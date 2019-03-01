Overstock Stockholders Shold Sell Now Before Hope And Hype Are Lost

Overstock,com, Inc.'s (OSTK) stock price has mostly traded on perceptions, rumors, sound bites and technical charts, but in the end, all that will matter is reality. Reality is now close at hand for OSTK. The company has set and extended deadlines for major corporate actions and validations of value. The latest deadlines are now February 28th, 2019, and I don’t think shareholders will fall for another extension or whatever the new spin and embellishment might be. This has gone on too long and been extended too many times, and there is now no reasonable excuse the company can fashion to explain another deviation.

Other sections to follow include “tZERO is worth a small fraction of $1.5 billion”, “Margin Loan”, “SEC and FINRA Investigations”, and “Dog and Pony Shows”.

Investments by GSR Capital Including in tZERO at a $1.5 Billion Valuation

As someone who has been short OSTK stock since January 9th, 2018, nothing scared me more than the August 9, 2018, Press Release where Patrick Byrne wrote to share-owners: “we have reached a critical juncture in our firm’s history and it is becoming increasingly important to elucidate the different parts of our business and their potential value...tZERO has obtained a term sheet agreement from GSR to purchase from tZERO up to $270 million in tZERO equity at a $1.5 billion post-money valuation; and secured a term sheet agreement from GSR to purchase up to 3.1 million shares of OSTK for $104 million ($33.72/share August 1 closing price less 5%)”. How could I have been so wrong about the valuation of tZERO? I have been an active shorter of stocks since 1992 and founded and managed a hedge fund for 16 years running, and this was right up there with the most instant, sick feelings in my stomach. It made no sense to me at all, but here it was from the company in writing! The press release letter was signed at the end: “Your humble servant, Patrick M. Byrne”.

After my sense that this can’t really be happening, I thought, “Wait a minute, am I being sucked into a cult led by Patrick M. Byrne” who regularly mentions how humbled he is by serving his shareholders and doing God’s work. I remembered the long history of Byrne saying things with great confidence and authority, but that turned out to be false. I decided to look at the 2nd Quarter 2018 10-Q legalese to see if there was any “fine print”.

Recall that OSTK is under investigation by the SEC, so it probably has to be more careful in its filings with the SEC. Here is information from the 10-Q that is much different than the press release and the content of the investor conference call that afternoon:

The previously-announced Letter of Intent from a June 29, 2018, OSTK press release regarding GSR’s purchase of up to $160 million of security tokens from tZERO at a price of $10 has been cancelled (see page 30 of 2nd Quarter 10-Q in link above). It has been replaced by the option to purchase for $30 million on May 6, 2019 (9 months in the future), at $6.67 per security token. This is a massive change in intent (now an option), a drop of 81.25% in dollars invested, a drop of 33.3% in the price that might be paid, and GSR now had 9 months to decide if they want to exercise the option. Moreover, for all of the announced “term sheet agreements” OSTK announced and put in its press release, the fine print in the 10-Q says, “The agreement states that the obligations of GSR to complete the transaction described will be subject to conditions, some of which are unidentified.”

Also quoting from the 10-Q, “The term sheet describes a purchase of up to 3,100,000 shares of Overstock at $33.72 per share….the term sheet states that it constitutes a binding agreement to negotiate in good faith the terms of the transaction documents, which are to be substantially consistent with the terms set forth in the term sheet….However, the obligation to negotiate in good faith will terminate on the proposed closing date of December 15, 2018.”

OSTK stockholders reacted to the press release like GSR agreements were a done deal, bidding the stock up as high as $49 within minutes. However, reading the 10-Q carefully reveals there is no agreement except for an agreement to try to reach an agreement, at terms that could change and with a deadline where negotiations could end without an agreement.

The 4+ months for the “term sheet” to be finalized passed without an agreement, and as of today it is at least 9 months since discussions started with GSR. However, in typical Overstock fashion, upon the announcement of another extension for talking with GSR; a new, even better, shiny object was dangled out for shareholders. On the Business Update Call on December 17, 2018, Patrick Byrne says “Sonny Wu who is a very fine gentleman from Hong Kong, the Founder and Chairman of GSR, which is a very noted, respected Asian investment firm has personally informed me that they still intend to close this deal and is committed to this transaction and our partnership. Mr. Wu tells me that a key partner…from outside of China needed more time who showed up and wanted to participate in the deal…this very significant investor that…without I think hearing a name, but as people who represent sovereign money and wealth funds…So I have already said too much, but --- so it was great….to give them two months…given that partner.”

