "Rule of 40".

Did someone recently write that Nutanix (NTNX) was his top stock pick for 2019? Who? Me? Well, I think I have to put that call to the trash.

Nutanix just reported their second quarter 2019 earnings results and, to be honest, there isn't too much to like about it. In my glowing Nutanix-article, the main part of my thesis why they would be such a good investment in 2019 was that it "is almost guaranteed that we will see accelerating revenue growth every quarter from now on". Using the phrase "almost guaranteed" in investing? I should have known better.

Why The Quarter Was So Bad

Why was the quarter so badly perceived, sending shares down 25% in after-market trading as of this writing? I think most of that has to do with very disappointing guidance. I know, I just wrote two articles about Twilio (TWLO) and Square (SQ), arguing that companies like to low-ball estimates to give them enough room to beat and raise. But this argument probably needs some more nuance. Company's like Twilio and Square are hyper-growth companies with tremendous business momentum and have a track record of beating and raising. Unfortunately, after yesterday's call, Nutanix does not belong to that category.

After just meeting the top-range of guidance for Q2 revenue of $335 million (usually they beat that easily), Nutanix, shockingly, guided for $295 million revenue in Q3 2019 (at the mid-point of the guidance range), only up 2% yoy and down almost 12% sequentially, for the first sequential revenue decline in the company's public market history. The same goes for billings guidance which calls for 4% yoy growth and an 11.6% sequential decline.

Because of the removal of hardware sales, however, yoy growth rates don't show an apple to apple comparison when looking at total revenue and billings. Thus, it is better to look at software and support billings, which I singled out as one of the most important metrics to follow. The company doesn't provide guidance for their all-important software and support revenue and billings but already showed a considerable growth rate decline in billings in Q2 2019, growing only 36.7%, which is down from 59.9% in Q2 2018 and 49.4% in Q1 2019.

Since in Q3 2018 hardware sales made up approximately 21% of revenue and 17% of billings and today hardware sales account for around 11% and 9% respectively, growth in software and support revenue and billings would amount to approximately 16% and 14% in Q3, respectively, according to guidance (assuming that the revenue and billings mix doesn't change from Q2 2019).

It should also be noted that the move to a subscription model impacts near-term revenue growth negatively because in the old model revenue was typically recognized up-front and in the subscription model revenue gets mostly recognized ratable, which leads to lower revenue in the short-term but higher deferred revenue.

Source: Nutanix Investor Relations.

That explains why deferred revenue growth was actually one of the bright spots in the earnings report with 63.2% yoy-growth. However, even the deferred revenue growth rate has slowed down sequentially from Q1 2019 where it came in at 71.6%.

Even though the transition away from hardware sales and the transition to a subscription model explain some part of the growth deceleration from a financial perspective, they do not explain all of it – far from it.

As CFO Duston Williams put it:

Generally speaking, our Q2 was a quarter that should afford us to build backlog and that did not happen this year.

We can only speculate what all the reasons for this deceleration really are but management provided some reasons in the call:

One important issue that was raised multiple times was some mismanagement regarding lead generation spending that were impacting the sales pipeline. According to the CFO they over rotated their spending to the existing customer base and large customers and underspent on new customers.

Another issue that resurfaced from the previous earnings call was their inability to achieve their sales hiring goals which also affected their sales pipeline. CEO Pandey also talked about "a few opportunities" to improve the sales execution in the Americas region but sounds more like a minor issue in my opinion.

Probably the biggest distraction to Nutanix' sales force, which finally seems to be showing up in the results, was their recent business transformations from a hardware and software sales model to software-only to software-subscription, and their vast expansion of product offerings. In my previous article, I talked about how that tends to confuse investors. Add Nutanix' sales force and customers to that list of confused people. I totally underestimated the impact of these severe business changes. Here are some snippets from the conference call where Pandey addresses this issue:

But before I get to the product, people also probably will realize that in the last 18 months, this company has gone through two big transformations and our sales force has gone through the transformation that has been – the people that have really gone through this, which is software-only and then subscription now. So, in the last 18 months, they have had a big payload of transformation and it probably does count towards simple things like hiring and stuff like that. They are like man, it’s a big change. ... ...our sales force has gone through a lot in the last 2 years and there is a little bit of sales prioritization issue, but also to do it in a way that is empathetic to them about subscription, software-only, segmentation, all these things, there are some indirect consequences of the lower marketing spend on how they actually perceive new heads versus existing heads. ... So, we let chaos reign in the first half of ‘18 with product portfolio in terms of lack of crisp messaging and then obviously when we realized that we had to do a better job of messaging and classification and things of that nature.

