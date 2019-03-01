Electronic Arts: Hell Or High Water

If strict regulations on monetization models occur, a downturn in the gaming market may be unavoidable.

The industry is facing serious contraction and keeping such a big market share could be really hard without more cost-cutting.

Recommendation

Electronic Arts (EA) went through a big market correction from October 2018 until December 2018, but will the adjustment of the stock price stop there?

The core investment thesis is that EA will continue struggling with its new releases. Although there will be a big growth in market share in online games because of EA's newest release, Apex Legends, I do believe that in the long term, EA still hasn't found a monetization model which fits gamers views of "fair". With the low entry level to the gaming market because of Steam, rapidly buying and closing of gaming studios, and loot boxes becoming an enemy in EU countries, I believe EA is going to have a hard time in the market.

Company Background and Overview

*Picture taken directly from latest 10-Q presentation

Electronic Arts is one of the largest video game companies out there. EA is in the top 8 public companies by game revenue (according to Newzoo). EA also holds or has merged with one of the most famous game studios out there:

EA Sports - FIFA, NHL, Madden BioWare-Mass Effect, Dragon Age Dice - Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront Black Box Games - Need for Speed Visceral - Dead Space DreamWorks Interactive - Medal of Honor Westwood Studios - Command and Conquer.

Today, ЕА's growth in revenues for the last 3 years (including TTM) is around 4.5% CAGR and the company holds a huge piece of an ever-growing industry. EA has possession of around 22% total market share in digital sales worldwide and 25% market share of all the games sold on consoles (according to CSI markets). EA also has its own online platform, Origin, having a premium subscription-based model giving users early access to upcoming games.

Recent Results

*Picture taken directly from latest 10-Q presentation

According to their numbers, EA has demonstrated mediocre results throughout the year and although it has slowed growth compared to its last quarter, year-over-year they have grown at about 6%.

Their newly released game in the fastest growing genre, battle royale, Apex Legends also demonstrates some good numbers on Twitch. Apex Legends broke records on Twitch and managed to hit 8.28 million hours watched, beating Fortnite's record of 6.6 million during the second week of the Summer Skirmish (info from Dexerto).

*Picture taken from Twitchtracker

EA Sports also showed some solid recent results. FIFA brought in 4 million new players, holds the third place for best-selling console game in 2018, and their most renowned mode, Ultimate Team improved its revenue by 6%.

With Apex Legends holding a dominant share of the battle royale market, EA Sports bringing in more new players and with new eagerly expected releases like Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Sea of Solitude, I expect EA to trade at a premium for the next 6 months.

Investment Thesis

Currently, the market views EA as a company struggling between revenue growth and trying to not disappoint its fans. With the new Star Wars game right at the door, EA has the possibility to turn things around for the future growth of the company.

However, I believe in the long term, the stock is overbought due to the following reasons:

1. Biggest studio acquisitions and its effects - EA has had 39 acquisitions throughout its history and has spent around $3 billion on its 10 biggest ones. Many of these acquisitions brought EA famous titles like Dungeon Keeper, Deadspace, SimCity, The Sims, Command and Conquer, Dragon Age, Mass Effect and many more. The company has had some big returns on some of these acquisitions, like buying KickNation makers of Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes for $15 million, a mobile game that generates around $100 million yearly but not all M&A deals had brought a positive revenue or market share growth to EA. Here are some of EA's biggest deals:

PopCap Games - EA's biggest deal. The company bought PopCap for $750 million, this was a clear bargain because PopCap didn't hit its financial goals for the year and sold for only half its value. The acquisition has been described by media as the company's worst one to date. Lack of titles and fewer hits over the years has made the brand fade out of the public eye. This is the acquisition that triggered a change in CEO from John Riccitiello to Andrew Wilson.

BioWare/Pandemic - EA's second-largest acquisition. Electronic Arts bought BioWare for $705 million. Although in time EA did shut down Pandemic, it kept BioWare which made world-renowned titles like Mass Effect, Dragon Age and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Looking at the acquisition results and games BioWare developed, you could determine it was a successful one, but recently, BioWare has missed sales goals several times and brought to itself bad media attention and harsh criticism from fans. Mass Effect: Andromeda for one had several issues at launch (technical problems, gameplay issues, and uneven writing) which reflected its opening quarter sales, shipping only 2.5 million physical units while its sales expectations were to ship 5 million.

DICE - Perhaps EA's best acquisition deal. EA purchased DICE for $75 million. The company developed the Frostbite engine which now runs all of EA's major games. According to the Swedish Game Developer index in 2018, EA Dice increased in both revenue and number of employees with around 10%. Recently, though, the studio's most popular game, Star Wars Battlefront 2, didn't do so well. The title was expected to sell 10 million copies but missed its goal by 1 million and also started the Loot Box controversy in Europe and the US.

2. Loot Box controversy.

With the Battlefront II debacle, EA were able to catch the attention of several countries regarding loot boxes and gambling laws (US, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Gibraltar, Ireland, Isle of Man, Latvia, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Spain, UK) and some countries have already acted against this monetization and banned it (The Netherlands and Belgium). This could cause a chain reaction across Europe in the following years and cause more countries to act against loot boxes. Either banning the model or going under a strict regulation would hurt EA's monetization model and revenue growth.

