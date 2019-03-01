Predictor Model For Shale Oil Signaling A Possible Bust In 2019

In 2018 WTI averaged $64; shale increased by 1.55 million bpd. The model says to do that again, WTI needs to average $71 in 2019.

What changed is that legacy loss went up, infrastructure is maxed-out, and operators are running out of sweet-spots, so costs are going up.

The model that explains the past, says if the oil price stays where it is now ($57 WTI), OPEC may be in a position to increase supply in June.

Since the re-boot in 2016; shale output growth could be perfectly explained, in retrospect, by (a) the oil price lagged; and (b) legacy loss; (R-Squared 95%: P>[t]<0.001*).

OPEC is cutting 1.2 million bpd, which is how much U.S. shale oil output increased over the past ten-months.

I'm not the only one warning that the shale oil bonanza may be over sooner than most people think.

We have a supplier in Huston who wears genuine cowboy-boots, just so no one gets confused about where he comes from; I'm pretty sure he never sat on a horse. He came to visit yesterday to explain why we should pay him 150% the price you would pay in China. The conversation went all over the place before finally, meandering to the bottom-line. He makes pads for Permian, so he knows exactly what’s going on there, which is something we are interested in because that affects the price of oil, which affects our business.

In early 2016 I asked him when shale would re-boot, he told me, “yesterday”, because he was selling pads like hot potatoes. That was a surprise to me, I said, "how come - they didn't make much if any, money at $100, so how will they make money at $40?". He patiently explained that "bank-owned" spreads can be bought a lot cheaper than new spreads, it turned out he was 100% right.

This time I thought I’d build a model so I could show him that I’m not completely clueless. Experts tell you more; if you can tell them something they didn’t know.

Here it is:

If I’d known I could get such a good answer, I’d have built the model months ago. In plain English, 95.4% of changes in production month-on-month can be explained by the model’s variables, and the probability those changes could have been because of something else is less than 10,000 to one (the null hypothesis).

Yes longer laterals, bigger pumps and power-packs, and bigger dead-zones (the line that says if you are inside when the fracking is going on, and something blows; you are dead), made a difference. But that was all figured out in 2016.

Our visitor told me that business in Permian was still booming, and was set to go on booming. That’s straight from the horse’s mouth (no pun intended). But there’s a catch, yes his business is booming, but that’s because last year, 77% of all the new oil that was brought on-line (initial production), went to replace legacy loss, trend-line that’s headed up.

He told me that now shale oil costs $28 a barrel to get into the pipeline, everyone says that; but I’m wondering how they do their accounts, and in particular, if that’s true; why does the model work so well?

The model does not rely on any accounting-tricks, it is based on what happened in real life, it says that if WTI drops below $50, the operators start pulling back sharply, if they could make $32 profit on a $28 investment, over a period of say two years, why would they pull-back?

To work out profit properly you need to make realistic provisions for the future; for how much will legacy-loss eat into your margin, and how much you will need to spend to replace equipment you own.

He admitted that the fracking spreads take a hammering every time you use them, and yes they were paid for long ago (presumably valued at zero on the balance sheet, likely bought for pennies from liquidators in 2015, so no depreciation to take out of the P&L), and yes operators are starting to buy new; and, no, you can’t buy that stuff in China, and yes they are expensive. Whether the correct provisions for replacement-reserve are being made, is anyone’s guess, but the model says not.

Solving the model for the future:

In 2018 WTI averaged $64 and U.S. Shale production increased by 1.55 million bpd. The model that explains the past says to do that again, WTI will need to average $71 in 2019, $80 in 2020 and $87 in 2021.

So that’s where the price is going to go if operators are going to make the margins they say they made in 2018, and fill the gap created by OPEC's cuts.

It might go more because the model of the past likely did not take into account that new equipment needs to be bought, sweet-spots are harder to find, and infrastructure is maxed-out.

If in 2019, WTI averages $58, i.e. if it stays about what it is today, the increase in U.S. Shale oil production in 2019 will be a big fat zero (0); according to the model.

Yes, our supplier will still be doing great business, building pads to handle new oil to replace legacy loss. Except at some point, the operators will start to pull old pads off dead wells, and put them on new wells.

Meanwhile, OPEC can afford to be patient, their turn will come, perhaps sooner than they expected; the reality is that 30-Million bpd at $80 next year, minus interest, is worth more than 30-Million bpd at $58, now.

A worry is that if the shale production increase goes from 1.55 million bpd last year, to zero in 2019, the lack of investment in conventional oil over the past three years, could lead to a shortage, and an oil price spike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.