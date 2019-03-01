Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO David Domzalski on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

David Domzalski

Thank you, Michael, and thanks to everyone for joining our call this morning. We are still early in 2019, but this is already shaping up to be another very exciting year for Foamix with potential for further transformation of the company and value creation. We reached another milestone in December with the filing of our first NDA for our most advanced candidate, FMX101 for acne. We anticipate a PDUFA date sometime in the fourth quarter of this year and if approved a commercial launch of FMX101 shortly thereafter.

We plan to file a second NDA for FMX103 for the treatment of rosacea by mid this year. We believe both of these products have the potential to address significant unmet needs of the large global patient and healthcare provider populations. As we transition to commercialization we see a great opportunity to serve the dermatology community as well as create value for our shareholders.

I want to focus my discussion this morning on three areas. These are; one, clinical and regulatory updates on our two lead candidates FMX101, and FMX103; second, the commercial opportunity for FMX101 and some detail on how we plan to capitalize on this market; and lastly our pipeline activities for this year specifically FCD105.

We are dealing with FMX101 which we are developing for moderate-to-severe acne. The NDA submission was made in December of last year under the 505 (b) (2) regulatory pathway. We are in active dialogue with the Division of Dermatology and Dental Products at the FDA and we are waiting on formal communication regarding the status of our NDA submission which we believe will be in acceptance of our application filing. We expect to provide an update on the progress of the review very shortly.

The NDA is supported by a very comprehensive data package including the previously communicated results from two Phase 3 studies, FX2014-05 and FX2017-22. In these studies FMX101 met both co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant improvements in inflammatory lesion count and investigator global assessment treatment success. The safety profile of FMX101was generally favorable and consistent throughout the clinical development program.

The NDA submission also incorporates information on chemistry manufacturing controls and data for non-clinical safety studies on FMX101. We held a type B pre-NDA meeting with the agency in February of last year to discuss the submission of a 505 (b) (2) application for FMX101. During the meeting, we discussed various matters relating to the overall development program of FMX101 including CMC, nonclinical tox studies, format and other information required for the NDA submission. There were no unexpected action items requested of the company during the pre-NDA meeting or the meeting minutes that we received later.

Turning to FMX103 our 1.5% minocycline foam candidates which we are developing for papulopustular rosacea, the highlights of the Phase 2 program were that in both studies FX2016-11 and FX2016-12, we successfully demonstrated a statistically significant disease improvement of FMX103 versus vehicle for both co-primary endpoints of absolute reduction of inflammatory lesion count and proportion of subjects achieving IGA treatment success which was defined as at least a 2 grade point improvement from baseline and a score of zero which is clear or 1 almost clear at week-12.

In these studies, FMX103 was also shown to have a generally favorable safety profile. Treatment emergent adverse events were few in type of frequency also mild in severity, and no treatment related serious adverse events were reported. Patient discontinuations due to treatment related adverse events were low in both studies.

Earlier this week, we announced results from our long-term open label safety study known as study FX2016-13. This was to evaluate the safety of FMX103 therapy for up to an additional nine months of treatment. The study enrolled a total of 505 patients who had participated in either of the preceding double-blind studies. 410 subjects completed participation in the study with 272 subjects having received FMX103 therapy up to one full year. This is significantly in excess of the regulatory minimum requirement defined with ICH E1A guidance for the safety evaluation for this type of product.

Some also preceding double-blind studies, treatment emergent adverse events were few in this open label study with most being mild in severity. Subject discontinuation rate due to an adverse event was low and there were no treatment related serious adverse events. Treatment area tolerability was comparable to the previous double-blind studies and remained high. This latter point is a particularly important factor for patients with rosacea that struggle every day with very sensitive inflamed skin where tolerability challenges were topically applied agents are quite common.

Efficacy was also assessed in this open label study. Since all patients were provided active product during this study, there were no comparative statistics performed. We are encouraged to see that efficacy for both co-primary endpoints defined in the double-blinded studies continued to develop over the course of the additional nine months treatment duration. On average, participating subjects who had FMX103 therapy for up to one year experienced more than an 80% reduction in inflammatory lesion count at that time point when compared to their baseline values of the preceding double-blind study.

In addition, more than 80% of subjects had an IGA score of either clear or almost clear at the end of the study. We're obviously very pleased with the results of this open label safety study for FMX103 and now our attention moves to NDA submission preparations which are progressing as expected. On behalf of Foamix I wish to thank all the patients and healthcare providers who have participated in our various clinical studies for our rosacea program.

