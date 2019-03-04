Danone: A Higher Growth Profile Than Currently Given Credit For

A deep analysis of the different business units suggests that the financial targets seem reachable and could even be exceeded.

Danone's previous mistakes have not been forgiven by investors who still do not give management credit for its new strategy.

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) (OTCQX:GPDNF) share price has underperformed its peers in the last decade.

This underperformance can be explained by the following:

1) Lack of margin expansion because of a continued focus on top-line growth at the expense of margins improvement and bottom-line growth.

2) Several acquisitions considered as very expensive. Danone paid a 21.7x EV/EBITDA multiple to purchase Numico in 2007 (This acquisition led to a capital increase in 2009) and a 21.2x EV/EBITDA multiple to acquire WhiteWave in 2016. Overall investor perception is that these deals are value-destructive for shareholders.

3) A slowdown from the China infant nutrition business, which is the company's main growth driver, because of a change in regulations. Moreover, investors worry about long-term growth prospects given declining birth rates in China.

4) A higher leverage than peers, reducing its capital flexibility to pursue external growth or increasing shareholders return.

Our Assessment

1) We completely agree with the lack of margin improvement but we think it a change is occurring following the appointment of Emmanuel Faber as CEO in October 2014. As highlighted during its 2015 investor seminar, the CEO has clearly stated his ambition for strong, profitable and sustainable growth. Besides, the company has implemented an operating margin target and is one of the very few companies with an ROIC target. Finally, margins have started to move in the right direction after Faber's appointment, confirming the success of the new group's strategy. We believe that the recent momentum should continue, which should result in margin expansion and decent EPS growth.

2) We do not share the common determination that previous deals were value-destructive. For instance, Numico, one of the most criticized acquisitions, brought-in a baby food and clinical nutrition product portfolio. This business has been Danone's main growth driver over the last decade. It has grown organic sales at 8.8% CAGR and operating margin has improved from 18.6% to 23.7% since the acquisition.

As a result, we believe that the business is worth significantly more than its purchase price.

The 2016 WhiteWave acquisition is too recent to conclusively judge if as a good or poor capital allocation decision. Even though we agree that the multiple paid was elevated, the acquisition offers an exposure to attractive categories such as plant-based foods and beverages as well as premium dairy, and offer room for business improvement. Indeed, given the large U.S. overlap, the company can generate cost synergies as well as revenue synergies given the small WhiteWave's European exposure.

In any case, we believe that future acquisitions are off the table because balance sheet deleveraging is a key priority. Moreover, we believe that the financial targets (net debt/EBITDA and ROIC) prevent the company from pursuing a large M&A deal if it wants to meet its financial targets.

3) Recent fears surrounding China are mainly related to a deterioration of demographics and a collapse in indirect sales. We agree that the specialized nutrition business in China has recently slowed down because of new regulations. However, we believe that the indirect channel will not disappear completely because largest traders (able to comply with the new regulations) will keep importing non-China labeled products and should recover some of smaller traders' lost sales (which are unable to cope with regulations). Besides, following this period of volatility, Danone took the decision to increase its exposure to the retail business in order to reduce its exposure to the indirect channel. The benefits of a higher exposure to the direct channel are two-fold: 1) China retail prices for baby food are significantly higher than European prices. Therefore, Danone revenue will benefit from product being sold directly to Chinese consumers instead of being sold to Chinese distributors (who buy in Europe, thus at a lower price). 2) By reducing the number of intermediaries in the supply-chain, Danone can retain a larger share of profits.

We also acknowledge that the growth outlook will be more challenging than it used to be given declining birth rates. However, we believe there is still room to grow the business by increasing product adoption (especially in smaller cities), gaining market share over local brands, increasing the presence into the retail channel as well as the ultra-premium segment (these topics will be discussed in details later).

4) Finally, the higher leverage than peers is not a real problem. Indeed, the net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.9x is not at a critical level and the company's first priority in terms of capital allocation is to further deleverage the balance sheet. Moreover, the debt schedule is spread over several years. Given the strong cash flow generation, we believe that the company will quickly deleverage.

