HCFT:  Dividend Increases And P/B Re-Rating Coming

For those that haven't the space, HCFT is the new ticker for the re-branded OAKS mortgage REIT. OAKS was dying a slow death and down over 70% in price terms following their IPO.

HCFT has a different strategy than OAKS (levering Agency Hybrid ARMs). HFCT levers commercial real estate loans via CRE CDOs, which is a generally a higher risk, higher reward proposition.

HCFT currently trades around 75% P/B, which is an outlier compared to other externally managed REIT vehicles which are trading near 100% and above P/B. This makes HCFT relatively attractive to its peer group.

Many investors care about the dividend and dividend sustainability. HCFT's dividend is likely to trend higher after an announcement 6 weeks ago that got surprisingly little attention from Wall Street analysts.

Below is a link to the press release:

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Announces Redemption of All Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and new $40.25 Million Credit Facility

On the surface, this is a reduction of 1.50% (8.75%-7.25%) on over $40mm of borrowing. However, there's an additional savings because OAKS and HCFT manager were getting paid 1.50% per annum on preferred stock outstanding as per their management agreement. Net, the common shareholder is going to receive an additional 3% on $40mm+ per annum.

Typically external managers do everything to line their pockets. In reading between the lines with their preferred stock refinancing into debt, Hunt bucked the trend and did the exact opposite. Hunt, the external manager, did something that in the short term would deprive itself of additional fees in order to benefit common shareholders.

I think the market is missing the points above and HCFT trades too cheaply. Over the next year, I would expect HCFT to increase their dividend as their pie is growing (their asset yields are high, their financing costs are low, and they have capacity to add more loans in their CRE CDOs). Additionally, less revenue is being siphoned off to management so the share of the pie that goes to common shareholders is also growing.

My price target is $5/share versus last trade of $3.49. When I compare this vehicle to others in the space, it's not unreasonable to expect a ~53% total return over the next year. I would expect 10% to come from dividends and 43%+ from price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.