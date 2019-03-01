PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood

The sharp rally is not supported by either the NAV, the distribution coverage or the broader macro environment.

The price of the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has now exceeded its previous post-GFC peak of 14.05 in the last few trading days which makes it interesting enough for us to have a quick look.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Even a cursory look at the price and NAV chart below makes us concerned. We make three immediate observations:

Previous moves above a 14 price level have not ended happily. We are not chartists so we don't put a huge amount of weight on this observation but at the same time, it's hard to ignore.

The price-NAV relationship has diverged which can be seen more clearly in the discount chart below.

The NAV trend is down which feels odd for a muni fund in an environment of lower nominal rates and tight muni ratios.

Interestingly, the municipal sector NAV has held up better than that of PML so there is definitely something going on here. When this happens to a fund that has consistently demonstrated positive alpha and excess return, the likely culprit may be over-distribution. We think this is indeed likely to be the case as we discuss below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Checking in on the fund's discount behavior, it's probably a hyperbole to say that the PML discount chart has gone hyperbolic but the behavior is, to say the least, pretty unusual for this fund.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

In this article, we take a closer look at PML and find support for the recent sharp rally lacking. We recommend a number of potential alternatives below for investors to choose from which are:

IIM Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term (BTT)

Invesco Municipal Trust Fund (VKQ)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Eaton-Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF)

A Star Is Born

Under the humble name of Municipal Income Fund II, PML has been a muni powerhouse. We plot its price action below (blue line) relative to other funds in the sector (in grey lines) and a high-yield muni ETF benchmark (red line). It's clear from the chart that PML has little competition having left the rest of the sector in the dust.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

The chart below shows how well the fund has traded relative to the sector - since 2012, its annual return has always exceeded that of the sector which is quite an impressive achievement.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Source: PIMCO

Placing PML In Context

In this article, we run our usual scatter plots to place PML in the context of the broader sector to see if we can get our head around what is going on.

Our first question is are there muni funds trading at a similar 12-Month yield and a wider discount? The chart below shows that well yes, loads. One criticism of the chart is that a bunch of funds have actually cut their distributions so their 12-Month yield is well above their actual current yield.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

This is fair and to address this, we run the chart below which shows 3Y distribution changes on the y-axis and 12-Month yield on the x-axis. Many more funds have cut their distributions than not - true but we would argue those funds that have cut their distributions are likely at in a more sustainable place and moreover their 12-Month yields are more representative of their current yields.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

One question we would like to ask is: are there funds that match or exceed PML's NAV return but are trading at a wider discount. The answer is yes and those funds like in the red rectangle below. These funds have demonstrated strong performance but have not been rewarded by the market.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

I Wouldn't Start From Here

We think the medium term is not particularly exciting for the muni CEF sector for the reasons we outline below. We think this makes it more difficult for the PML discount to keep tightening.

Nominal rates have come in quite a bit since their recent wides - in fact, there is a dislocation between the rebound in equities and the more subdued Treasury yields. We don't know which market is right but we do know that fixed-income investors are enjoying the current situation - stronger risk appetite and higher equities have tightened discounts while lower nominal rates have flattered NAVs. The current equilibrium feels somewhat unstable - higher equities should eventually pull up nominal rates while lower equities should widen fund discounts. The current situation may be as good as it gets from a tactical perspective for fixed income.

On the valuation side, municipal bonds are somewhat expensive judging from investment grade ratios so further support on this front is probably not coming.

Source: RWBaird

But what if rates keep grinding lower?

Well, lower rates generally see muni ratios increase and the embedded call options in muni bonds drive the negative convexity of the portfolio meaning that munis have asymmetric return profiles to lower and higher rate scenarios, with the positive performance in a lower rate scenario failing to match the larger negative performance in a rising rate scenario.

Another thing to worry about is that generally, muni sector discounts have been correlated with nominal rates as discount tops have historically coincided with nominal rate lows which is clear in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

There are two ways to read the current situation. The first interpretation is that current nominal rates are well off the previous lows which preceded sharp widening in the sector discount which suggests that discounts can keep tightening from here. Also, the sector discount is quite wide and far off the positive territory so there is little to worry about.

Another way to interpret the chart is to say that nominal rates are unlikely to fall much from here since that would invert the curve which is an unlikely proposition in 2019 as recession seems at least a year off. So the risk is, in fact, asymmetric to higher rates from here. And higher rates are associated with wider sector discounts and wider sector discounts are unlikely to leave PML unscathed.

Finally, as far as PML specifically, the fund has generally been more leveraged than the rest of the sector and with leverage adding less oomph than before because of the flat yield curve, PML's historic outperformance due to ARPS-enabled cheap leverage is disappearing.

Where To Go From Here

Switching to cash is rarely the right move and this is not something we recommend here. What we do recommend is for investors to be aware of potential opportunities to switch into.

There are many ways and no right way to select alternatives to PML. Each investor's utility function is different so one answer will not work for everyone. What we do give is one idea to use as a starting point. Let us know what you think about fund switches in the comments.

One way to think about switching out of PML is to try to buy the same portfolio at a cheaper price. For this, we calculate NAV correlation of all other sector funds to PML. One thing to keep in mind, of course, is that correlation is not a miracle metric - it's possible to pick a highly correlated fund to PML and end up with a totally different return in a year's time. This is because correlation works off changes in trend rather than the trend itself. So while this is something to be aware of, we think it's probably not a deal-breaker for funds within the same sector, particularly if the horizon is not especially long.

Below we list funds with the highest daily NAV correlations to PML over the last 3-year period.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

We run these funds through our usual sector dashboard below.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Our observations are:

For investors looking at fund outperformance relative to the sector, we would point to BTT and possibly the other PIMCO funds (column 5Y ALPHA defined as median excess 1Y rolling NAV performance relative to the sector)

For investors looking at funds that have performed well in NAV terms, we would point to BTT and VFL, both of which have outperformed PML on a net NAV (excluding distributions) basis (3Y NNAV %ch column)

For investors focused on valuations, we would point to VFL, EIV and PMF - these funds have a DSSP score below 50% (DSSP is the discount sector spread percentile metric - a figure below 50% means the fund is on the cheaper end vs. the sector in relative terms historically).

For investors looking for less risky funds, we would point to IIM and BTT, which have significantly lower price volatility (PX VOL 1Y column).

For investors looking for yield, we would point to VKQ or the other PIMCO funds

Conclusion

Recently, PML has broken through its post-financial crisis price high. This price action is unsupported by the NAV or distribution coverage so we are mystified as to the strong performance year-to-date. We don't think the macro and market environment is conducive to further sharp outperformance of muni discounts which we think makes funds like PML vulnerable from here on. As we rarely recommend going to cash, and we don't in this case, we recommend a number of alternatives available to investor for switching out of PML, at least until the dust settles.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.