Company overview

Danone is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies. The company produces and commercializes dairy products, beverages, baby food, and medical nutrition products. It generates roughly € 24.7B in revenue across more than 120 countries and has a market capitalization of roughly € 44B. The group operates 3 business segments: Essential dairy & Plant-based (EDP), Specialized nutrition and Waters. Revenue and operating income are distributed as follows:

Essential Dairy & Plant-based International (53% of revenue): This business unit encompasses dairy products like yogurts, organic milk, coffee creamers, fresh salads and plant-based foods and beverages. This unit results from the merger of EDP International and EDP North America in 2019. The company owns a large brand portfolio such as Danone, Activia, Dannon, International Delight, Silk, So Delicious and Alpro.

Specialized nutrition (29% of revenue): This business encompasses early life nutrition (baby milk & foods and milk powders) and medical nutrition products. The group is N° 1 and N° 2 worldwide in early life nutrition and in medical nutrition, respectively. This business benefits from structural trends: an ageing population and an increasing number of allergies for the medical nutrition business and urbanization as well as the increasing number of women in the workforce for baby formulation products. Apramil, Nutsilon, and Neocate are amongst the most famous brands.

Waters (19% of revenue): Danone is the third largest player in the packaged waters industry. It provides a range of bottled water including plain water, flavored water, and energy drinks. Evian, Aqua, Mizone, Volvic are amongst the most famous portfolio brands.

A quick word on Kraft Heinz And Related Industry Concerns

Kraft has recently shocked investors by releasing below than expected financial results and cutting its dividend. These results were impacted by unanticipated cost inflation and lower-than-planned savings, lower pricing, and large goodwill impairment. We believe that these issues should not have a significant impact on Danone for the following reasons.

First of all, Kraft Heinz implemented a strategy which consisted to massively cut costs in the company in order to boost margins. This strategy is rarely successful over the long term because it is really difficult to reduce costs significantly without hurting the business. Moreover, the success of such a strategy is generally dependent on external factors. For instance, an increase in raw materials or distribution costs (as mentioned by the company) can jeopardize the company if it is unable to pass through these extra-costs to consumers. In general, a lack of investment does not allow price increases.

Danone also mentioned these extra-costs during its 2018 full-year result presentation. Unlike Kraft Heinz, Danone has been able to increase its operating margin because the group has been able to partially offset these headwinds thanks to a positive price and product mix contribution resulting from its continued investments over time (advertising, R&D…) as well as a product offering which is more aligned with consumers' demand.

It is highly likely that Kraft Heinz did not adapt to changing consumer tastes (preference for organic, healthier and fresh food as opposed to processed foods) while some of its competitors did. Indeed, hot dogs or ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese do not seem to be in line with consumer trends (It explains the goodwill impairment). Moreover, if a brand does not drive traffic, it is highly likely that retailers will demand price promotions or additional investments.

Again, even though not immune to this problematic, we believe that Danone has already transformed its product portfolio in order to meet consumers' demand. The group has also a strong position (in the top 3 worldwide) in the most attractive categories (organic, plant-based products, yoghourt…); therefore we do not expect significant pressure from retailers. Finally, Danone benefits from pricing power because of its constant investments in marketing and innovations.

What are the outlooks for the different business segments?

Overall, the product portfolio (water, plant-based products, nutrition…) is very well positioned in order to meet consumers' demand which is increasingly oriented towards health and wellness products. As a result, it should outperform the food & beverage category.

Before delving into the different business segment, it is worth mentioning that the company has simplified its organization and implemented a more decentralized business approach in order to take decisions at a local level (closer to consumers) and to increase its reactivity.

Essential Dairy & Plant-based segment (EDP)

EDP is the largest segment but has also the lowest growth profile. Dairy products are the largest product category (approximately 40% of the segment's sales) and are currently under pressure. Indeed, consumers have shifted their preferences towards lower-sugar alternatives (e.g. plant-based desserts) and local & artisan brand alternatives. Moreover, the increasing private label offerings increase competition.