Operationally our clinical development team, led by Dr. Iain Stuart and our CRO partners, have done an excellent job progressing FMX103 to this point. And as we previously announced in January, we have been able to bring forward our anticipated NDA submission timing to mid this year, which will be our second NDA filing within a year.

On the organizational front we are continuing to build out our senior leadership team and we were very excited to announce this past November the appointment of Matt Wiley as our Chief Commercial Officer. Matt has an exceptional commercial record in the pharmaceutical industry and brings valuable experience and depth of knowledge in marketing, market access, and product launches. He is responsible for the development, execution of commercial strategies of the company's product portfolio, including the planned launches of FMX101 in acne and FMX103 in rosacea.

FMX101 will be launching into a sizable and durable market opportunity. Over the last five years there have been over 7.5 million unique acne patients diagnosed and treated by healthcare providers. In the branded acne market alone in 2018 there were over 5 million prescriptions written in the United States which generated over $3.5 billion dollars in revenue. Peak net sales of leading brands in the category have historically ranged between $200 million and $500 million. Multi-prescription levels of the most recent new product entries have averaged approximately 25,000 per month exiting the first year of launch.

We believe based on surrogate launches in acne that the environment for novel branded entrants into the market is quite favorable. We also understand that as an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that a market entry strategy needs to be innovative, physically responsible and highly effective.

Key tenets of this strategy are; first, to ensure patients get good access to payers and other means; next to deploy a unique and differentiated value proposition to healthcare providers and payers; third, leverage patient level data and predictive analytics to build a smart targeting approach; and lastly, use digital marketing efforts to drive acne consumer engagement and product request.

The payer landscape has changed in the last few years. Patient benefit and value, along with price are the key elements for sponsors to have their product accessible to patients. And market research that we conducted late last year with 10 payers that manage over 230 million lives, the reaction to the FMX101 product profile was positive scoring an average of 5/7 on a favorability scale, 1 being very unfavorable and 7 being extremely favorable. They also indicated they would expect to pay between $200 to $400 net the plan, which suggests there is perceived value within this audience. We will continue to refine our market access and pricing strategy during the next two quarters, but we are certainly encouraged by this early signal.

Our patient claims analysis from payer data reflects a highly concentrated number of healthcare providers that we would target our commercial efforts against. We expect that we can reach over half of the diagnosed acne patients in the U.S. along by focusing on only 5000 healthcare providers. As such, we anticipated relatively small sales force of approximate 50 representatives would be appropriate to fully support FMX101 at launch.

And finally, we believe there are very efficient and largely underutilized channels to reach acne consumers and patients versus traditional marketing tactics that can be expensive with limited productivity. The acne patient population is largely between the ages of 12 to 24 and spend significant time engaging with and seeking health information on digital platforms. We feel this is an opportunity to connect with this population in a meaningful and cost efficient way and are developing our consumer strategy to capitalize on it.

Regarding our pipeline, our most advanced follow on product in development after FMX101 and FMX1013 is our product FCD105 which is our combination of foam products of minocycline and adapalene for the treatment of acne. Adapalene is one of the most widely used retinoids for comedomal acne and is found in the leading acne brands available in the market. We believe combining of acne with minocycline could present another significant advancement in topical therapy for acne patients.

We have completed initial nonclinical toxicity evaluations and have submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA along with our proposed Phase 2 clinical study protocol this past December. We plan to initiate this Phase 2 study in the U.S. sometime in the second quarter. One of our objectives in building shareholder value is creating durability around our acne-rosacea franchises. We believe the development of a product like FCD105 behind our flagship products FMX101 and FMX1013 plus the earlier stage programs we discussed at our R&D Day can establish a substantial, profitable and sustainable business in this therapeutic alone.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over now to Ilan Hadar for a review of our financial results. Ilan?

Ilan Hadar

Thank you, Dave and good morning everyone. Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $3.6 million slightly lower than the $3.7 million reported in the prior year. The revenues for 2018 consisted of royalty payments in the amount of $3.5 million and $62,000 from contingent payments.

Our research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $64.5 million compared to $57.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase [indiscernible] resulted primarily from the increase in costs relating predominantly to FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trials; an increase in consultant expenses, an increase in payroll and payroll related expenses mostly due to increase in headcount, bonuses and share based compensation expenses.

Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $14 million compared with $11.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increase in consultant expenses mostly relating to pre-commercialization activities and an increase in payroll and other payroll related expenses mostly due to increase in headcount, bonuses and share based compensation expenses.

Our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $74.2 million, or $1.7 per diluted share, compared to $65.7 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018 we had $99.4 million in cash and investments compared to $76.4 million at December 31, 2017. We anticipate that this existing cash and investments will be sufficient to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2020. For further details on our financials please refer to the Form 10-K and the financial statements filed with the SEC.

I will now hand the call back to Dave for closing remarks.

David Domzalski

Thanks, Ilan. Before I open the call for questions, I want to mention that we will be at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting which kicks off today in Washington DC. We will have a booth in the exhibition hall where our medical affairs staff will be onsite to discuss our clinical data as well as our proprietary foam technology with the medical community.

In addition, a number of leading dermatologists who have acted as investigators in our trials including Dr. Linda Stein Gold and Dr. Hilary Baldwin will be delivering all presentations on the latest products and we expect that our clinical data will be featured in some of these discussions. For more details please refer to the press release we issued on February 26, or to the AAD program that's posted on the Academy's website.

And with that, I will now return the call back to the operator and open the call for any questions.

Jason Gerberry

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. First, this is a question for Dave, just curious your thoughts on, I'm not sure if you heard Bausch's [ph] recent comments about moving to a cash pay model in dermatology, the company specifically flagged acne as an area where they'll deploy this model and the argument is they get to improve predictability of payments and get around the uncertainty of prior authorizations. So I'm just kind of curious your thoughts regarding this type of model in the acne space, does this make sense for a company like Foamix?

David Domzalski

Sure thanks, Jason. So I'll have Matt offer few thoughts, but after my comments. So I am aware that's an approach that Bausch is looking at. I think obviously this is going to be a decision that's company driven and but more supply driven and a lot of it is going to based on payer reactions and when, as I mentioned earlier, the research that we've done for FMX101 we were quite pleased with. I think it comes down to, do you have a product that is novel, unique and can address unmet needs for the patient population, healthcare providers, and also for payers.

The payers in the research that we conducted if you have a product that is as certainly more than a formulation change they viewed it as being novel, unique and had the ability to address significant unmet needs in the category. I would say if our product is approved we will be the first topical second generation tetracycline ever approved. Our safety profile along with our efficacy data we believe is quite impressive and meaningful and it certainly appears to be the response we're seeing from payers.

Although it may be an approach that some companies will look at such as Bausch, we believe that when it comes to our products that the reimbursement landscape could be quite favorable for us and we intend to continue down this path for our product being a retail based product that would be reimbursed by payers and distributed at the pharmacy level. So Matt, I'll turn it to you to see if you have any additional comments to offer.

Matt Wiley

Yes, just a couple, so thanks Jason for the question. First of all the [indiscernible] space is relatively satisfied as far as the payers are concerned and that may be one of the reasons that the cash pay model is appropriate for that particular brand. I can tell you that based on the market access, market research that we did that that particular product in question was not analogous to FMX101 and so we believe as Dave said, that we will have a value proposition that will take the product to full P&T.

Jason Gerberry

Got it and then if I could just take up a followup, so can you just remind us in terms of how you'll scale up to the 50 sales reps by time of launch, where you are at in that process in terms of hiring reps on a contingency basis? And then when you do go to market will the initial focus be on the topical segment or going after oral minocycline?

David Domzalski

Thanks Jason, I'll take the first piece on scale up and then Matt, I'll turn it to you for segmentation discussions. Over the course of the call to the upcoming 12 months or so, our activities will predominantly be around healthcare provider awareness, medical affairs, medical communications driven. So this obviously gives us an ability to articulate the science behind our product, the data behind our product, create a lot of awareness.

And as I shared we will have a significant presence at the Academy meeting this weekend and these are efforts that are not significantly cost intensive, so we could be very smart, very judicious in the spend of our dollars. As we look to scale for the launch, that will not happen until we get closer to PDUFA. There is no need for us to build out the sales force infrastructure.

We are being selective and bringing certain important strategic positions in the organization around marketing and market access, but as we've talked about in the past, obviously the margin is component of an [indiscernible] spend often is the sales force. I think two things; one is that we believe again this is an efficient place to launch products in. We can deploy a sales force around 50 sales colleagues to address the large percentage of prescribers in the category. So we can be very efficient in that regard.

