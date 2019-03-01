Canadian Apartment Properties REIT: Strong Leasing Spread Should Fuel Growth In 2019

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) (TSX:CAR.UN) delivered strong Q4 2018 earnings thanks to strong rental demand. We believe the REIT will continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to strong market fundamentals, and favorable leasing spread. Canadian Apartment currently trades at a premium to its peers due to its excellent track record of growth. It has also consistently increased its dividend in the past and has a safe payout ratio. We believe any pullback will create a good buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Canadian Apartment delivered solid Q4 2018. Thanks to strong rental demand, the REIT saw its overall portfolio occupancy rate improve to 98.9%. This was an increase of 20 basis points year over year. Its overall portfolio net average rents also increased to C$1,103 per suite. This was a growth rate of 5.7%. The company saw net operating income margin expanded to 63.8% in Q4 2018 from 61.6% in Q4 2017. The strong result has boosted its funds from operations per unit to C$1.995 per share, or a growth rate of 10.5% year over year. Its FFO payout ratio also improved to 66.7% in Q4 2018 from 71.7% a year ago.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Reasons Why We Remain Bullish

Strong market fundamentals

About 53% of Canadian Apartment's suites are located in Ontario. The REIT should continue to enjoy strong rental demand in Ontario for the following two reasons. First, Canada welcomes about 300 thousand immigrants annually, and about one third of the new immigrants choose to settle in Ontario. New immigrants should help to keep the demand for rental units at a high level. Second, there are not enough supplies to meet the healthy demand in the province. According to a publication by Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade. We believe Canadian Apartment will benefit from these two trends and grow its average monthly rent in the province.

Record growth in average monthly rent for suite turnovers

Strong demand for residential properties in Canadian Apartment's key markets has resulted in a 5.7% increase in its overall net average monthly rent (now at about C$1,103 per suite). This is helped by record growth in average monthly rent for suite turnovers. As can be seen from the chart below, its growth in AMR for suite turnover reached 14.1% in Q4 2018 (11.4% for 2018). This favorable leasing spread should continue thanks to strong demand.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

One area of caution for investors is the drop in suite turnover rate. Its suite turnover rate of 21.5% in 2018 (see table below) is now the lowest in 10 years. For readers' information, its suite turnover rate was about 35% back in 2010. A declining turnover rate means that Canadian REIT may not be able to grow its portfolio AMR at a rapid pace as before. As can be seen from the table below, growth in AMR for lease renewals in 2018 was only 2.2%, much lower than the growth rate for suite turnovers. Management in the conference call think that the turnover rate is near the bottom but admitted that they have never seen the rate this low. Investors should keep an eye on the turnover rate and how it impacts its AMR growth in subsequent quarters.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Possibility of lowering its interest expense

About 9.3% of Canadian Apartment's mortgage will mature in 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, the REIT should be able to renew its mortgages with lower interest rate as the 10-year estimated current market interest rate of 2.9% is below its average interest rate for mortgages maturing in 2019. This should result in some interest cost savings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation at a Premium

Shares of Canadian Apartment have surged by 42% in the past one year. As a result, its price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations has also increased to 29.4x. Its valuation of 29.4x is significantly higher than Killam Apartment's (OTC:KMPPF) 23.3x and Northview Apartment's (OTC:NPRUF) 15.5x. We believe Canadian Apartment's premium valuation is warranted due to its past track record and its portfolio mix.

2.6%-Yielding dividend

Canadian Apartment currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1108 per unit. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 2.6%. This dividend yield is low compared to its peers. Northview Apartment and Killam Apartment have dividend yields of 5.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Nevertheless, Canadian Apartment frequently increases its dividend in the past (see chart below). Its dividend is also safe with a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% in 2018.

Risks and Challenges

Supply risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Canadian Apartment's markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may cause a decline in occupancy ratio and result in lower rental rate increases than anticipated.

Regulatory risk

Canadian Apartment faces the risk of regulations imposed by local and provincial governments. For example, certain jurisdictions have rules and guidelines for rental rate increases. This may limit its ability to grow its rent at a faster pace.

Interest rate risk

Like other REITs, Canadian Apartment faces the risk of higher interest rates as its total debt represents about 34% of its gross book value. Killam's weighted average interest rate for its mortgages is about 3.05% at the end of 2018. If there are more interest rate hikes in 2019, the company may have to refinance its mortgages maturing with higher interest rates.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT should be able to continue to perform well thanks to strong market fundamentals. Although its shares are trading at a premium to its peers, we believe it is justified with its portfolio quality (over half of its portfolios are located in Ontario). For investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT appears to be a good choice. We believe any pullbacks will create strong buying opportunities.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

