The Value Of Baozun: Its Role In Chinese E-Commerce And Why You Should Care

With great customers and backing from Alibaba, Baozun is certainly worth a close look from growth investors.

The current volatility in the sector and pricing of the stock could present a buying opportunity.

Baozun is a growth stock which enables the success of many major brands in the Chinese market.

What is Baozun?

If you haven't heard of Baozun (BZUN) before, you've surely heard of several of the many companies it works with. Baozun is one of today's leaders in Chinese eCommerce and has helped huge brands such as Starbucks (SB), Nike (NKE), Microsoft (MSFT) and over 150 others establish themselves in China.

I can say from firsthand experience that many of these brands have built a powerful presence in China; every mall and shopping center I visited in Chengdu had at least one Starbucks, and one mall even had three! Stock Analyst Jeremy Bowman writes, "Starbucks, which is one of Baozun's customers, believes that it will one day have more stores in China than in the U.S."

(Photograph taken by Author in Chengdu, China in July 2017)

So what role does Baozun play in helping these enormous companies dominate the Chinese market? Baozun runs several layers of marketing for companies once they enter the People's Republic. According to Vincent Qiu, the CEO, chairman and co-founder of Baozun, it creates the official online store for companies, such as Nike, attempting to break into the Chinese market. After creating stores, Baozun is able to attract considerable traffic to its websites.

"It's happy to see that from very small numbers of sales [grew] today's billions of sales of Nike in this eCommerce" says Qiu in a 2017 interview on CNBC's Mad Money.

Qiu refers to Baozun as a "one-stop shop" for small and large businesses looking to enter Chinese eCommerce.

"We are the leading brand eCommerce solutions provider in China, our integrated capabilities encompass all aspects of the eCommerce value chain covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment," reads Baozun's official website. "We help brand execute their eCommerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their eCommerce operations."

Baozun currently has a relatively low market cap, clocking in at $2.142 billion according to Ycharts.com.

Past Performance

Data by YCharts

(Source: Ycharts)

Baozun was founded in 2006 and has quickly taken the market by storm, allowing foreign industries to make huge waves in China. Since entering the NASDAQ in 2015 with shares selling at around $10.50 each, Baozun saw rapid and steady growth for three years. 2018 was a crazy year for its shares, reaching an all-time high on June 12, 2018 selling at around $66 a share, approximately a 630% increase in a three-year span.

(Source: Ycharts)

Unfortunately, volatility comes with the territory, and the second half of 2018 was rough for Baozun. Following its high in the summer, Baozun shares gradually dropped for the rest of 2018, hitting the year's low at around $27 a share and has been underperforming the S&P 500 since. Keith Noonan, in an article on Yahoo Finance attributes the drop to political reasons:

"Baozun's summer run was cut short amid a broader downturn for Chinese stocks," writes Noonan, "as intensifying trade tensions with the U.S. raised potential roadblocks to growth, and were followed by data showing that China's economic growth was slowing."

In fact, Baozun was not alone when it came to Chinese stocks taking a hit in 2018. Noonan writes that overall, "Chinese stocks got absolutely crushed last year (after impressive performance in 2017), and the country's tech sector was particularly hard hit." Again, he attributes the sell-offs to the attitude hesitant investors had toward the political climate of Chinese commerce.

Baozun has been steadily increasing its list of brand partners, netting an increase of 20-25 new partners annually according to a research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Baozun in 2019

(Source: Ycharts)

Since taking a massive hit at the end of last year, Baozun has been slowly but steadily recovering. As of late February, Baozun shares are currently selling at around $37 a share - approximately a 37% increase in under three months. This is already higher than it was during this same time of year in 2018, when it was selling at around $35 a share.

Conclusion

Baozun has proven in 2018 that it has enormous potential for fast growth. While Chinese stocks took a massive hit in the third and fourth quarters of last year, many speculate that Chinese eCommerce is on a fast-track toward major growth over the next few years. In his article from Payments Cards and Mobile, Alex Rolfe predicts such potential.

"Online retail via mobile devices continues to accelerate across the region and is expected to grow 17.64% annually to reach $1.7 trillion in 2022, up from $735 billion in 2017," says Rolfe.

In a December 2018 research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Research Analyst Eddie Leung classifies Baozun as a buy, and rates Baozun shares at a price objective of $54, roughly a 50% increase from what it is now. Leung lists the following risks investors looking to buy shares of Baozun face:

⦁ Entry barriers

⦁ Relationships with its brand partners

⦁ Integration with marketplace and social media

⦁ Competition among other brand eCommerce companies

⦁ Execution risk in expanding technology

⦁ International brand popularity in China

⦁ Political issues

Despite these risks, Baozun has some level of security thanks to one mighty ally: China itself. Baozun is under the umbrella of Alibaba (BABA), China's titan of eCommerce. Alibaba currently owns 16.5% of Baozun stock and 9.5% of its votes, according to Financial Analyst Ophir Gottlieb. Gottlieb asserts that the Chinese government supports its largest companies like Alibaba - therefore, it is unlikely that any Chinese competitor could have a chance against Baozun.

"If we are going to talk about any kind of bullish narrative on eCommerce in China, if it does not include Alibaba, skip it - it's not going to happen," says Gottlieb. "The way China works is different than the United States - there is a faux competition, which is to say, the state itself has a vested interest in its giants, and if it the state is behind something, it will have legs."

With all things considered, Baozun has piqued the interests of several credible sources and has earned its place in any competent investor's growth portfolio.

"While the market now appears to be pricing in slower growth and more risk, much of the core bullish thesis remains intact," says Noonan from Yahoo Finance, "and Baozun stock deserves a look from risk-tolerant investors."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.