3. Oversaturated, low entry-level market.

The gaming market is oversaturated, with steam being on top of that. Steam has an abundance of games (30 000 to be exact) and gives developers a field to compete in with almost zero to none requirements. Many indie developers have started from that market and have developed very popular well-known games (Cuphead - 3 million units sold, The Binding of Isaac - 2 million units sold etc.) making you question, can big game developers really thrive in an industry where an indie developer can have large sales with much less investment in COGS, SG&A, and R&D? Is growth really sustainable? Recently, many companies have cut their costs in order to grow. A recent example of this is the game development company ArenaNet, the developer behind the famous title Guild Wars 2, planning for massive layoffs in order to sustain its own business ("Our live game business revenue is declining as our franchises age, delays in development on PC and mobile have created further drains against our revenue projects, while our operating costs in the west have increased," "Where we are is not sustainable, and is not going to set us up for future success."). EA's Australian studio, IronMonkey Studios, one of the largest development houses in Australia, was also hit by layoffs. If the trend continues, this could really hurt the company's ability to meet deadlines, meet sales expectations, and produce more polished games in order to grow and grasp a bigger market share.

4. Unionizing of developers.

With all the massive layoffs expected at ArenaNet, the recent EA's Australian studio layoffs, and Activision's staff layoffs, unionization of developers in the US is very possible. If such a situation occurs, this could cause a chain reaction in other western countries and will drive the costs for game development up which could result in slower game releases, loss of market share, and loss of potential revenue.

5. Games as a service.

*Picture taken from Metacritic

Games as a service is a model which provides video game content on a continuing revenue model, similar to software as a service. Games as a service is a way to monetize video games either after their initial sale or to support a free-to-play model. The issues are that there is a close relationship that exists between a playable product and initial launch. Most recent example with this kind of model is Fallout 76 from the game development studio Bethesda. The business model with this product was, shipping a product with a large part of its content cut out of its initial release, then patching and improving it over time with new content, while you have a micro-transaction monetization system to support the cost of continued development. The main revenue model is to keep the player engaged and playing the game for a long term period, so a company can have recurring income from one product. The issue with this kind of model is releasing a product lacking enough interesting content to keep players' attention in it thus losing a big percentage of your player base in a 1-3 month period, consequently negatively impacting your potential earnings from a single game. Since the market is fast-paced with new game releases every month, most players just move on to the next thing, while at the same time the company continues patching and improving gameplay for the same game, which costs additional money and human resource, while value in the game was already lost in the initial sale period. EA also recently tested a similar model with its newest release, Anthem. If you look at the user scores you would determine that at the time of release, the game wasn't favorably accepted by gamers which reflects the issues of the GaaS (games as a service) business model.

Any one of the factors above represents a significant difference from the current market view of the stock and could result in substantial downside.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 6-12 months include:

New Star Wars game failing to meet expectations.

More EU countries taking action against loot boxes.

Continuing struggle of the new GaaS model.

Unionizing of game developers in the US.

Catalyst #1 will be most significant in a short-term valuation. If the title does not meet expectations and brings more negative media attention to not only EA, but Disney, could make fans turn to Disney for action. That may result in loss of IP for EA thus slowing down the growth for the coming fiscal year.

Catalysts #2 through #4 are more significant for a long term valuation. #2 the ban or regulation on loot boxes could limit EA's ways to monetize games. Catalyst #3 Games as a service failing, will limit EA's ways to grow in revenue and will put them in a position to rethink growth strategies while missing expectations for the next fiscal year. Catalyst#4 would affect the whole industry. The unionizing of game developers could cause significant rising costs of games and costs of goods sold which could put forth the question of raising videogame prices.

WITHOUT significant revenue and market share growth the implied share price is in the $67 - $80 range. This is the range if EA's revenue grows at around 5% CAGR for the next 5 years:

*My calculations based on company filings.

Please keep in mind EA's revenue has grown at around 5% CAGR for the last three years including TTM.

As a result, I believe that 5%+ CAGR over the next 5 years is reasonable, which in turn will reverse EA's share price once the market prices in EA's Anthem release.

All of the above represent catalysts that could reverse EA's share price to our targeted range of around $70-75$ per share in the next 12 months; if they all come true and work as expected, the price may be even lower than that range, and if one or more is false, there is still potential downside in the stock, but it will be reduced to the upper end of that range.

Valuation

*My calculations based on company filings.

I have valued EA using public comps and the DCF analysis.

To select comparable public companies I have used the following criteria: Gaming companies with a similar market share and public acknowledgement: UbiSoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), Take-Two (TTWO), Activision Blizzard, and CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF). Within all the comparable companies EA may not be trading at the biggest premium but is the company that has attracted most of the media attention throughout 2018

The discounted cash flow analysis uses the following "base case" assumptions:

Full Game Downloads Growth of around 7% CAGR for the next 5 years Live Services Rev. Growth at around 7 % CAGR for the next 5 years 9.5% discount rate (based on public comps and WACC), 3.0% terminal FCF growth rate, and standard discount periods

Risks

The top risk factors include:

EU Regulators do not take any action against loot boxes

EA turns the Star Wars franchise around

New and innovative monetization methods

Key Takeaways

I think the market expectation for EA and the gaming industry as a whole is too high and a downside turn of the stock is highly possible. With the industry struggling to grow and indie developers having more low cost channels to distribute their games, we could be looking at some healthy competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.