And then secondly, we don’t need to deploy those reps until it is clear that we have an approved drug. So we could certainly do a lot of background work. We can have if you will, offers teed up, but we would not actually bring people on board until we actually have approved drug. That puts us toward the back end of the year assuming PDUFA sometime in the fourth quarter. So, Matt I'll turn it to you for thoughts on targeting and segmentation.

Matt Wiley

So the way that we think about targeting is largely based on patient concentrations. We believe that because there is not another topical tetracycline in the market that we are going to draw from a lot of different plans as we launch in this space and we have seen some of that in early market research as well. So the way to think about our targeting approach is we are somewhat indifferent to the predilection for competitive products and focused more on the acne patients and where they reside and we will get sharper on that model where we think we're going to displace products over time.

David Domzalski

Yes, I think Jason, so some additional color. Obviously the, we think through where are the opportunities. Yes, this is a topical version of a highly effective, widely used or antibiotic minocycline brand such as solanine [ph] and the likes. We know there are, so it's a large space. There are roughly a million scripts alone that come from the oral antibiotics. If you think through where as you often talk about where's the low hanging fruit, that's clearly a place that seems to make a lot of sense that we can encroach upon business that's in your antibiotics.

It's a pretty large low hanging basket of fruit if you will. But also because it's a topical therapy and our data we believe is quite compelling, certainly not just efficacy but our safety data we believe is quite compelling, we have not seen significant dermal side effects that are associated with a lot of the currently available topical regimens. We believe that we've got the utility if you will to grab patient populations of both the oral antibiotic arena, but also the topical therapies. So I think that gives us a lot of flexibility.

If you take a look at some of the previous products that have been launched, whether it's been the retinoid benzoyl peroxide combinations, the [indiscernible] products Drapolene, if you take a look at the clindamycin marketplace, clindamycin plus benzoyl peroxide, these are still significantly large marketplaces. And so, that's why we are quite bullish on the opportunity to draw prescription volumes and bring patients to those, our products if our drug is approved.

Jason Gerberry

Got it. Thank you.

David Domzalski

You go it.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you. Good morning guys. Just Dave, you did a good job of outlining a very focused marketing effort. I wanted to drill down a little bit deeper. We have seen some companies go out a little bit broader and then have issues in terms of kind of profitability per prescription in certain regions. So just maybe you could help us understand when you talk about this focused strategy is it a regional, predicated on timing of coverage? What have you learned over the last couple of years if you've seen these other launches and then how can you do it more efficiently? And that's the first question.

Second question is, there's a little bit of confusion or is included about how compounds as you're impacting the derm space, and it's my understanding and you can confirm, clearly the novelty of your product is in the formulation and my assumption is clearly no one would ever be able to compound this product or your product the way you formulated them was, that are so challenging. Can you talk about what's going on in this dermatology space in general, maybe compound is implication if you could just confirm that your product would avoid all of that? Thank you.

David Domzalski

Sure Ken, thanks for the questions. I'll take actually the second one first and I'll turn it back to Matt to talk about our sequencing of events when we get ready to launch FMX101. You are alluding to in large part what our thinking is on how to be smart and cost effective in launching FMX101. But before I turn it over to Matt to comment on that, regarding compounding it's been prevalent in the arena for derm based products for some time, but for a product like ours minocycline has not been available as a topical formulation ever. And we believe if our product is approved we will be the first second generation tetracycline that would be available topically.

This is first and foremost not an easy thing to do. As we talked about the genesis of this product FMX101 goes back some time and took the company over three years to figure out how to develop this and hundreds of different excipients that were tested, so ultimately come away with a physically stable, chemically stable, cosmetically appealing product. It's really a true credit and testament to the founders of Foamix and the work that was done from an R&D perspective in the past.

If you think about the active itself minocycline, it is a highly unstable molecule. Most topical products that are available in the market today are based, their base is water and/or ethanol alcohol. Actives such as minocycline, if they're exposed to any meaningful amount of water, ethanol alcohol, tends to degrade quite rapidly. So this as you can appreciate makes it quite difficult to develop into a physically stable and cosmetically appealing product for consumers.

So that alone, plus is quite a significant challenge for anybody to be able to compound this. I would not venture that pharmacies at all would be able to do such. I think added to that is, we have quite a robust intellectual property in the states. As I've often shared we have over a half a dozen patents that are directly associated with the topical tetracycline products in our platform. These are patents that go out to 2030 and we have several other patents that are currently pending.

