Broadcom May Surge To Record Highs Following Results

Broadcom (AVGO) is due to report results on March 14 and based on an analysis of the betting in the options market and technical chart, the stock may be poised to jump to an all-time high following those results. Consensus analysts’ estimates are forecasting revenue to rise 9.5% in its fiscal first quarter for 2019, with earnings growth of just 2%.

Technical Strength

The stock has rallied sharply in recent months after the company posted better than expected results in December. The stock tested its all-time high around $285 in late February and failed. But there are signs in the technical chart that suggests the stock can break out and reach new record highs. That is because the relative strength index has been trending higher since mid-July. It would indicate the stock price can continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Based on an analysis of the chart, the stock may rise by as much as 20% from its current price of $275. That is based on a bullish continuation pattern forming, known as a flag.

Bullish Betting

The options are implying that the stock rises or falls by as much as 9% from the $270 strike price for expiration on April 18. It places the stock in a trading range between $245 and $295 by the expiration date. But the number of bullish call bets heavily outweigh the bearish put bets by a ratio of nearly 3 to 1, with 9,000 call contracts to 3,630 put contracts.

The call options at the $290 strike price for expiration on April 18, have seen their open interest levels steadily rising in recent weeks. The open interest for those options has nearly doubled since February 12 to approximately 3,200 open contracts from 1,700. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise roughly $295 by expiration to earn a profit. It sounds like a small number of contracts, but consider that the dollar value is approximately $1.6 million, a hefty wager for a stock that is currently trading 7% below the break-even point.

Additionally, the open interest at the $300 strike price for April expiration has risen to approximately 2,000 open contracts.

Cheap Valuation

The stock is trading at just 10.5 times 2020 earnings estimates, and for a company that is expected to grow its earnings at 9.5% in fiscal 2019 and 14% in 2020 that seems like a low valuation. Based on current analysts’ consensus estimates, the company is expected to have a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. That gives the stock a growth adjusted PEG ratio of 1. It makes the stock pretty cheap when compared to peers such as Intel (INTC), which is forecast to grow its earnings at a CAGR of 2.3% over the next three years while trading at 11.9 times 2020 earnings estimates. Even Nvidia (NVDA) is trading with a PEG ratio of 1.8, based on its 3-year CAGR of 11.6%, and its 2020 P/E ratio of 28.7.

When considering the stock’s current valuation, momentum in the technical charts, and bullish options bets, it would seem that the stock can continue its recent rise. Perhaps even increasing by as much as 20%, a considerable gain. But for this bullish momentum to continue, the company will need to deliver strong quarterly results in two weeks and give a rosy enough outlook to keep those earnings estimates from dropping and the stock too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.