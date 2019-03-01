McDonald's SWOT Analysis

McDonald’s (MCD) has over 37,000 restaurants in about 120 countries. About 93% of those are franchised restaurants, with 7% of restaurants being company-owned and operated. The company has a goal of being about 95% franchised over the long-term. McDonald’s believes that the franchise model will set-up long-term success for the business as it provides locally relevant customer experiences for sustained profitability.

McDonald’s has a strategy for long-term growth known as the Velocity Growth Plan. This plan is designed to drive sustainable customer growth to lead to growing sales and shareholder value. This includes offering attractive food options, value, and convenience. The focus is to retain existing customers, bring back lost customers, and to bring on new customers.

McDonald’s new initiatives includes giving customers the Experience of the Future [EOTF], the use of digital technology, and delivery. The EOTF efforts are to enhance the customer experience by offering modernization that is designed to drive more frequent customer visits and higher average checks. The company added digital technology such as free Wifi, apps and kiosks for ordering and purchasing. Efficient restaurant food prep technology was also upgraded. The company is also increasingly using delivery for added customer convenience.

Strengths

Strong brand recognition on a world-wide basis - McDonald’s is a household name.

World’s largest restaurant chain in terms of revenue: That gives McDonald’s large economies of scale which allows costs to be minimized by being spread over many locations.

Strong ability to offer local-menus based on specific regional customer preferences.

Large amount of restaurant locations, which gives customers convenience whether they are near home or traveling.

Strong producer of cash flow which allows for annual dividend increases.

High ROIC of 26%: McDonald’s get a high return for its investments.

High gross margin of 80%, EBITDA margin of 49%, and operating margin of 42% for high profitability.

Highest market share in the following categories: 59% for franchised restaurants, 49% for company-owned restaurants, and 17% among overall restaurants.

Weaknesses

Franchisees have had disagreements with the company, stating that restaurant remodels are a financial risk if increased sales expectations don’t materialize. This led to the franchisee-led formation of the National Owners Association [NOA] for franchisees to communicate concerns with the company.

Negative shareholder’s equity on the balance sheet (more total liabilities than total assets).

Poor food quality and health perception among consumers.

Sluggish on new product development/new menu offerings: The food-prep area has limited space, so the company has to pick a good mix of top selling items for the menu.

Opportunities

Despite their large size, McDonald’s only serves 1% of the world’s population. So, there is room for global expansion as multiple countries continue to develop and grow. There is still large growth potential for new restaurants in India and China for example.

Opportunity to attract & retain Millennials (the largest living generation). McDonald’s can also target products/services to each generational group.

Innovate menu offerings (i.e. more seasonal items to encourage repeat business on a regular basis).

Improve relationships with franchisees - have productive discussions to get on the same page.

Threats

High competition in the restaurant industry: Primary competitors include: Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - includes Burger King, Yum! Brands (YUM), Wendy’s (WEN), Subway , Starbucks (SBUX), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), Chick-fil-A , etc. There are many other public and private restaurant competitors. The large amount of competitors could lead to McDonald’s losing market share.

Exposure to currency fluctuations as McDonald’s operates globally.

Changing consumer tastes: McDonald’s will have to continually adapt to consumer tastes to attract customers. The company could lose market share if they are unable to adapt effectively.

Increases in wages and input costs could squeeze margins.

A high-profile sickness outbreak linked to the company’s food could cause a negative perception among consumers, leading to reduced restaurant visits and loss of revenue.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for McDonald’s

At this point I don’t see McDonald’s as a stock that will significantly outperform the market as a result of the company’s modest single-digit earnings growth. However, the stock is a dividend paying aristocrat which rewards investors with annual dividend increases.

One key aspect of the stock is that it tends to hold up better than the average stock during market corrections and recessions. Therefore, the stock can be considered as a strategic dividend-paying holding for the long-term.

What I will be keeping an eye on is how McDonald’s steers the business to attract multiple generational groups. The company will need to step up efforts to attract the Millennial generation and Generation Z. That is needed to help drive their future growth. The restaurant upgrades, the app, free Wifi, and delivery are all steps to achieve future growth.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $198 for the stock representing about 8% upside. This looks reasonable considering that the company has been achieving comp store sales growth each quarter, which is the main barometer for a restaurant chain’s health.

McDonald’s is also a stock that can be used for a covered call strategy to extract extra income from the investment when the stock becomes overbought. The stock hasn’t reached that point yet, but it will be something to keep an eye on in the near future.

