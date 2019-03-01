Bristol-Myers/Celgene Can Learn From The Failed Qualcomm/NXP Deal

In this article, I will be covering a couple of lessons I learned from the Qualcomm (QCOM)/NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) deal that can be applied to the latest mega-merger that is facing questions: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Celgene (CELG).

Lesson #1: Watch the spread

From the beginning, the spread was way below the original $110 offer price and stayed way below the offer price for around 8 months. The spread reflects the risk that the deal would not get done because of issues like the many government approvals that were needed. Even if Qualcomm did not increase the terms of the deal to $127.50 and the deal remained at the original $110 offer, the spread was a clear sign something could go wrong. In the end, the deal was scuttled because of a lack of Chinese approval, likely caused by trade issues.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Application to BMY/CELG situation

The lesson current Bristol-Myers and Celgene shareholders can apply to their situation is when the spread is large, be very cautious. The following chart shows the spread between Celgene's share price and the estimated deal price has been around $10/share. However, as of today, the spread blew out on news that certain Bristol-Myers shareholders are against the deal. This is a clear warning sign that the deal could be in danger if enough Bristol-Myers or Celgene shareholders are against the deal. The reason this is important is because both companies need to approve the deal, and so far, it looks like the most resistance is coming from Bristol-Myers shareholders. Another sign the deal could be in danger is the fact that at the time of writing this article, shares of Bristol-Myers were trading at $51.90, which is only slightly below where the stock was trading pre-deal announcement on January 2nd ($52.43).

Source: Table data from Yahoo Finance

Lesson #2: Watch large shareholders

In the case of Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductor, large shareholders, specifically, Elliott Management played a large role in the movement of persuading shareholders not to tender their shares and pushing for a higher price. Elliott pushed for a higher deal price and I myself agreed that the offer price should be higher. In the end, Elliott got what they were looking for, which was a higher price that was likely to entice shareholders to tender their shares. The only problem with this plan was that it was torpedoed by regulators, which I will cover in the next section.

Application to BMY/CELG situation

There are some large shareholders like Wellington Management and more vocal shareholders like Starboard Value who are advocating against the deal. Large shareholders may very well get their way and have the deal voted down. The problem is what would happen to Bristol-Myers if these large shareholders got their way and the deal was voted down. The answer to that question appears to come in the recent open letter from Starboard Value, where they detail the potential for tuck-in acquisitions, cost cutting, and even the possibility of finding a buyer to purchase Bristol-Myers. The second quote below shows that if the deal is voted down, Starboard will likely try to nominate members to the board who share the view that the better solution for Bristol-Myers is to look for someone to buy them or do cost cutting initiatives and small tuck-in acquisitions. Large shareholders got their way with NXP and look at what happened to the stock (excluding the December crash when everything went down). Before voting, Bristol-Myers shareholders really need to look at what these large shareholders are planning on doing.

On the flip side, Celgene shareholders who think the deal price is too low or could do better as a standalone company should take note of what happened to NXP after that deal was canceled at the end of July 2018. Just like NXP, Celgene could end up as a standalone company if shareholders vote down the deal or the deal has regulatory issues, which I will be discussing in the next section.

While cost cutting and margin improvement is one alternative that we believe is readily available to Bristol-Myers as a standalone entity, the Company's Board should be open to evaluating all alternatives to create shareholder value, including a sale of the Company. If Bristol-Myers is focused on a potential revenue cliff in its product portfolio, those cliffs can be filled with targeted tuck-in acquisitions, or, alternatively, the Company can become a target for another company to further fill out their product portfolio. ~Starboard Value open letter We would seek shareholder support to elect a slate of highly-experienced and respected director candidates whom we have nominated for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. ~Starboard Value open letter

Lesson #3: Watch regulators

As described above in the "large shareholders" section, Elliott Management got their way with NXP by having Qualcomm increase their offer from $110 to $127.50. Usually, this would be a big win for shareholders because of the larger offer. However, it ended up being irrelevant because of the regulatory issues in China.

Application to BMY/CELG situation

Regulators are one of the most important aspects of mega-mergers in the current environment to examine. For sure, regulators in the United States will examine the deal, and I am not sure about what other regulators outside the United States (if any) will need to examine the deal. Just in the United States alone, this deal is likely to face scrutiny because of the increased focus on mega-mergers like AT&T (T)/Time Warner (TWX) and T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S). In addition, more scrutiny could come from Capitol Hill in the form of questions about drug pricing and competition. Even if Bristol-Myers and Celgene both get shareholder approval for the deal, there still is the possibility that regulators could still find issues with the deal and block the deal or require assets sales, etc.

What to do?

In these types of situations with a wide variety of outcomes, there are a number of ways to play whatever your sentiment is on either Bristol-Myers or Celgene and whether you are a current shareholder or prospective shareholder.

Option #1: The deal gets done

If you believe the deal eventually will get done, the spread is very wide right now, so simply buying Celgene could be an idea. Another option would be to define your risk and buy an out of the money call option that expires sometimes after the April 12th vote.

Conversely, when the deal was announced, shares of Bristol-Myers fell and should the deal eventually get approved, they could once again fall, given they are nearly back to their pre-deal level. In that case, you could buy a put on Bristol-Myers or if you are already long the stock, you could sell a covered call, which would expire worthlessly and you would keep the premium if shares stay flat or move lower.

Option #2: The deal does not get done

If one or both of the shareholder bases vote down the deal and Celgene remains a standalone company, there is a good possibility that shares would fall back towards where they were when the deal was announced, which was around $66/share. In this case, you could simply buy a put and if the stock falls back towards $66, the option would likely become more valuable.

If you are long Celgene and want to soften the downside risk, you could buy a put, sell a covered call, or do both. If the deal doesn't get done, the put would likely become more valuable and the covered call would lose its value and you would pocket the premium.

Closing thoughts

In closing, by examining past mega-merger deals, investors can get an idea of the potential issues that can arise when there is a large deal spread, vocal shareholders, and potential regulatory issues. For complicated situations like these, I believe it is always the best course of action to have a plan in place for whatever outcome you feel is most like. That way, you can define your risk and whenever the situation is resolved, you can take profits or cut your losses without hesitation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.