So hopefully that addresses that question Ken and then I'll turn it back over to Matt to talk about the sequencing the deployment of our commercial offerings. Matt?

Matt Wiley

Thanks Dave and thanks for the question Ken. So traditionally the way targeting has been fashioned is to define a market basket. Look at the prescription concentrations. Assign that to a specialty and then define your targeting model. And we think about it a little bit differently. So we purchased patient claims data through Symphony Health. We identified where the patients are. So this is a national not a regional strategy. We are going to where the concentration of the patients are and so that helps us on a couple of fronts. One is we're not trying to decide what the market basket looks like in total and that can cause a relatively bloated deployment.

The other thing is that in the managed care environment that we live in today if the RX is written for something other than the stated indication, that can be problematic. We want to make sure that we're focusing on the patient population that we want to serve and so what we've seen in our data so far is we can get to 60% or so of the acne patient population in a concentrated physician universal of about 5000 docs, that's how we intend to do it. What we do see too with the rosacea concentration is, we see about 60% of that population in 2,500 physician offices.

And so the overlap there between acne and rosacea is about 40% to 50%, which means that over time we can appropriately scale up to service that opportunity as well and also gives us some time as we're working through access barriers within the first six months of launch.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you.

Sudan Loganathan

Yes thanks. This is Sudan Loganathan in for Louise. Thanks for taking the question. So I have two here. First I wanted to ask, what are other milestones and catalysts that you plan for the remainder of this year and then also going into early 2020 to kind of keep the momentum that has been developed in 2018 and also with the recent long term safety extension data of FMX103? And then secondly, how do you see pricing for a topical FMX101 to compare to other topical in the space currently approved? Thanks.

David Domzalski

Thanks Sudan. So I'll take the first question regarding milestones and then I'll turn it to Matt to address the second question regarding pricing. Regarding milestones, so what do we have coming up this year, so one obviously is we are awaiting what we anticipate to be an acceptance of filing for FMX101. We anticipate that, so that timeline is imminent, so that's one. Second obviously is, we intend to commence our Phase 2 study for FCD105 sometime in the second quarter.

Third is that we anticipate filing our NDA for FMX103 somewhere around the midpoint of this year. And then lastly, assuming that we receive an acceptance of filing, we anticipate PDUFA for FMX101 sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. As we start moving into 2020, one obviously will be the launch of FMX101, which would be sometime in the early first quarter of 2020. We also anticipate having the top line readouts of our Phase 2 for FCD105 in the second quarter or so of next year and then a potential PDUFA for FMX103 sometime around the midyear or so of 2020.

So we do have a significant number of additional milestones along the way. As I mentioned in the R&D Day in January, we've got other earlier stage products that we would anticipate we'd be ready to move into the clinic as we rounded the 2020, but it's a bit early for that yet. The milestones I've just outlined, those are the significant ones, and there are several over the course of the next twelve months. So Matt, I’ll turn it to you regarding pricing.

Matt Wiley

Sure, thanks Dave. So as I think we all know the market access landscape continues to change. There are a number of pharmaceutical CEOs that were here in Washington on Capitol Hill this week testifying on pricing. So we expect that we have to be conscious of the fact that it is changing and we'll continue to evaluate price through market research over the course of the year and make that decision much closer to launch. The key takeaway from my perspective from the market research that we have done is that's encouraging is that the plans do see value and they expect a net plan, price of somewhere around $200 to $400. That means that there is some value to be had here and we'll make that pricing decision accordingly over time.

Sudan Loganathan

Okay, thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Edward on for Ram. Just a quick clinical question. It looked like from the extension data from 103 that was put out recently that the - did actually better as you move out into the 40 and the 52-week data. And so just wondering if you could expand a little bit on which proportion of patients achieving the IGA treatment makes success, compared to some of the earlier double-blind data compared to placebo and just whether it was reasonable to state that some of the efficacy that was seen in this extension of the 103 is improving markedly as the treatment course progresses?

David Domzalski

Thanks Edward, I’ll that to Iain who's our Chief Scientific Officer on the phone who ran this study, so Iain take it away.

