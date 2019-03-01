Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) CEO Denis Larocque on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Denis Larocque - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Balser - Chief Financial Officer

Mengdi Li - TD Securities

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Denis Larocque, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Major Drilling's conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. With me is David Balser, our CFO. You should have all received a copy of our results, which were released yesterday evening. If you haven't, please visit our website at majordrilling.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to caution you as usual, that during this conference call we will be making forward-looking statements about future events and future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events may resolve or results may differ materially.

First of all, I’d like to congratulate our Canadian Group, who earned for the second year in a row, this year’s PDAC Safe Day Everyday Gold Award in recognition of working, of having worked over a million hours LTI free during 2017. Our Canadian crews have now worked more than 5 million hours over 4.5 years without a single LTI, lost time injury.

The safety and well-being of our crews is our first and highest responsibility when we work on any project and we worked hard at to earn the trust and support of our crews and were pleased to see their success recognized by a group of our clients and peers to the PDAC organizations. Good job guys.

Now, regarding the third quarter, our results reflect a normal part of our operational pattern as mining and exploration company’s shutdown operations in some cases for extended periods over the holiday season. Additionally, we typically scheduled substantial overhaul and maintenance work on our equipment during the slower period.

Despite the seasonal slow down we generated 2.8 million of EBITDA and our net cash position improved by 5.3 million over last three months to end the quarter at 20.2 million. During the quarter, we spent 6.3 million on capital expenditures as we added seven rigs that fit our specialized innovation and diversification strategies.

During the quarter, the company made the decision to close its operations in Burkina Faso and as such took a charge of 8.1 million after tax of which 7.2 million is non-cash. This decision was based on the fact that this branch required significant additional investment to reach an acceptable return on investment, at a time when political and security risks are increasing in that country.

David will take you through a summary of quarter results before I come back with the outlook.

David Balser

Thanks Denis. Total revenue for the quarter was 80.4 million, up 7% from revenue of 75 million recorded in the same quarter last year with all regions contributing to this growth. The favorable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter is estimated at $2 million on revenue, when comparing to the effective rate for the same period last year with a negligible impact on net earnings.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 19.4%, up from 17.6% for the same period last year. Margins were impacted by late startups, due to extreme cold weather, but were offset by improved pricing and operational efficiency. General and administrative costs were down 200,000 at $11.9 million when compared to the same quarter last year, despite higher volumes of activity.

The company recorded a restructuring charge related to the closure of its Burkina Faso operation of $6.9 million, consisting primarily of non-cash write-down of assets of 6 million and 900,000 of closedown costs relating to severance, lease terminations, and moving costs. The provision for income tax for the quarter was an expense of 1.9 million, compared to a recovery of 3.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The tax expense for the quarter included a write-down of 1.2 million in deferred tax assets related to Burkina Faso. Also, the tax expense for the quarter was impacted by non-deductible expenses and non-tax affected losses in certain regions, while incurring taxes in profitable branches.

The same quarter last year, tax recovery benefitted from a one-time favorable adjustment of $1.6 million from a reduction of the U.S. federal corporate tax rates. This combined for a net loss of 15.9 million or $0.20 per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of 8.5 million or $0.11 per share for the prior year quarter.

In terms of our financial position, we continue to have one of the most solid balance sheets in the industry. During the quarter, our net cash position, net of debt increased by $5.3 million for total net cash position of $20.2 million. The company also spent 6.3 million on capital expenditures, adding 7 new rigs and support equipment to our fleet, while disposing 18 older inefficient rigs and selling 4 rigs to local contractors in Burkina Faso.

The total rig count is now 610. The new breakdown for a fleet in utilization is as follows: 300 specialized rigs at 34% utilization; 144 conventional rigs at 25% utilization; and 166 underground rigs at 49% utilization, bringing the total rig count to 610 rigs at 36% utilization for the quarter. As we’ve mentioned before, specialized work in our definition is not necessarily conducted with specialized drills. Therefore, we’ll also give you the breakdown of revenue by type of work for the quarter.

