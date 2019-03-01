Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 2/27/19

Includes: COT, KEG, KMI, OTEL
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/27/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Roundup articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Roundup articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Roundup articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Key Energy (KEG), and;
  • Cott (COT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Liberty Latin America (LILA);
  • Hunter Maritime Acquisition (HUNT);
  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA);
  • Trade Desk (TTD);
  • Sonos (SONO);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Marsh & McLennan (MMC);
  • Karyopharm (KPTI);
  • Tableau Software (DATA), and;
  • Avalara (AVLR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT);
  • Estee Lauder (EL), and;
  • BrightSphere Investment (BSIG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Lord Abbett Credit Opportunities Fund (LCRDX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Paulson John

DIR, BO

BrightSphere Investment

BSIG

JB*

$206,321,024

2

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,800,080

3

Oxford Asset Mgt Llp

BO

Hunter Maritime Acquisition

HUNT

B

$3,638,750

4

Hinson Charles R

CEO

Cott

COT

B

$764,701

5

Soter Capital

BO

Key Energy

KEG

B

$530,073

6

Harrington Thomas

CEO

Cott

COT

B

$499,004

7

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$461,168

8

Sieg Douglas B

CEO, DIR

Lord Abbett Credit Opportunities Fund

LCRDX

JB*

$400,000

9

Nair Balan

CEO, DIR

Liberty Latin America

LILA

B

$249,151

10

Gordon Ilene S

DIR

Lockheed Martin

LMT

B

$229,533

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Green Jeffrey Terry

CEO, DIR, BO

Trade Desk

TTD

S

$83,309,184

2

Lal Family Partners

BO

Estee Lauder

EL

S

$66,435,564

3

Sageview Capital

BO

Avalara

AVLR

S

$48,346,500

4

Stolte Chris

DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$12,730,803

5

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$10,252,004

6

Chione

BO

Karyopharm

KPTI

S

$7,127,924

7

Scarpelli Michael

CFO

ServiceNow

NOW

S

$7,030,000

8

Beshar Peter J

VP, GC

Marsh & McLennan

MMC

AS

$6,301,252

9

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Sonos

SONO

S

$6,021,860

10

Gustafsson Anders

CEO, DIR

Zebra Technologies

ZBRA

S

$5,767,116

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

