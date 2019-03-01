Why Wellington Is Unlikely To Kill The Celgene Bristol-Myers Deal

Based on the Wellington share block and existing known opposition to the deal, it is unlikely to fail.

The firm came out in opposition of the deal and was soon joined by activist Starboard Value.

Important (bad) news came out yesterday with Celgene (CELG) down ~7% after-hours because of large Bristol-Myers (BMY) shareholder Wellington coming in and opposing the deal. I already flagged Wellington as the most important/likely shareholder to oppose the deal. Here's their rationale:

While Wellington agrees that Bristol-Myers should be active in business development that secures differentiated science and broadens the future revenue base, Wellington does not believe that the Celgene transaction is an attractive path towards accomplishing this goal. Wellington's conclusion is based upon three tenets: 1) the transaction asks BMY shareholders to accept too much risk and the terms offer BMY shares to CELG shareholders at a price well below implied asset value; 2) execution success could be more difficult to achieve than depicted by Company management; and 3) alternative paths to create value for BMY shareholders could be more attractive.

Because Wellington owns 8% of the shares this is undeniably increasing the odds of the deal not going through. The big risk being they will influence other shareholders or entice a big activist to come in.

Update: Starboard also initiated a public campaign.

Let me break this apart:

Wellington agrees that Bristol-Myers should be active in business development

They start off by agreeing the company needs to develop its business. This is in contrast to a common activist theme the company should instead return money to shareholders. The latter argument would be much easier to campaign on, in my opinion.

Wellington opines the Celgene acquisition is not an attractive way to accomplish the development of Bristol-Myers its business because of three reasons:

1) the transaction asks BMY shareholders to accept too much risk and the terms offer BMY shares to CELG shareholders at a price well below implied asset value

BMY shareholders being asked to shoulder too much risk absent of an opinion on the risk/return of the transaction does not make sense. As risk tends to accompany higher return prospects. For example, in this deal, the leverage increases but also earnings per share. A shareholder could attain his desired risk balance by selling some of the riskier shares and instead of buying some treasuries. The mix of treasuries/new BMY should have a similar risk/return profile compared to the old BMY. In practice, that's probably now how a shareholder is going to solve that issue but that's why the argument of "the risk proposition changed" is not going to impress. It is also an argument that won't carry over very well to other shareholders who might have different risk profiles they prefer.

2) execution success could be more difficult to achieve than depicted by Company management;

The problem with this argument is that it challenges management's depiction of things. Is it likely to be too optimistic? I would say the baseline is for management synergy expectations is to be too optimistic. But this is going to be true of management expectations whatever lever they pull to grow the business. The argument boils down to "I don't trust you to execute like you say you will". In that case, the rational thing seems to be to kick out management or sell.

3) alternative paths to create value for BMY shareholders could be more attractive.

There are always alternative paths that could be more attractive. I'm sure management would be delighted to hear which they are. Without more substance, this will not convince a lot of other shareholders. Which alternative paths? Invest more in R&D? Do smaller tuck-in acquisitions? Hire more salespeople? Do a merger with a larger rival (potentially benefiting from an acquisition premium itself)? Suggesting there are better alternatives to make more of an impression if you lay them out. Which activists often tend to do in 100-page slide decks.

It is a common route taken by activists to try and get a company acquired but that seems a long shot in this case. I've talked about the possibility in February but the list of players that can do it is very short:

Bristol Myers still has a market cap of $80 billion. There are only a few players that would be able to pull this off like Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), or Merck (MRK). If we consider deals heavy on equity - merger like - there are a few more options.

This path to "value creation" works a lot better if you don't own the shares of the acquiring party. Wellington also owns Merck and Johnson & Johnson in size. Maybe Wellington knows more about the Sanofi (SNY) interest than I do, but Dodge & Cox, who also oppose the Celgene deal, may not love that alternative because they own Sanofi in size.

What facts are pointing towards the deal not going through?

Wellington with an 8% stake opposes the deal

Dodge & Cox with a 2% stake opposes the deal

Starboard owns a 1% stake and opposes the deal

Starboard's activist campaign isn't solely revolving around the deal.

Less factual stuff that could break the deal

Rumor Sanofi may want to have a stab at Bristol-Myers.

What are the facts that suggest the deal will close?

A lot of overlap between Celgene and Bristol-Myers shareholders (more about this below).

A large amount of Bristol-Myers shares owned by passive or long-only funds.

The record date for shareholders who are allowed to vote on the deal April 12 is March 1 or today.

Celgene has rarely traded at current low EV/EBITDA multiples.

Data by YCharts

Less factual stuff

Activist 13-fs and 13-Ds I've looked at don't show any major activity yet. There's been some buying by Samlyn Capital, but it's not enough to really move the needle (could well be a passive position).

BMY's rationale for the deal, according to its merger presentation, relies partially on a differentiated view on Celgene's patent cliff and a deep understanding of its pipeline. It is hard for shareholders to challenge management on these arguments. (although, clearly, Starboard is doing just that).

In addition, the $2.5 billion in synergies BMY expects are more credible than they usually are because strategically the transaction makes more sense than usual.

Starboard is nominating people to the board which could suggest they have an agenda different from outright breaking the deal.

Deal price is not out of the ordinary. The median comparable deal (Catalyst data) has been executed at 18x EV/EBITDA. Celgene is on the large side which does suggest a lower multiple. But Celgene also has an extensive pipeline of drugs.

SocGen upgraded BMY two notches after the deal. From sell to buy.

Passive shareholders

Why I think the shareholder make-up of BMY is important. Here is the latest Morningstar data on major institutions owning BMY shares:

I've been looking at this data since the deal has been announced and one thing that did scare me for a second was the large 10% position by Norinchukin Zenkyoren. It looks like it came in a post-deal announcement at the BMY side. To be honest, I wasn't familiar with this name. For a second, I thought this was some major foreign hedge fund I didn't know. It looks like it is the Wells Fargo (WFC) of Japan. It seems unlikely they have come in order to break the transaction. That tends to be outside the playbook for these institutions. In fact, they have come in after the deal announcement is a good thing because I suppose they find the combined company an attractive proposition.

Here's the data for Celgene:

What really stands out to me are how many shares are owned by the Vanguards, BlackRocks (BLK), State Streets, etc. of this world. These are unlikely to vote against the deal for three reasons: 1) they would be hurting themselves because they own Celgene shares and they would lose much more compared to how much they would gain on the BMY side. 2) But also given the deal rationale which requires a deep industry understanding 3) If you are going to shoot down a deal because you believe the acquirer is overpaying, you look dumb if you actually own the acquisition target.

There are enough passive and general long-only funds that, unless proxy firms start opposing the deal, it seems unlikely for the deal to fall through.

Conclusion

With Wellington opposing the deal, there is for the first time an identifiable 10%+ contingency of shareholders that opposes the deal. However, the shareholder base of BMY does not look like a fertile hunting ground for additional deal opposition.

With Celgene at ~$83, you can lose another ~25% if it goes back to its pre-deal price. You can argue whether that's reasonable because the market had a good run since. Celgene could pick up $2 billion in deal break fees, so that should help some. If the deal goes through with Celgene at ~$83, you are looking at a 25% gain or a 36% gain if the CVR pays out. I'm of the opinion the deal is considerably more likely to close than to break. Meanwhile, we should have a lot more visibility on what's going to happen by early March. Celgene could appreciate quickly after that. Potentially that translates into a high annualized return.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like Celgene. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.