The company is also impacted by a political boycott in Morocco (drag of -70 bps on group organic sales growth in 2018). This boycott started on 20th April 2018 after the broadcast of a social media campaign denouncing a collusion between some businesses and the government. As a result, supporters of the movement decided to boycott 3 companies: Sidi Ali mineral water, Afriquia gas stations, and Centrale Danone. These companies have been chosen because they are considered as selling expensive everyday products and benefitting from their relations with the government in order to maintain the current low-competitive environment.

Finally, an FDA alert related to a risk of E.coli for romaine salad in the U.S. (not specific to Danone) has also impacted the sales of the company during the fourth quarter of 2018. Indeed, sales of U.S. fresh salad were stopped on a preventative basis until the FDA found the roots of the infection.

Going forward, we expect better growth prospects for this business unit. Indeed, short-term issues should fade away and the company has plans to reinvigorate growth in this business. First of all, even though it is not a real growth driver, the Morocco boycott drag on organic sales growth should ease from April 2019 (anniversary date of the movement), once the negative effects have been annualized. Then, the U.S. salad business is already back to normal because the FDA alert is now over and Danone products were not infected.

The company wants to increase the contribution from innovations and to launch more premium and local brands which are favored by consumers. For instance, they have developed an organic version of flagship brands such as Activia or Bledina which seem to work. Indeed, Activia is back to growth after almost a decade of declining sales following the removal of health-claim. Such innovation is favorable for the product mix (as well as for margins) given the significantly higher pricing:

Innovation driving 50% higher net sales per liter. And in EDP, which, again, is an area in which I know we had the proof of the burden. We are coming up with a number of 25% higher than net sales per kg on innovation." (Source: Full year 2018 earning call)

Moreover, the company has also room for increasing the penetration rate of yogurts in emerging markets even though we acknowledge it will take time. Indeed, from the 2017 annual report, we know that the company aims to develop its fresh dairy products (namely yogurt) in emerging markets.

Regarding fresh dairy products, this strategy aims to: - Maintain/stabilize business activity in the mature European countries, notably through product quality, the constant renewal of product lines and innovation - Strengthen the main growth platforms (such as Mexico and Russia) and develop new regional markets (notably Africa and Asia) in the rest of the world."

The yogurt market growth should be supported by an increasing population in these regions as well as a higher consumption of yogurt over time. Indeed, the penetration rate of many countries in which the group operates is very low. The westernization of emerging markets, an increasing health awareness, and an increasing middle-class are all drivers supporting an increasing consumption of yogurts over time.

Finally, Danone has recently invested in plant-based products which should be the main growth driver of this business given the current low penetration rate and consumers' strong demand.

The company has real ambitions for this category and targets 2025 sales of € 5B (€ 1.9B in 2018), which would represent a 14% CAGR over the period. Even though this number appears elevated, we believe that is not an aggressive assumption. Indeed, according to the Allied Market research, the global dairy alternatives market should grow at a 13.3% CAGR over the period 2016/2022. The current industry sales growth rate of 20% is even stronger.

(Source: Nielsen Data Release 2018 - Plant Based Foods Association)

Plant-based dairy alternatives (other than plant-based milk) such as creamers, yogurts, and ice creams are growing even faster at a 50% rate. Given Danone's strong market position and marketing skills, the 14% target does not seem out-of-reach.

In order to reach this target, the company has initiated a strategic plan based on four pillars which should increase significantly the penetration rate of plant-based products.

Increasing the product offering by targeting adjacent categories. The product portfolio consists mainly of plant-based yoghourts and beverages. The company wants to develop planted-based ice creams, desserts, coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffees, and creams over time. Danone will also expand its current ingredient base from soy and Almond to the full ingredient spectrum (including soy, oat, almond, coconut, rice, and cashew). The group will expand its footprint from U.S. and some European countries to a global presence. Finally, the group will use its marketing skills to create new brands wherever necessary in order to target the different categories of consumers. Even though it is difficult to predict the success of the roll-out of this category, Danone merits the benefit of the doubt given its strong marketing expertise and commercial infrastructures as demonstrated by the commercial success of probiotic yoghurts such as Activia (digestive trouble) or Actimel (strengthening the immune system).

