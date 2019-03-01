One U.S. Community Bank Aggressively Pursuing The Cannabis Sector - Should Enjoy Long-Term Growth

Combined with its general performance, this looks like a good bank to hang on to for the long haul.

Not all U.S. banks are sitting on the sidelines of the fast-growing cannabis industry.

source: company website

Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) has been growing nicely over the last year, with its share price moving up in conjunction with its performance, climbing from $7.30 as of February 26, 2018 to $8.70 as I write.

While doing well in traditional banking services, in this article I want to focus on the long-term potential the company has in the cannabis space in Maryland, which allows legalized medical marijuana sales.

Via Severn Savings Bank, the company has quietly but aggressively pursued the nascent industry in the state, and has attracted several companies in that space, positioning itself for significant future growth as the industry continues to expand and be accepted by a majority of the U.S. and Maryland population.

As for the market it serves, it's located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, among the top 20 counties as measured by income in the U.S. Its six branches are "located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson’s Corner and Glen Burnie, Maryland."

Latest earnings

For the quarter ending December 31, 2018, Severn generated net income of $2.6 million, up from a net loss of $349,000 year-over-year. Net income for the year climbed to $8.6 million, up 204 percent from the $2.8 million in net income for fiscal 2017.

Diluted earnings per share for 2018 was $0.67, against the $0.21 in diluted earnings per share of 2017.

Net interest income finished at $7.8 million, a 17 percent increase over the $6.7 million generated in the same reporting period last year. Full-year net interest revenue was $29.1 million, up $4.5 million from the $24.6 million in net interest income produced in full-year 2017.Non-interest income in the quarter ended at $2.4 million, a gain of 61 percent over the $1.5 million of the fourth quarter of 2017. Full-year non-interest income reached $8.8 million, a gain of 68 percent over the non-interest income results of $5.2 million in full-year 2017.

Much of the growth was attributed to an increase in revenue from "mortgage banking revenue, title services, and deposit fees."

Non-interest expenses were up 17 percent for the full-year in 2018, finishing at $26.6 million. That was mostly from higher commissions paid out to mortgage loan officers because of higher production levels.

Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said this about its performance:

We are seeing results from planning and activities we have put in place to grow the company and build new relationships. We are working on many exciting projects for 2019 in order to continue the positive trend....

Assets of the company, founded in 1946, are valued at $974 million.

Cannabis exposure

The chair of a Maryland cannabis trade association said all those in the industry he has connections with has an account at Severn, according to the Washington Post.

That bank was very quick out of the gate saying, 'I want to work with the industry.' Everybody I talk to has accounts at Severn. I don't know how else we would do business.

In the same article the Post said two growers and dispensaries confirmed they have business accounts with Severn. Several other businesses in the industry asserted they know of other pot companies that also bank with Severn. My point here is to establish the fact Severn does serve a significant number of those in the Maryland cannabis industry.

When pressed about its cannabis-related business, the bank said it "does not comment on specific banking methods or relationships."

To get an idea of the revenue coming from the industry, as of two years ago Severn charged $3,000 to open an account, while charging a monthly fee of $1,750. Sajal Roy, an owner of Allegany County Medical Marijuana Dispensary, says having the "ability to pay employees and buy supplies from vendors using the bank's automated transfer system is well worth the expense."

A small number of businesses say the costs are too high, but I consider it a positive in that it acts as a filter for Severn to eliminate those businesses that may not be profitable or survive going forward.

The basic services offered by Severn for Maryland cannabis companies is wire transfers that can be used to acquire marijuana, access to automatic debit system to pay employees, and using a debit card to purchase supplies.

Cannabis businesses with Severn accounts aren't allowed to take out loans or write or accept checks. Customers also aren't allowed to accept credit cards or wire transfers for purchases because of federal regulations. In other words, they can use wire transfers for their own purchases, but their customers can't use them to buy from the businesses.

They are also held to rigorous standards in order to ensure they comply with all laws and regulations at the federal and state levels. On a daily basis dispensaries are required to email Severn with daily accounts of each transaction made, along with inventory logs from Metric, the software used by regulators to track pot from seed to sale.

The risk factor

As for risk to Severn, it doesn't appear any community bank has lost its FDIC insurance for offering services to cannabis companies. There is more risk at the state level concerning sales to minors or possibly illegally transporting cannabis across state lines.

If things like that were to happen, Severn could be liable. The amount of liability would be determined by "how much they knew, how much they should have known and to what extent they were implicated in what was going on," according to the Washington Post. That's why the accounts are closely watched and the costs of doing business high.

I'm not too concerned about this for the bank because it's in the best interests of the cannabis businesses to adhere to the law. It would be surprising to me to see any of these highly-scrutinized companies attempt to bypass regulations for short-term benefit that could end up with them being closed or possibly, going to jail.

After all, the purpose of legalizing medical cannabis is so companies can operate legally within the parameters of the law. To go legal and revert back to illegal actions doesn't make a lot of sense. Those with those tendencies are unlikely to go the legal route in the first place.

If there is any risk, it would be associated with inadvertent actions by companies being served by Severn. What I mean by that is cannabis companies could make operational mistakes that could unintentionally run afoul of the laws. I think the appearance of money laundering is probably the biggest risk if mistakes are made by pot companies.

The rigor required to maintain their accounts with Severn mean there are a lot of checks-and-balances in place to ensure the chance of this happening is minimal. For that reason, I don't see this as a meaningful risk to Severn when measured against the upside reward.

That said, the main issue to me associated with the cannabis industry and its risk to Severn is in the loss of significant future revenue and earnings. Although the company won't reveal the number of cannabis companies it currently serves, it seems it would also immediately take a hit if the marijuana sector wasn't to work out for the financial institution.

Since the company is the leading provider of cannabis banking services in Maryland at this time, if not the only one, the major risk going forward would be from competitors taking market share away from Severn.

Based upon its recent performance, it appears that would slow down its growth trajectory in the years ahead. It would still be a good performer in my opinion, just not at the level it will be with most cannabis firms going with Severn as their bank of choice.

Conclusion

Even without cannabis Severn has been performing very well over the last several years as a whole. Since it entered into the cannabis sector, it seems it has added a solid revenue and earnings stream to the company.

We have no idea the number of cannabis companies that have accounts with Severn, but based upon those in the industry, almost all of the well-run companies appear to be doing business with them.

The significance of this to me isn't what it has gotten out of the accounts to this point, but what it means for a relatively small but profitable community bank as the cannabis sector grows, and federal restrictions on pot sales are eased more or gotten rid of in their entirety.

With Severn taking the relatively small risk of serving the sector in Maryland, it positions it for long-term growth by presumably retaining and better serving the industry once it is allowed to offer more products and services to it.

Taking into account it's a small community bank that will be disproportionately affected by the cannabis sector, it will probably be a major growth catalyst for the company over the next 5 to 10 years, assuming it retains or grows market share.

Even without cannabis it was performing well. With it, it's even more attractive. This is a bank worth taking a closer look at and considering taking a position in for the long term.

