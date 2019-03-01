Verso: Greedy Shareholders Destroy Stock Price

This is a long overdue follow-up to my last Verso (NYSE:VRS) article "Verso - Please Save Us From All The Money! Did anyone get the reference? Please let me know in the comments below. Now, back to business. I have maintained that Verso was undervalued on the basis of book value. Since my last article, it popped above book value and set amazing highs. The book value also keeps increasing as Verso brings in hordes of cash. It currently sits at $24.25.

Verso has been an excellent investment, but it is trending nearer to the lows than highs these days. It's an interesting development, to say the least, especially when I can shout from the rooftops, "THE DEBT IS GONE!!!!!" This has led many shareholders to wonder what's next?

Shareholders Get Greedy

Verso had an excellent year in 2018. They were able to completely eradicate their debt and begin to amass cash. This got some analysts and shareholders thinking… Maybe can I have some of this cash?

On February 28th, CEO Chris DiSantis got pummeled with questions regarding a buyback and whether or not Verso will declare a dividend. While never committing to either, Chris does favor a buyback over a dividend. In either case, these questions are beginning to annoy even me! As a fellow shareholder, these questions need to stop. Obviously, when the time is right, buybacks will happen. But the greed and sweet scent of cash have these investors in a frenzy.

Since the end of the Q3 call and now Q4 call, Verso has dropped from its high of $34.60 and is nearer to the 52-week low of $15.21. This is likely due to shareholders exiting in anger over not returning cash. Among other promises to increase shareholder value, such as mergers and acquisitions. I'm on Chris's side and believe a smart M&A is the way to go but should definitely not be rushed. I just hope Chris stands strong in the face of shareholder angst.

Slowing Demand Offset by Price Increases

Not all of the analysts were concerned with buybacks, and there were some very important details that needed to be addressed. The demand for Verso product began to see some slowing at the beginning of Q4 and has moved into Q1. Verso even lowered production in order to cope with increased supply.

While this looks terrible as revenues begin to fall, one needs only take note how profitable Verso still is! This quarter Verso posted a beat of $0.73 per share for a total of $2.44 EPS. The pricing of Verso products remains strong in order to offset the drop in sales.

The fear here is that a decrease in demand will eventually lead to a drop in prices. In my last article, I stated the price is fairly elastic. However, in Verso's case, this may be changing. The quality of Verso products and happiness of its customers remain high, and this commands a higher price. If Verso can keep this up, I see no reason for customers to jump ship. The demand for its specialty packaging may even see an increase.

Fears About Labor Cost Increase as Verso Enters Union Negotiations

CEO Chris DiSantis reveals his position on the labor negotiations in the Q4 call,

"We're all on the same team [and we would prefer not to have uncertainty in the contracts]. So we would view the completion of a contract as a positive."

It is refreshing to have a CEO who cares about his employees. It is also very important as product demand trends downward. This will keep the level of quality intact and add a layer of certainty when dealing with customers.

They do reveal in the Q4 call that there is about a 10 percent price increase in products year over year. This leaves some room for raises on employee salary that doesn't decimate profits.

As stated on the call, Verso does have some underfunded pensions that will likely fall into place on the union negotiations. Since Verso is already planning for pensions in their forecasts, it will likely be a non-issue for company profitability moving forward.

The Future of Paper is Brighter Than Many Thought

The future is green, with renewable resources in wind and solar leading the way into a sustainable future. Did anyone stop to think about paper?

To be fair, paper consumption has always been undesirable and wasteful. However, packaging is never going away and may now see a new renaissance. If rising revenues lead to more tree planting, this will only help to offset greenhouse gases as forest growth is driven by sustainable profits.

"The drum beat that seems to continuously grow louder and louder, about the sentiment that's anti-plastic in nature is creating more opportunities for us. It's creating opportunities for a lot of fiber based products… We see it particularly in the specialty business with respect to our food and bag products."

Chris DiSantis clearly points out what could be THE new growth industry. Yet even he doesn't seem to quite realize it.

Verso has a great growth opportunity ahead of it. If it can find a way to create more durable biodegradable plastics from wood fibers, it could rule the industry! Pipe dreams aside, these are indeed exciting times.

Conclusion

Since I am primarily a deep value investor, once Verso exceeded book value, I was inclined to sell after a full year had elapsed. I was lucky enough to sell half my stake at an amazing price of $25.94. I ended up holding onto the other half of my position in Verso because I saw promise. This company has excellent management, and their push for specialty packaging and an environmental shift from plastics to biodegradable paper products could turn this into an amazing growth company.

I'm currently sitting on the sidelines as it pertains to Verso, but if the price continues to drop and book value continues to rise, I may find myself loading up on some more of this currently profitable company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.