Iain Stuart

Sure. Thanks Edward. Thanks for the question. Yes, we are encouraged that the efficacy continued to develop over the course of the treatment beyond 12 weeks. I think what's also quite interesting here is I've just continued - continuation rate for any reason was very, very low and it was kind of - be a challenge potentially to keep patients engaged for such a long treatment windows of up to a year. The safety profile again is very similar to what we had in the double-blind.

I wouldn't say there were any statistically relevant differences between them, the double-blind and the open label. As you're aware this is lower concentration relative to our FMX101 product, where we also reported top line open label data towards the end of 2017, again there had excellent tolerability profile. So we are encouraged. Albeit this is open label data, so this is - there's no comparator as part of this data in relation to efficacy, but we are encouraged to see the efficacy continue to develop.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then in regard to Finacea, I was just wondering if the growth is likely to resume anytime in the foreseeable future or will the royalty based revenue from sales kind of decline as they're going forward?

David Domzalski

Yes, thanks Edward. So with regard to Finacea Foam we're obviously proud of the collaboration that we have on this product. It has obviously changed hands towards the end of the third quarter beginning of fourth quarter of last year. Leo Pharma is now our partner who is handling the marketing and commercialization efforts of Finacea Foam. That is obviously a primary product of focus for Leo. The gel product has since gone off patent and so the primary branded product that is being marketed and promoted is the form product.

We've had meaningful royalty revenues on a quarterly basis for the last year or two. We anticipate that that should at least remain stable, if not increase over time as the transition of business from Bayer to Leo settles in. So we're encouraged by the relationship with Leo and certainly their commercial expertise in marketing products. So our view is that, again it should remain stable or increase over time as that business gets underway.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one final clarifying question on 103, I think previous guidance of that launch was going to be in 2021, but it sounds like the PDUFA has been mid-year next year. I was just wondering if the launch would also be in 2020 or if you're still looking at 2021?

David Domzalski

So again, we anticipate filing the NDA for FMX103 around the midpoint of this year, assuming the file is accepted that would put a PDUFA sometime 10 to 12 months post that. So that would put a launch of the product towards I would say in the second half of 2020. So as we have brought forward the filing, the potential introduction of that product also comes forward. So hopefully that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes it does. Thank you for the clarity and thanks for taking the questions.

David Domzalski

You got it.

Patrick Dolezal

Hi thanks for taking my questions. So, in the long term safety study for 103 can you just provide any additional detail on the dropout from week-26 to 52 and is there any indication as to whether efficacy played a role there or is this just patient compliance? And then the second question is on FCD105, just curious if you could speak to how a product containing a minocycline and adapalene would fit into the acne treatment paradigm? Would this be just kind of in a similar setting of 101 and how might this be differentiated from competing therapies? Thanks.

David Domzalski

Sure, I'll take the second one Patrick and then I'll turn it to Iain for your first question regarding the dropout rates for the long term safety expansion. You know, when we look to develop our next product to again create sustainability and durability for factorization [ph] franchise our focus is to try to develop better products for patients. And we're obviously excited about the opportunity and the prospects for FMX101 for the treatment of modest-to-severe inflammatory acne we've seen what we believe to be impressive efficacy and safety data for that product. When we take a look at the FCD105 product that we have in development that combines both what we would anticipate to see from a minocycline based product with the leading retinoid that's used primarily to treat comedonal acne which are your non-inflammatory lesions, in layman's terms white heads and blackheads.

So for FMX101 our product will not have an indication for non-inflammatory lesion. So when we - although obviously we have had statistically significant results in that when we look at it as a secondary endpoint, this really is a product FCD105 that in our view combines the potential that benefits both, a product that significantly addresses comedonal acne which is the adapaline with minocycline. So we believe that provides even broader possibilities for healthcare providers and treating acne of different disease the very levels. So our intention would be to have a broader acne vulgaris indication for this product and could give us even more latitude from a commercialization perspective. Again our focus is to bring innovative products that could be beneficial to patients and we believe a product like FCD105 you can do that.

So with that I'll turn it back. I hope that answers your question Patrick. I'll turn it over to Iain to address your questions around the dropout rates for our long term safety study from 103. Iain?

Iain Stuart

Sure, thanks Patrick. Thanks for the question. So that's 505 subjects enrolled in this study. You can see it from our press release with 272 patients who had an achievement for up to one year and 410 completed. So if you look at those numbers, that's roughly a 2 to 1 ratio there, so obviously the balance being patients who were on vehicle and the double-blind studies clearly they were not exposed up to a year. The 465 number includes patients who were on vehicle because remember they were treated for vehicle for 12 weeks but then nine months potentially on active, so that's where that number comes as well.