The problem is that these issues don't sound like they will be solved in a heartbeat. It will probably take many months to get this straight again and in the meantime, the company and the stock could suffer. Sales issues like these are major distractions and could also have negative impacts on their competitive positioning going forward. Nutanix' biggest competitor, VMWare (VMW), just reported over 60% license bookings growth in their competing vSan HCI-product. Is VMWare already profiting from Nutanix' struggles?

We also saw in the recent quarter that the transition away from hardware revenue isn't going as planned. The company targeted to bring down hardware as a percentage of total revenue down to 5% eventually. The company started this process in Q1 2018 when hardware was still 29% of revenue and gradually decreased this percentage every quarter to 10% in Q1 2019. However, in Q2 hardware sales as a percentage of revenue inched up 1 percentage point again to 11% of revenue. Does that indicate that the company is struggling to transition away from hardware? And combined with the fact that growth is slowing, does that mean that this software only approach is maybe not resonating as well with customers as they have predicted? Unfortunately, this wasn't addressed in the call but it should be watched closely in the future.

Software And Support Billings Target For 2021 Still Realistic?

Another big problem I had with the quarter was the company pushing back their expectation to achieve $3 billion in software and support billings by 2021. Nutanix' has been reiterating this promise many times in the past, even stating that this target will be met on their HCI-product alone, which led many investors following this company, including me, to believe that they will probably surpass that target easily. Now, the company believes that they will probably need to push back achieving that milestone by "a quarter or two".

The problem is that when a company starts backing down from its growth estimations, there is usually more bad news to follow. And doing the math here doesn't make me more confident.

The company ended 2018 with $1.16 billion software and support billings. To reach $3 billion in 2021 that meant growing by an average yearly rate of 37.2%. Since the company grew 54% in 2018 this didn't seem impossible to achieve. However, since Q4 2018, when growth was 66%, the company reported growth of 49.4% in Q1 2019 (which could have been a seasonal anomaly since the company only grew software and support billings by 23% in Q1 2018) and 36.7% now in Q2 2019. That means the company already dropped below the necessary average yearly growth rate to achieve $3 billion in 2021. What is even worse is that looking at Q3 guidance this growth rate will have to drop even more severely. And who knows how long it will take the company to get back on its growth track again? Management will talk more about their $3 billion-goal on Investor Day in March but to be honest I can't see them reporting something positive on that front that is also convincing.

To not become too pessimistic, it has to be said that reaching this $3 billion-goal is not a make-or-break issue for this company and investment. But if a management team constantly reminds their investors about some lofty long-term target and then already slashes it three years in advance it should raise some eyebrows.

Profitability Plunging

What should also raise investors eyebrows is Nutanix' profitability outlook. Now, I have no problem if a company is investing in growth and pushes out profitability as long as they see great growth opportunities and have high gross margins. But if a company basically stops growing their top-line and triples their Non-GAAP loss per share outlook both sequentially and yoy, alarm bells start ringing in my head.

The company also announced that they would dip below their "Rule of 40" target over the next couple of quarters with the objective to return to 40 as soon as possible. I never was a big fan of this metric, which combines the revenue growth rate (in Nutanix' case software and support revenue) with the free cash flow yield, and states that a value above 40 is "good" and below 40 is "not good". (Who says that and why? It sounds so arbitrary to me.) Anyways, management takes this Rule of 40 framework as their guideline and falling below their own profitability yardstick is not a good development. It's no shame to fall below Wall Streets expectations, it's a different story if you don't meet your own.

Summary

I wouldn't go as far as to say that Nutanix' investment thesis is broken. One quarter doesn't make a trend and even though their business transitions and sales force issues are serious distractions to the business and are impacting growth and cash flows, these things can be resolved. I still think that Nutanix is a very innovative company, has a great leader in Dheeraj Pandey, great products and lots of optionality.

But those things can not hide the fact that this quarterly earnings report was a real dud. Their sales pipeline, business transition and product confusion problems probably won't be resolved quickly. Q3 will see things worsen considerably and I don't believe that Q4 will reverse that trend dramatically to the positive side. I didn't get into valuation yet, their TTM EV/S based on software and support revenue is approximately 4.6 which looks cheap. But who cares? Of course, valuation goes down if the business deteriorates. That should not be a reason to buy. I don't see any meaningful upside for Nutanix' shares in the immediate future, my thesis of accelerating top-line growth just broke completely, and it's certainly not my top pick for 2019 anymore. But I have been wrong about them before so don't take my word for gospel.

I didn't sell shares of Nutanix yet and haven't decided what to do but it is very likely that I will reduce my position or sell out completely in the future. I definitely won't add on this weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.