Finally, the CEO, Emmanuel Faber, made a very interesting and optimistic statement about the plant-based business during a Q&A session organized by Bernstein, a brokerage firm:

As you know, our plan today is about North America, and driving Alpro into probably half a dozen additional large European markets outside of the four where it is strong today. Most of what is outside of this is not even in the numbers. And when I look at the dynamics in Asia, the dynamics in Russia, in the Middle East, in Latin America… I am very clear that the alternative to dairy, protein, fermented milks, is an incredible opportunity."

To be clear, if we assume that the company is able to reach its 2025 plant-based target sales and that the remaining business (82% of 2018 sales) does not grow, it translates into a roughly 3% growth rate. As a result, we are highly confident that the company can grow its business by 4%/5% going forward.

Specialized nutrition

Specialized nutrition was and should remain the growth engine of the company. The product portfolio benefits from strong structural growth drivers such as urbanization, increasing allergies, increasing number of women in the workforce and an ageing population. People are increasingly looking for premium products (considered as a proof of quality).

(Source: Advanced lipid)

Moreover, we believe that they are generally loyal to these premium brands. Even though people still can switch from brands, they tend to do it mainly for medical reasons or from positive feedbacks from relatives or health experts. We believe that people and doctors recommend only the best products, thus people tend to switch from lower quality products to premium ones.

While 40% of global respondents switch because of feedback from family and friends, consumers are also switching brands for health-related reasons. More than one-third of global respondents (34%) say they switched brands based on the recommendation of a health expert, and nearly one-quarter (23%) say they switched for a medical reason." (Source: Nielsen)

As a result, the company has significant pricing power.

For instance, following severe quality issues in 2008 with locally manufactured infant milk formulation, Chinese have increased their purchases towards imported products (European and US brands) which are perceived as superior products. However, going forward, the growth rate of early life nutrition should slow down (average of 8.6% organic growth in the last decade). Indeed, China is the most important market for the division, accounting for 25% of revenue, and has started to slow down. Eventually, the market could even start to decline because of deteriorating demographics.

Indeed, the number of births in China should structurally decline for two reasons:

1) The number of women of child-bearing age is declining (after peaking in 2011).

2) Chinese women have and desire fewer children as highlighted by the decline in fertility rate.

(Source: Caixin)

However, even though declining birth rates are a clear negative, an increasing product adoption could offset this headwind, which is how Danone wants to boost its presence in lower-tier cities. Moreover, stricter regulations allow international brands to keep gaining market shares over smaller and local brands which are going to disappear as highlighted by the 1400 baby formula products removed recently from shelves by Chinese authorities.

Finally, this negative trend could also be partially offset by government's actions. Indeed, Chinese authorities are well aware of the ageing population issues and are trying to boost births. For instance, the government has eased its one-child policy in January 2016 and could implement further initiatives in order to reverse this trend.

In the short-term, growth could be lumpy given the implementation of new regulations in China. Indeed, the Chinese regulator has recently required the registration of infant milk formulations as well as e-commerce websites distributing baby milk products. As a result of this increasing cost and complexity of doing business, smallest traders are exiting the business, increasing sales volatility for Danone's indirect sales (Chinese companies buying Danone international products in order to sell them in China). However, over the medium term, largest traders should take market shares, meaning that the indirect distribution channel can decrease in size but will not disappear completely. Besides, Danone is currently seizing the opportunity to increase its presence in the direct-to-consumers and the retail channels which offer significantly higher prices.

In mainland China, the average unit price in 2012 totaled $ 24.60. This compares to the average unit price of $ 20.40 in Western Europe and just $ 16.30 in the UK, Euromonitor reveal. However, this comparison is somewhat skewed, with cheaper domestic brands in China drawing down the average price. When comparing brand-for-brand the price difference is greater"

Finally, the group has also the desire to develop its presence in the ultra-premium segment in which it is currently underpenetrated.

The company expects the Chinese business back to positive growth in the second half of 2019 as base of comps unwinds.

Given the likely decline in china's newborns over time, the only way to grow sales in a declining volume market is to increase the penetration rate, gain market share, increase price or/and to benefit from positive product mix, thus the overall strategy of Danone fits very well with the current environment.