In its short history, GSR has already not shown up at closing for its largest deal with Nissan, who cancelled the planned sale to GSR Capital, citing a lack of funds on the part of the Chinese Investment Vehicle. When the Nissan deal was announced, GSR Chairman Sonny Wu said that it was an important step for GSR to enter the “new energy vehicle industry chain.” Among many things that will cause GSR to change its mind again with regards to the purported investments in security tokens, OSTK equity, and tZERO, is it sees that these securities and valuations are now much lower. The security tokens are trading for $3.50, 47.5% less than $6.67 per the latest screenshot from Dinosaur's online trading market:

Security Tokens

Symbol Last Price Bid Ask High Low Volume TZROP $3.50 $3.25 $3.50 $4.00 $3.25 10,517 Trade

The common stock is trading for 20.08 as of 2/27/19 close, 40.5% lower than the deal price of $33.72.

A rationale investor needs to doubt that GSR Capital actually agreed to invest in tZERO at a post money valuation of $1.5 billion just a few months after an independent valuation of tZERO had a midpoint of $309.2 million, while a $275 million valuation was used in the option grant to its new CEO. In the offering document supplemental as of May 22nd 2018 tZERO discloses, “The Company engaged an independent third-party to perform a valuation of the Company. As a result of this valuation analysis, we currently believe that the Company has an approximate valuation of between $222.8 million and $395.6 million”. On 05/21/2018, the CEO of tZERO was granted options to acquire 2% of tZERO at a valuation of $275 million. The purported $1.5 billion valuation was only to be found OSTK’s words, but it was never substantiated, and GSR Capital has never affirmed this amount nor was an actual term sheet with the ever disclosed. Just the opposite, the most recent Q3 2018 10-Q says “Overstock, tZERO and GSR are currently negotiating definitive agreements for GSR's purchase of Overstock common stock and tZERO common stock…GSR has proposed purchasing fewer shares and at a lower price per share than those described in the Overstock term sheet. We believe that if a definitive agreement is reached regarding the purchase of tZERO shares, the terms, including the post money valuation of tZERO, may be less favorable than those described in the tZERO term sheet.

I believe OSTK management never thought a $1.5 billion post money valuation of tZERO was going to happen. As always with OSTK and Patrick Byrne, I advise shareholders to only look at facts and actions. It is hard to do because when they say things and put things in writing, they make it sound exciting and real. However, within weeks of the initial press release about the three GSR investments, OSTK sold stock into the public markets through at-the-market (ATM) sales by an investment bank at much lower prices than the supposed $33.72 to be paid by GSR. Moreover, Patrick Byrne himself sold 14.2% of his holdings for an average price around $26.00 (Form 4 filing 9/10/18). Note that Byrne says in an 8-K filing 9/10/18 that he sold roughly 10% of his holdings, but doing the calculations from the Form 4 filing on the same day reveals he sold 14.2% of his holdings. At a price of $26.00 and not including the company’s sale of additional shares of stock into the markets, the whole company, including OSTK retail, Medici Ventures, and OSTK’s stake in tZERO was valued under $800 million.

The other Next Big Thing: The Sale of the Retail Business

I actually expect that OSTK will sell its retail business if someone will pay them something for it. They have publicly stated several times that they no longer want to be in the retail business. It is low growth, unprofitable business that has a low value customer base, and is up against much stronger competitors that are growing much faster. At this point any buyer or potential partner knows OSTK is a desperate seller which is rapidly burning cash. OSTK has moved much of its management, time and resources into the block chain business. The main economic benefit a buyer could seem to get is from synergies, along with some systems and distribution assets that someone not already into e-commerce could use. Synergies may be limited by the location of Overstock’s business and because it prides itself on running lean operating expenses. Cutting expenses would still leave low profits because OSTK’s gross profit margin has only averaged 19.7% the past two years. Equally important, there appears to be no competition to buy OSTK retail because if someone wanted to buy it, they would have by now. The retail business has been actively shopped for at least one and a half years by the investment bank Guggenheim Partners, based on Byrne’s words in a November 8, 2017, conference call:

1 24 Click to enlarge Notes:

saying “it’s time I’ve been hinting at this for 18 months and more or less told you a month ago, …a quarter ago we’ve engaged Guggenheim Partners.” Byrne also said another strategic option is they could be “recapitalized with a large partner who wants to think really big. We hear that there are some folks over in Asia, who want to write some billion dollar checks….there’s a new company I won’t even tell you how many tens of billions it has and my understanding and some of them have been here is, to be frank, that they’re looking for somebody to whom they will write $1 billion or multi-billion dollar check to who and think really big like take-on-Amazon big…..There’s a piece of me that would love to show the world what I could do with $1 billion…That’s a lovely possibility.”

To end this call 16 months ago, Byrne took the excitement to an even higher level with this pièce de résistance “I said at the top of the call that this conceivably there was a non-negligible chance this is the last conference call….depending on what happens with those strategic alternatives, it is conceivable that we are not having another conference call or if it were, it would be a different kind of conference call.” The excitement that Byrne generated on this call after the close of trading on 11/8/17 caused the stock to trade up 30.67% the next day from $40.10 to $52.40 and 116.7% in the next two months to an all-time closing high of $86.90. Note to the stock buyers: You’ve been “Byrned”.

The most recent deadline Byrne put on selling retail now happens to correspond with the deadline of the GSR Capital investments. In a November 2018 interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said he “expects to wrap up a deal by February.”

The most recent rumored buyer, Walmart, likely has better online systems and logistical assets than OSTK, as well as its own private furniture brand, so there is no need to buy OSTK. OSTK bulls point towards historical acquisition valuations like Walmart’s purchase of JET.COM, but the companies they reference were growing much faster than OSTK, had a more valuable customer base, and happened when companies needed to fast track their online sales and customer acquisition ability.

Some pundits also like to add OSTK’s cash to its valuation, but much of the cash is restricted for use at tZERO, while it came with a requirement that 10% of tZERO’s gross profit be paid out as dividends to the security token holders. Aside from the restricted cash, OSTK has a negative working capital balance that I would argue should be deducted from its valuation. Moreover, OSTK intimated on its most recent conference call that it would need to raise more cash by the end of this year because of their cash burn rate and desire to invest in myriad block chain ventures.

Operating Performance

People don’t seem to pay much attention to OSTK’s actual performance since the bitcoin and block chain bubble started 2 years ago, preferring to believe the “next big thing”. On the other hand OSTK’s stock price just two months ago was $12.33, less than its initial offering price of $13.00 in 2002. Since 2002 OSTK has also sold a lot of stock at much higher prices and destroyed all those stock purchasers’ money, including an accumulated loss over 17 years of ($413) million, with more losses likely for the foreseeable future.

For the 9 months ended 9/30/18, OSTK reported a net loss of ($163.7) million on revenues of $1.37 billion. It did go through a manic-depressive state in the 9 months, where it decided to dramatically change its business model only to reverse it months later. It tried to imitate more highly valued companies like Wayfair, which has been growing revenues over 40% for years while OSTK’s growth had recently been around zero. OSTK suddenly spent a lot more on advertising, which did drive revenue growth, but also caused worse operating losses. In less than 2 quarters, OSTK management threw in the towel and decided to reverse this strategy.

OSTK’s cash flow from operations was ($120.3M) for the nine months ended 9/30/18. It invested another $89.5M. It paid for this by selling $145.2M in stock, and raising $82.6M from selling security tokens. There is possibly legal liability for the company to shareholders who bought the stock based on things OSTK management said that turn out to be false. It was a quintessential “pump and dump.”