Specialized work represented 57%, conventional work represented 9%, and underground work represented 34% for the third quarter. Also, seniors and intermediates represented 85% of our revenue in Q3, while juniors have decreased to 15%. In terms of commodities, gold projects represented 50% of our revenue, while copper was at 21% this quarter.

With that overview of our financial situation, I'll now turn the presentation back to Denis to discuss our outlook.

Denis Larocque

Thanks David. Over the last 12 months, we’ve strengthened our relationships with many senior customers and have increased our revenue with seniors by 24% year-to-date as compared to last year. As well while junior funding has been difficult, particularly in the last six months, we have built strong relationships with well-funded juniors looking for truly specialized drilling.

Many of those customers are still working through their exploration plans for 2019 and some of our rigs only restarted between late January and mid-February, but early indications are that most of these companies will be increasing their exploration on their existing projects in 2019. With gold and copper reserves depleting fast and with grades declining, combined with the lack of exploration work conducted to replace these reserves, experts believe that most commodities will soon face imbalance between supply and demand.

With all the talks of mergers happening in the gold sector, one thing to remember is that these mergers do nothing to solve the reserve issues that the gold industry is facing. It basically rearranges the chairs on the titanic, as far as gold reserves are concerned. Global gold reserves have been declining for the last six years down 35% since 2012 and our back up level not seen since 2005.

Experts say that many gold companies have less than 10 years of reserves left, which really is at critical levels when you consider that it takes 10 to 15 years to bring a mine into production. The story on copper is not much different as copper supplies are getting consumed much faster than they get replaced. Consumption is continuing to increase despite the whole China slow down story.

What is important to note is that while China’s growth and here we’re not talking about the economy, but the growth is slowing, their consumption level is still growing and is much higher than it was in 2005. Therefore, decline in reserve is accelerating while not getting replaced. Adding to this story is the whole wave of electric vehicles coming to places like China.

The Chinese government has invested over $60 billion in the last 10 years [indiscernible], while reducing the number of licenses for gas powered cars in order to increase the demand for electric vehicles. If you add markets like India and Indonesia that are growing as well, in terms of vehicles, that makes for a lot of electric cars.

In terms of its impact on cooper, it’s important to note that a regular car would typically have up to 50 pounds of copper, while an electric car would have up to 180 pounds of copper, which means three and a half times the amount of copper needed and that is without counting what is needed for the charging stations. Therefore, there is question that there is a need to develop resources and the easy finds have been found.

So, the next deposits will be an area that are increasingly difficult to access, which should bring a resurgence in demand for specialized drilling, which continues to be our main focus. As a reminder, Major Drilling is the industry leader in specialized drilling when it comes to difficult drilling projects.

Whether it is remote, deep, difficult ground, very targeted in high altitude, we deliver results in all those environments, while maintaining high safety standards and developing innovative solutions for our customers. We are continuing to make investments in innovation directed towards increased productivity, safety, and meeting customers demand.

We keep growing our fleet of computerized rigs, as well as retrofitting some of our newer rigs with computerized consoles. This falls in line with the enhancement of our recruiting and training systems as we bring in new generation of employees, while strengthening our customer service. At the same time, we have several innovation initiatives providing data aimed at improving productivity, and better information for our customers.

That concludes our formal remarks and we'll open the call for questions.

The first question is Mengdi Li from TD Securities. Please go-ahead sir.

Mengdi Li

Hi, everyone. This is Mengdi from TD with a question on behalf of Daryl Young. So, the 2019 guidance was encouraging and we were wondering if you could provide a bit of a breakdown of where you were seeing the increased spending. So, specifically what the mix of customers is in terms of seniors and juniors, what geographies you are seeing strengthen and what types of drilling. For example, [indiscernible] underground or greenfield?