Waters

The water business was growing at an average organic rate of 8.2% over the period 2010 and 2018. Part of that growth is the result of increasing costs of raw materials; therefore it did not materialize in higher profits. Another part of that growth is the result of the attractiveness of the product portfolio as well as its strong emerging markets exposure (roughly 60% of the segment's sales). Indeed, penetration rate in emerging waters is still lower than developed markets and population is rising. More important, the product portfolio is highly exposed to the fastest-growth categories, namely flavored & sweetened waters.

Going forward, demand should remain solid given the increasing health and wellness concerns. According to BusinessWire, the global bottled water industry is expected to grow an 8.5% CAGR during the period 2018/2023. Moreover, given the commoditized nature of the water business and the increasing competition (private labels), innovations (flavors, packaging…) is the only strategy allowing to differentiate and to add value; that's why we think that the product portfolio of Danone is well positioned.

Over the long-term, this business could be challenged by an increasing environmental awareness. It could materialize by the implementation of regulations reducing the use of plastic bottles or by a change in consumers' habits. Besides, new technology such as water purification systems could help consumers to switch from bottled-water towards more environmental-friendly solutions. Danone is aware of this environmental challenge and is currently looking for more sustainable packaging solutions. Furthermore, this negative narrative is just a risk at the moment; therefore the business should keep growing if it does not materialize.

What is the potential for margin improvement?

When looking at peers, Danone has clearly the lowest operating margin. Indeed, based on 2017 adjusted operating margin, Danone underperforms the lowest-margin peer by 200 bps.

We believe that its lowest margin is a legacy from the topline-focus strategy implemented by the previous management. Operating margin started to increase in 2015 after Emmanuel Faber was appointed CEO (in October 2014).

We believe that the current CEO focuses much more on margins than its predecessor. First of all, he mentioned many times that he looks for profitable growth. Besides, he has implemented a minimum operating margin target (>16% by 2020) as well as an ROIC target (12% by 2022). In addition to show a commitment towards margin improvement, management has also implemented a cost-saving plan, called Protein (initiated in 2017), that aims to deliver € 1B cost reduction by 2020 (of which € 300M should fall directly into the bottom line while the remaining € 700M should be reinvested into the business for fuelling growth and absorbing cost inflation). Besides, the group is also in position to deliver synergies resulting from the integration of WhiteWave. The company guides for € 225M cost synergies (mainly in the U.S.) and € 75M revenue synergies (mainly outside the US). The cost-saving target does not look stretch because cost savings account for 5.4% of the WhiteWave's 2016 revenue base which is lower than the 7%/8% generally realized in this kind of deal.

(Source: Danone)

A quick analysis on 2018 figures shows that if the company delivers on the remaining cost-savings targets, operating margin will reach 16%.

It is also very important to note that the company is also pursuing productivity measures that result in additional cost savings which are not specifically identified (they are not part of the WhiteWave synergies or Protein plan). In 2018, these savings were estimated at approximately € 500M which is superior to the € 420M costs synergies delivered by the combination of the Protein program (€ 300M) and the WhiteWave synergies (€ 120M).

Finally, the strategy shift towards innovation and premiumization will also boost margins as some innovations are 50% more priced than the actual range of products. In addition to that, business mix could slightly support margin improvement as the fastest-growing categories are also the highest-margin ones. A normalization of the situation in Morocco could also support operating margin (it was a 7bps drag in 2018) and a better FX environment would be also slightly supportive (10 bps drag in 2018 even though partially explained by a change in accounting standards related to hyperinflation in Argentina).

Indeed, even though Danone mainly operates on a local basis and consequently in the currency of the country it operates, its foreign exchange risk is minimal but still exists (an appreciation of the EUR is generally negative for the company). Furthermore, the group hedges its residual exposure when possible. However, if hedging conditions are not optimal (less availability, high cost...), Danone may choose to not or partially hedge its exposure. At the end of 2017, the main currencies partially hedged were the Russian ruble, the Brazilian real and the Turkish lira. These currencies have depreciated sharply (approximately -14%, -10% and -25% respectively), slightly impacting the group operating margin.