In another example were Byrne said one thing and then did another, back on a 11/8/2017 conference call Byrne touted “I wouldn’t sell tZERO for $2 billion…I know what they have and what they are on the edge of…I’m not sure I would sell it for $10 billion”, but on this very same day OSTK announced in a Press Release that it sold warrants on 15% of company for a strike price of $40.45, which gave the buyers the option, not the obligation, to buy all of OSTK’s retail business, Medici Ventures, and tZERO at a total enterprise value of $1.01 billion, calculated by shares outstanding as of this date of 25 million multiplied by the $40.45 strike price. I’ve been in the option/warrant business since 1992 and Overstock got duped by the two hedge funds, George Soros’s Quantum Fund and Passport Capital, who purchased the options at an implied volatility of 25%. Byrne said in the 11/8/2017 conference call that "the pricing is Black-Scholes, if you make an assumption on a volatility of 25% which seems appropriate." (see page 22 of conference call transcript linked above). The actual volatility of OSTK’s stock price in the next 3 months was 120%, so these funds likely made massive profits by monetizing this volatility by dynamically shorting OSTK’s stock as a hedge, and then just used the long stock received from exercising the warrants to deliver against their short stock position, and haven’t owned the stock since. Soros, for example, only shows up with a stock position in one quarter at 12/31/2017 and hasn’t owned any since. Byrne’s mistakenly believed they were strategic investors who would bring continued value to Overstock, saying “we just sold warrants on 15% of the company today from two investors who looked very high quality….I’m really looking forward to working with both of them….they bring enormous value….they bring access to large pools of capital….the capital market as you know it is facing an extinction event. It is all going to shift to ICOs….and this is a chance for these funds to have a pole position….what does it mean to the world to our value that George Soros has just bought options on 10%....I doubt it has much to do with he likes the fact that we sell shoes online…tZERO has gotten us a lot of attention.”

Byrne’s Margin Loan

A 13D/A filing on 1/7/19 provides some information on Byrne personally, as well as through his investment entities, High Plains Investments LLC and Haverford Valley LLC, having pledged shares to secure a loan beginning on 8/17/15. Recently as the stock price has gone down, Byrne has pledged more shares. There isn’t enough detail to know what the loan amount is or at what stock price the lender will require more shares as collateral. The nature of margin loans, though, is there is a stock price at which the lender will sell the stock in order to make sure they won’t lose money. Since Byrne has pledged more shares at recent stock prices, it stands to reason the stock price has already reached certain trigger levels that required more collateral. If the stock price goes lower, there is risk that the lender could sell shares quickly. Not only would the selling put pressure on the stock price, but the spectacle would create fear.

tZERO is worth a small fraction of $1.5 billion

While OSTK touts a possible first mover advantage, I believe they will be out competed by other much better managed companies, with far more capital, resources, and employees doing more than OSTK, but not out pounding their chests about it. Moreover, the timing of the use of blockchain applications will likely be governed by regulators, and it may be that the first movers spend their money just paving the way for those who will actually profit from it. The 2017 OSTK 10-K mentions that Medici Ventures only has 30 programmers and half of them work on blockchain projects. Firms like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, International Business Machines Corp, Coinbase, and Open Finance Network (check them out) are working on block chain and have multiple times more programmers, and established businesses that can quickly incorporate the benefits of block chain. Some pundits like to say Coinbase is a comp that can be used to value Medici Ventures, but Coinbase is making a lot of money and has already served over 20 million in clients. Contrast that with OSTK’s very limited trading of its own security tokens where its revenue is immaterial. When OSTK talks about the investments held by Medici Ventures they don’t provide specifics about how they will make money. Rather they talk about shekels and size of markets.

On a conference call on 11/8/2017, Byrne said he is “working on something that’s bigger than anything else. It’s bigger than tZERO, it’s bigger than Overstock retail. I’m working on the idea of my lifetime. I was actually hoping to be able to announce it today and the fellow I want to announce it with is sitting in the next room….but I’m hoping in a week or two you’ll hear an announcement that is sort of a --- I mean, it will have global significance.” This “idea of a lifetime” turned out to be Medici Land Governance. Byrne’s statements that it is bigger than each of tZERO and OSTK suggests it could be worth $2 billion or more. Once again, just pay attention to the actions and reality, not words. According to OSTK and to Byrne himself 10 months later: it is worth $16 million. He bought 43% of it for himself personally from OSTK for $6.7 million, meaning OSTK’s remaining 53% stake is valued at $8.9 million as of September 2018 (8-K filing 9/26/18).