So the overall discontinuation rate is relooking at 505 and the 410. So it's a roughly 11-ish% discontinuation rate which is actually quite remarkable for such a long term study and it does speak to two things, one clearly patients will not continue in this study if they fail to get any clinical benefit from the therapy; and two, again speaks to tolerability. If they felt there was tolerability challenges with our products then clearly they would probably step out of the study. So we're very encouraged that we managed to hold on to so many patients for such a long period of time.

Patrick Dolezal

That's helpful. Thank you so much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] for Vamil. As you guys start the FCD105 study in the second quarter, how should we think about R&D spend in 2019? And then also going forward as you start the FMX109 and 110 studies how should we think about the acceleration of R&D spend going forward?

David Domzalski

Sure, Adnan [ph]. So FCD105 is a Phase 2 study, so clearly not anywhere near the range of spend that you would see for a larger Phase 3. And then for products such as 109 and 110, and again these are in earlier development stages, 109 we're looking at a very small proof of principle study that Iain can provide some additional color on with relatively low patient number population to work with. So 105 in terms of R&D spend for the for the year, Ilan do you want to comment on what our total run rates are for R&D spend this year going into 2020?

Ilan Hadar

Our total cash burn expected for 2019 is approximately $75 million, from that we didn't provide yet the guidance between SG&A and R&D and let's leave it at that.

David Domzalski

Yes, I think a good way to think about is the majority of our R&D spend is really winding down the Phase 3 studies for 101 obviously it's done, for 103 it is now done. So we're just wrapping up spend in that regard. And 105 is a Phase 2 study. These are studies that actually sub $10 million. So, and then obviously if we have a spend run that will run between 2019 and 2020. Again, 109 small proof of principle study and 110 we're in development stage activities. So these are our low cost relative to base of progress we've done previously and as we talked about burn, the majority of the capital for commercial use will happen towards the back end of the year as well.

And so I think we're doing a very good job of managing our burn rate. We've got cash, it takes us to mid 2020 to allow us to operate our business. So I hope that answers your with question. I don't know, Iain if you want to provide a little bit of color on the design of the proof of principle for 109?

Iain Stuart

Sure, Dave I can do that. So FMX109, this is a small base is proof of principle study where we're evaluating the niacin NIH [ph] with retinoids. These are low cost studies. These are small pilot studies involving maybe a couple of dozen patients at most rather than committing to large Phase 2 spends for these types of products. I'm trying to initially get us a bit more of a risk based approach here to evaluate new combinations in dermatology rather than committing large capital spend to large studies.

So these are in the kind of low hundreds of thousands costs rather than millions, so very small. These are bilateral studies, so basically you can treat a couple of combinations on the same patient. So again factors in relatively low cost in execution of the studies and I'd say there's very low numbers of patients involved as well. These are short studies, so nowhere near the kind of one year when like you have in a Phase 2 or a Phase 3. Hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you. And if I could just ask a followup on FCD105, I know you guys are trying to expand the label to just be for the full indication if that should get approved would you expect any cannibalization of FMX101 or you're sort of trying to target a slightly different patient population in the moderate-to-severe part of that indication?

David Domzalski

Sure, Matt do you want to touch base on that from a commercial perspective?

Matt Wiley

I'm sorry, please if you don't mind Anand [ph], repeat the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, so I was just wondering as you've said FCD105 you're aiming for the full indication for acne. So if that should get approved and you have both FMX101 and 105 would you expect any cannibalization in the moderate-to-severe acne population, so how are you targeting it? Thank you.

Matt Wiley

Yes, so one of the things that I think about as the market has evolved over the last several years is as you look at for instance a slight decline in topical Rxs over time, you see that other brands like the branded isotretinoins have picked up the slack and grown the market back. So I think the more products in the category more likely were able to not just enjoy shares of specific patient populations, but also help to grow the market. So I think that these products would work as other long compounds have in acne where they carve out their own niche and help the growth market and expand it and we've seen that repeatedly in this market.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. I appreciate it.

David Domzalski

Thanks operator. So as this was a robust call, we're very excited obviously about our initiatives that are ongoing for us in 2019. Last year was a great year for us. This year we're looking forward to be even better. I want to thank everybody for participating on this call. I look forward to providing you with additional updates as they come along. So thanks a lot for speaking with us.