All in all, we firmly believe that the 16% operating margin will probably be exceeded.

EPS growth

Increasing sales and improving operating margin should support EPS growth. On top of that, the balance sheet deleveraging will reduce financial costs, which will further boost EPS growth. Indeed, we believe that a large part of the € 12.4B bonds maturing in the next few years will not be refinanced but paid-off; therefore interest expenses should decrease going forward.

Our simulation suggests that the group could pay down a large part of its maturing bonds (98% of notional bond outstanding). We believe that the group has enough flexibility to pay down 100% of its debt if it wants to (asset disposals, slower dividends growth...). Keep also in mind, that the company does not need to deleverage at any costs, thus the company can refinance its debt if necessary.

The company could potentially reduce its interest expenses by €158M by 2023 which compare favorably to the net financial expenses of € 263M in 2017.

Financial forecasts

The company has introduced its 2020 objectives in 2017 and has reiterated them during its capital market day of October 2018:

The company aims to reach 4/5% organic growth by 2020. By category, the company guides for >5% for the waters and specialized nutrition businesses and for +4% to +5% for the EDP business. The group expects an operating margin above 16% by 2020 and targets an ROIC above 12% in 2022. The ROIC guidance has been postponed from 2020 to 2022 because of the implementation of IFRS 16 (capitalization of operating leases), currencies devaluation and a slower than expected integration of WhiteWave. Finally, the company also targets a net debt / EBITDA below 3X.

The CEO is very optimistic about these targets as highlighted by a statement made during a Q&A session organized by Bernstein:

I am really comfortable with what I said: by 2020, the aggregate of our categories will be above +5% growth, a minimum of +5% growth.

For the reasons mentioned previously, our revenue forecasts are in line with company guidance but we are slightly more optimistic on margins.

Valuation:

Danone is trading at roughly 20% discount to its direct peers….

…whereas that was not always the case.

This discount likely reflects investors' skepticism about the company delivering on its financial targets going forward. Assuming that the valuation discount closes, Danone would be worth € 81.50 per share.

Our DCF valuation results in a valuation of € 77.45 per share.

Our valuation of € 79.47 is the average of the two methods.

We also run a DCF valuation for a bear case scenario. In this scenario, we consider that revenue will grow by only 2% and operating margin will reach a maximum of 16%. We do not reduce our capex estimates, meaning that the company will keep investing despite not growing (poor management execution). Finally, we assume a deterioration in working capital. This bear case scenario yields a roughly € 60 valuation per share, suggesting that the risk/reward is attractive.

Conclusion:

Most investors do not trust the management team and give them no credit because of previous pricey acquisitions, a lack of margin improvement and operational issues. However, we believe that the future is brighter than the past. Indeed, margins have started to improve following the implementation of a new strategy based on profitable and sustainable growth. Unfortunately, this business improvement was hidden by the expensive acquisition of WhiteWave that lead investors to believe that the group strategy has not really changed. However, this acquisition allowed repositioning the product portfolio towards fastest growth categories and generating synergies. The recent slowdown in early life nutrition in China, one of the company's growth drivers, has also been interpreted negatively by investors that underestimate the different growth opportunities that the company may pursue such as premiumization, market share gain, and higher retail exposure and penetration rate. Furthermore, the company has also room to improve margins. The protein plan and the WhiteWave's synergies should ensure that the company reaches at least 16% operating margin by 2020. As a result, we believe that the 4%/5% topline growth and >16% operating margin targets are doable and could even be exceeded, which should lead to a valuation multiple expansion. Our valuation suggests 20% upside which is interesting given the lower-risk category in which the company operates.

Risks:

Commodity inflation: A rapid increase in commodity prices could jeopardize margins if Danone is not able to pass through price increases to its customers.

Brand damage or product recalls: A product recall could impact current sales but also jeopardize the Danone brand.

Goodwill impairment: Given the lower integration than expected from WhiteWave as well as the elevated multiple, the risk of goodwill impairment is not out-of-scope, especially if the company is not able to deliver on plant-based product initiatives.

Water business disruption: It could be disrupted by regulations reducing the use of plastic bottles or by the adoption of water purification system.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPDNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.