As a shareholder in OSTK, you are vulnerable to OSTK insiders self-dealing and cherry picking. Aside from 80% owned tZERO, most of the other eight entities that Medici Ventures owns more than 20% of are valued in the $3 – 20 million range for the whole company, and OSTK officers have stakes in 4 of them.

One has to doubt the future value that should be imputed in OSTK’s stock price for its security token business. How many future security token offerings will even raise money? As investors learn the hard way to look at the murky economics of these security tokens, they will stop buying. It seems people buy these tokens because they think it will go up, i.e. the greater fool theory, but the opposite is happening. No one should buy an offering when, like tZERO’s security token offering, 20.32% ($21.3 million) of the gross offering of $104.8 Million is spent/gone on offering expenses. The bubble in cryptocurrencies has burst badly. So far the trading of tZERO’s own token has been a disaster, trading little volume, but going down in price by 47.5% from $6.67 to $3.50.

Another example of Byrne taking advantage of his insider position was OSTK borrowing 40 million from family members and their trusts at 8%, secured by their headquarters (8-K filing 11/08/2017). They used this loan to pay off a $45.8 million secured Real Estate loan that was syndicated by US Bank. This facility had an effective rate of 4.6% and was originally priced at L + 2.0 %

Lack of Wall Street Coverage and Others Wanting to do Business with OSTK and Pat Byrne

Wall Street firms don’t cover OSTK, except for Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson, whose research looks like it was ghost written by Byrne himself, and which has been horrifically wrong. There is equally little basis or rationale in Forte’s research reports for the sky high valuations ascribed to tZERO and Medici Ventures.

Although I don’t know this, my guess is that the same thing that drives Wall Street to not want to get involved with OSTK and Patrick Byrne also applies to potential buyers of the retail business and partners in the block chain business. On the other hand, the block chain startups who are in a position to get money from Byrne and OSTK, have been happy to accept OSTK’s money coming their way, while the countries of Zambia and Mexico will let Medici Land Governance lose money trying to sort out their land records.

Short Interest

Speculators buying OSTK equity like to think there is going to be a massive short squeeze because the short interest is 13.5 million shares and 55.5% of the float. I would argue the people who are short the stock are very confident it is going lower, while those buying betting on a “squeeze” will get stung. Despite the many rumors and big up days in the stock, the short interest has consistently increased.

Securities Lending

As I mentioned, my hedge fund sell securities short, which always necessitates pre-borrowing the securities from a lender. I have used 8 prime brokers for this service over the course of 27 years. While I’m sure those banks have made a lot of money, I have been happy with their service, and through competition have kept the costs as low as possible. Naturally, I was interested to see if OSTK had a better offering. I did some research on OSTK’s actual offering, and it is embarrassingly bad. OSTK doesn’t even have the ability to lend securities out overnight, yet it charges for each intraday securities locate. If I borrow a security during the day from my prime brokers and don’t hold if overnight, I don’t pay anything. If I hold the position for months and years like I normally do, I get paid a rate of 2.15% currently on the vast majority of my securities borrowed. Some, which are such egregious shorts like I think OSTK is, the demand to short the shares becomes so great that it overwhelms the supply of shares to borrow which is needed to sell short. In these cases, I’m willing to pay to borrow them. I can confidently say that OSTK will never have the capability and offering that will make me choose to switch my business from the banks to them. Securities lenders and borrowers alike have deep, broad relationships with the prime brokers that cohesively offer many services that OSTK doesn’t have the capability to do.

Conference Calls are a Dog and Pony Show

This article has cited many examples of things management has said that have gotten shareholders excited and boosted the stock price, but have turned out to be false. On their conference calls, management doesn’t allow anyone to ask a live question. Only management speaks. This is extremely rare for a public company. They tell people to send in their questions, but the public doesn’t get to see or hear the actual questions sent in. Instead, management presumably cherry picks what parts of what questions it wants to answer and only paraphrases those questions.

The company also would not answer my questions when I contacted them while writing this article. Their investor relations person wrote that "we are in a formal quiet period. We anticipate releasing mid-March."

The company does not provide financial guidance on its conference calls. Again, extremely rare.