Denis Larocque

Well, basically what we’re seeing and we’re quite happy with the progress we’ve made over the last 12 months. As I mentioned, the financing for juniors has been very difficult in 2018. And basically, that had an impact on the level of exploration these companies are carrying. So, in 2018, we have made some headway as I mentioned there.

Our revenue with seniors is up 24% year-over-year and we’ve been able to grow – to build relationships with – while new companies seniors [that we hadn’t] worked for before and we’ve been able to build to add to our business, which is so I think the mix right now is 85% seniors and intermediates and I think for 2019 the mix is going to be similar.

In terms of geography, it’s hard to tell, it depends on how things are going to evolve, but North America has still with everything going on politically and everything relating to mining Canada or the U.S. is a still a place where there is more money being raised. So, I think there are still going to be leaders in that.

And in terms of types of drilling, while the other thing that we’ve done over the last 12 months is that, we have strengthened our underground business as it’s part of our strategy to diversify our services, and basically, I think when you look at the – last year at the same time our percentage of under ground was 26% and this quarter we’re at 34%.

So, we have more drills turning in the underground sector, which brings more stability and so therefore I think to answer your question when I bring it altogether, I think it’s going to be led by seniors and there’s going to be more underground until we see their recovery, but if gold and copper prices shoot up then specialized drilling is going to shoot up as well.

Mengdi Li

Okay, perfect. Thanks very much. And I guess just a quick follow up question as well, if you could update us on what you were screening for pricing right now and also whether you expect the ongoing labor shortage to continue to be an issue this year?

Denis Larocque

Yes, in terms of pricing it’s still progressing and I mean again without the junior market being at play. There’s still a lot of competition at play and so pricing is going to be moderate in terms of increases for the upcoming year, unless things turn and then it leaves me into your labor section, we’re already in a lot of markets, particularly in North America, we’re already facing labor crunch and the next rig is going out – are going out at higher prices just because our trading costs are going to be higher if we need to bring more people in the system because there’s been a lot of people that left the industry and we need to rebuild that.

We’ll be able to rebuilt that. We have – we’ve invested a lot in our training and then I mentioned the innovations we’re doing, which will speed up the – by having computerized rigs. First of all, it caters to the new generation, but also it helps speed up the training, but there is no question that again just like most of the industries we are facing a labor crunch already. And therefore, the next rigs going out are going to be going out at higher prices because just our training cost is going to be – and productivity is going to get affected, so we need a higher price just to stay hold.

Mengdi Li

Okay, great. Thank you. That’s all that I have, thanks.

Denis Larocque

Thank you.

The next question is from Ahmad Shaath from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Ahmad Shaath

Hi, guys. Congrats on a good quarter. Just a follow-up on the last question on pricing and labor costs. So, I notice a continued improvement in gross margin starting maybe the second half of calendar 2018. So, do I understand from your comments on the last question Denis that we should expect those to stabilize going forward for a normal quarter – a normal period. And secondly, how do you compare the start of this calendar year compared to last year?

Denis Larocque

Yes, on the margin, I mean, it’s tough to predict, but certainly we’ve made – as you mentioned, we've made a lot of headway compared to because if you remember, in the last quarter – in the second quarter, we mentioned that we had taken a stance where there's a level of price and related to labor where we just wouldn’t go, put the rigs out anymore. So, by doing that we ended up – our margins ended up increasing, and going forward, with extra rigs being put out, it’s going to be at higher prices.

I mentioned just a stay hold, but we do want to add to the margins. If we’re going to put more rigs – more rigs, we need – you know, we need to cover capital, we need to cover, and therefore we’ll need better margins. So, as we grow, our goal is to improve margin as well, and that’s the – that's really the operational leverage and the power in the operational leverage that this company brings.

As things turn, you know, we have the infrastructure; we don't need to put a lot of money in G&A to be able to grow our revenue in there, and also grow margins. So, that’s basically it. Sorry, I didn’t write down, your second question was…

Ahmad Shaath

The second question was on how do you compare [multiple speakers].

David Balser

Well, the startup, yes.

Ahmad Shaath

Yes, the start of this year compared to last year.

