Ethan Watkins On The DMG Break Risk For Davita (Podcast)

We get into the feeling of learning from one super investor while betting against another.

Ethan Watkins reviews arguments from our previous bull discussion to explain why he thinks this will fall apart on investors.

There's a lot to agree on for DaVita bulls and bears, but the looming DMG sale seems to be the big turning point.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Bulls and bears for a given stock are often depicted as fire and ice. Day and night. Pitted in a struggle of good vs. evil, depending on which side of the trade you're on.

But oftentimes bulls and bears agree on most parts of a stock. Facts still matter, after all, and the numbers don't lie. It's just in interpretation and in looking to the future that the disagreements come, and the opportunities arise one way or another.

We've discussed DaVita Healthcare (DVA) on two previous podcasts, with this being our third. We started by reviewing Ethan Watkins's latest (at the time) piece on DaVita. We then spoke to Seeking Alpha reader Michael Knipp about the bull case and what shorts are missing. And this podcast concludes our little series with a discussion with Watkins to bring us back to the start.

And in those discussions, a few points were agreed upon. The reality that end stage renal disease is a painful condition and that dialysis is both necessary to patients and a brutal process to go through underlies this story. Then there's agreement about the government's involvement, which can be viewed as culpability or a boon depending on your vantage point.

Most interesting to me after our talk with Watkins is how central the pending, delayed sale of DMG is to the story. Knipp argued that if it closes, the buyback machine goes on, and the free cash flow yield gets very attractive very fast. Watkins argues on this podcast that the delay isn't just circumstantial, but actually telling of the messy, intricate relationships and ties that thread between dialysis providers, physicians, and payors. We discuss that here, as well the feeling of betting against Buffett, what the dialysis industry should look like, and how to translate a policy view into an investing thesis.

Topics covered:

2:45 minute mark - Starting with Chanos, the army, and the state of healthcare, and what is frustrating about DaVita

6:30 - What is the game around dialysis payments, and the role of the unions

13:30 - How does this compare to what was before, and what can we do fix the industry?

17:30 - Moving from the policy view to an investing thesis

21:30 - Earnings decline or balance sheet risk? Why not both?

25:00 - Drilling into the 'medicare put' story and the hot potato problem

31:30 - Searching for a catalyst - the potential of a DMG deal break

48:00 - How it feels going against Buffett?

50:00 - What about Davita's moat

As always, Behind the Idea is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get podcasts. Feedback is welcome at btipod@seekingalpha.com. We are leaving DaVita here but are returning to another favorite of listeners so far this year, JD.com. If you have any questions about our initial discussion or anything or anyone you'd like to hear from on the podcast, get in touch.

So, where do you fall out on these issues? We've presented two sides of the story, but what else is missing, and what do you think Watkins or Knipp got right or wrong? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long BRK.B. Mike Taylor has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Ethan Watkins is short DVA via the January 2020 puts. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.