Byrne seems to use these calls to try to work shareholders into a buying frenzy. Already cited was Byrne’s climax to the 3rd quarter 2017 conference call when he said “there was a non-negligible this is the last conference call…depending on what happens with those strategic alternatives.” Another example is Byrne saying on the second quarter 2018 call that the company would do a tax-free dividend of the blockchain business to OSTK equity holders in 13 months if it was unable to sell the retail business. Just 3 months later on the 3rd quarter conference call he admitted that this was not possible.

OSTK Stock Price Mistakenly Trades with High Correlation to Bitcoin

One thing Byrne has repeatedly said which I agree is true is that OSTK’s stock price should not be highly correlated to the price of bitcoin. But the speculators who buy this stock apparently aren’t looking at future fundamentals like revenue growth and earnings, but instead on the latest price of bitcoin, as well as responding to soundbites, speculations, momentum and technical charts. On the May 8, 2018, earnings conference call, Byrne said “We are not bitcoin. There is unfortunately a 92% correlation between bitcoin price movements and Overstock over the last year. That’s a huge mistake…this is a terrible proxy for bitcoin.” Looking at the price range of OSTK’s stock price over the past one and one half year, OSTK’s stock price was $15.95 on August 2, 2017, when it started tracking bitcoin to go parabolic. Bitcoin that day was priced at 2,691.00 and in just 2 and one half months, bitcoin had appreciated 594% to a high of $18,674.48. OSTK stock price appreciated by 445% to $86.90 on January 8, 2018. The bitcoin bubble turned out to be one of the fastest bubbles of all of history. Since then, bitcoin dropped 83% to a low of $3,156.89 on December 14, 2018, while OSTK dropped 86% to a low of $12.33 during the day of December 18, 2018. Looking back, there was no reason for OSTK to go from the low to mid -teen’s stock price it had been in from 2016 to late 2017, to its bitcoin bubble enraged highs. The retail business has only continued to lose money since then, and they haven’t been able to sell it despite shopping it by an investment bank for 18 months. The myriad blockchain businesses and tZERO don’t have any foreseeable profits.

Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA Investigations

It’s never good to be investigated by the SEC, but I think it only moves to the “Enforcement Division” when charges are being contemplated. From the latest 10-Q as of September 30, 2018, “On February 2018, the Division of Enforcement of the SEC informed tZERO and subsequently informed us that it is conducting an investigation and requested that we and tZERO voluntarily provide certain information and documents related to tZERO and the tZERO security token offering in connection with its investigation.”

Other divisions are also under investigation. From the same 10-Q, “the SEC’s New York Regional Office notified PRO Securities that it is conducting an examination of PRO Securities, and on March 6, 2018 the SEC’s Boston Regional Office notified tZERO Advisors that it is conducting an examination of tZERO Advisors. These examinations remain open.”

Later from the same 10Q, “SpeedRoute and PRO Securities have been named in a FINRA investigatory matter in which FINRA has conducted on the record interviews of certain senior officers of SpeedRoute and PRO Securities, who are also senior officers at tZERO.”

These investigations are costing a lot. The 3Q18 10-Q says “an $18.6 million increase in legal costs largely related to our gift card escheatment case in Delaware and costs related to the tZERO SEC investigation and capital raising efforts”. The investigations and legal work could also have something to do with the $9.3 million increase in consulting and outside services too.

Conclusion

How many times does an OSTK shareholder need to be Byrned before they learn not to play with fire? There is a track record going back even before OSTK became a public company of Dr. Patrick Byrne saying false things that made OSTK seem better than it really is. Yet the stock continues to make major moves up based on verbiage alone, not facts or results. Time and time again shareholders get into frenzy about the next big thing, only to find it doesn’t come to fruition. This happened again just last week when the stock jumped on an unsubstantiated rumor that Walmart was close to buying the retail business at a value of $28 per share for OSTK. The retail has been actively shopped for 18 months, with a deal said to be imminent by Patrick Byrne several times as far back as November 2017. If anyone wanted to buy it for a decent price it would have happened by now. I also believe the three GSR investments aren’t likely to happen at all, and for sure not at the prices OSTK published in its press release and touted on its conference call, after which both the company and Patrick Byrne sold stock. Get out of OSTK stock before all hype and hope is lost.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OSTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.