David Balser

Yes, sorry. Yes, the startup is pretty much the same as last year. I would say, the one little difference is that we faced harsher winter conditions in Canada, which is a big part of our operations. So, part of it – part of it brought more – a bit more delays into late January, beginning of February.

So, there's a little bit of that, but it’s not huge, and in terms of just – I mean, last year mining companies were late coming out or starting because compared to at the peak – the peak, people would be starting, you know, they’d be asking for us to start January 2. When you know that you have enough time in the year to do your drilling campaign, you're not as much in the rush, so therefore, things get organized and get started later and that’s what we’ve seen again this year.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. And just a follow-on on the first question. What would you say as a driver behind your ability to kind of put your foot down and say, this is the pricing? Are your clients somewhat understanding of the labor cost? Is not much excess capacity as before? What would you attribute this sort of a question power you’re getting?

Denis Larocque

Well, I mean the volume is up. Although we’re still a long way from the peak, the volume is up quite a bit. And so, from a competitive standpoint, we’re all facing the labor issues. So, I think we’re all – like the pricing – we’ve said before, the pricing that was there was not sustainable. I mean, nobody was making money at these prices before and we’re still not, you know, we’re still not generating adequate return on their investment at the prices where we’re at, but it's much better than it was and everybody is facing the same thing. And so therefore, even from a competitive landscape, pricing have increased on bids from everybody.

There’s still the odd one out there that are desperate. There's a lot of drilling companies out there in financial difficulty. So, sometimes you might see desperate attempts out there to, you know, put prices – really low prices, but usually there – when they’re at that stage they’re not able to deliver, you get what you pay for.

So, therefore – so yes, it’s more a matter of the market having increased, but also when it comes to difficult projects, we’re still the go-to-people, and we typically sit down with our customers and negotiate an appropriate price. Again, as I mentioned, you know, we’re still not making adequate return, but, you know, we’re able to come up with a price that basically works for both us and our customers.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great, Denis. And lastly on your fleet strategy, [indiscernible] just like over the last maybe 18 months, you’ve been kind of chiming down, and shifting the mix of the fleet. So, what’s your view on that going forward, and in the terms of how would you like your fleet to be shaped, let’s say, in the next 12 months, and in terms of numbers, and in terms of composition, as well as, if you have any internal targets or you guys thought about it that way?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Now, there's always – when you consider that, you know, we’re now at 610 rigs and rigs tend to have a life of 10 to 15 years. So, by definition, every quarter, there’s going to be rigs that are going to be basically reaching the end of their life. So, if you just do the math, you’ll see that and I don’t know what that works to when you – if you were to do it – spread it. But we always will have that.

Now this quarter, we retired 18 underground rigs and basically that’s because we are making a shift. We made a shift in terms of the quality of the equipment that we want to bring, and we are investing in that business; we are investing to grow that business. And if you go look the last four quarters, a lot of the rigs – when we say we bought rigs, a lot of the rigs, and if you look at the rig count, have been towards the underground business, and it’s paid off for us because our revenue is up on the underground sector.

So, going forward, we’re probably going to see that continuing. You're probably going to see a bit more underground rigs, but at the same time, we have some specialized rigs that we’re running out of in terms of just being fully utilized in certain markets where we’re out of deep-hole rigs, and it might make more sense to buy a new one than move one from another region if that region is, you know, close to full capacity as well. So, there’s going to be a little bit of that as well. So, that’s how I see the fleet kind of evolving.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s very helpful. Much appreciate it Denis, and congrats again on a good quarter.

Denis Larocque

Thank you.

There are no further questions registered at this time. I will now turn the meeting back to Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Well, thank you, and we will be attending the PDAC Mining Convention in Toronto starting Sunday, and we invite you to come visit us at booth 3:30, plus we’ll be displaying whatever computerized mobile underground rigs in another area of the convention floor. So, please come and see us. Thank you.

David Balser

Thank you.

Thank you. The conference is now ended.