Turning Points For The Week Of February 25-March 1

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to determine if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: My recession probability for the next 6-12 months remains at 25%. One-unit building permits continue to decline, the yield curve continues to flatten (with some segments modestly inverted), and recent data confirms December's weak retail sales report.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest building permit report, which observed (emphasis added):

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,326,000. This is 0.3 percent (±1.2 percent)* above the revised November rate of 1,322,000 and is 0.5 percent (±1.1 percent)* above the December 2017 rate of 1,320,000. Single‐family authorizations in December were at a rate of 829,000; this is 2.2 percent (±0.7 percent) below the revised November figure of 848,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 460,000 in December.

While one-unit building permits have not crashed, they have been weakening for the last year:

The Census subdivides the country into four regions: Northeast, South, Midwest, and West. Two regions (the South and Midwest) comprise 75% of the data. The South (54% of total permits) has been topping for the last year (left chart), while the Y/Y percentage change is now negative (right chart):

The West (25% of total permits) has also been topping for the last year (left chart):

Like the South, the West is also contracting on a Y/Y basis (right chart).

The Midwest (13% of total starts) has been declining for the last year (left chart):

Like the other two regions, it's contracting on a Y/Y percentage change basis (right chart).

Last week, I observed that the four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims may have "peaked" for this cycle. This week, it dropped a bit:

The seasonally-adjusted weekly number has declined in two of the last four weeks: The data is not out of the woods; it's still very possible that it's "peaked." Since September, it's spent a majority of the time increasing.

However, the main reason I remain modestly bearish in the next 6-12 months is the behavior of the yield curve. Let's start with the recent trend in the long-end of the curve: Towards the end of an economic expansion, bond traders conclude that the economy will slow, lowering inflationary pressures. This makes long bonds an attractive investment. As a result, bond traders start to buy the long-end of the curve, sending yields lower. Since the fourth quarter, the 30-year yield has dropped about 40 basis points while the 10-year yield has declined 60 basis points.

The belly of the curve continues to compress: The 10-year-3-month spread (in blue), 7-year-3-month spread (in red) and 5-year-3-month spread (in green) are all below 40 basis points. The 5-year-3-month spread is about 10 basis points.

The 5-year-1-year (in red) and 3-year-1-year spreads are inverted. The 7-year-1-year spread is flirting with inversion.

Finally, the 10-year-3-month spread is back below 30 basis points:

Leading Indicators Conclusion: The continued decline in building permits and compression of the yield curve both indicate a higher recession probability in the next 6-12 months.

Coincidental Indicators

The Census recently reported that retail sales declined 1.2% in December. Because of the report's month (December) and the overall strength of the economy, it was possible to view this report as an outlier. Recent data, however, confirms it. On Friday, the BEA reported that PCEs declined in December (emphasis added):

Real DPI increased 1.0 percent in December and real PCE decreased 0.6 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. ... In December, real PCE decreased $77.9 billion which reflected a decrease of $67.2 billion in spending for goods and an $18.2 billion decrease in spending for services (table 7). Within goods, recreational goods and vehicles was the leading contributor to the decrease. Within services, the largest contributor to the decrease was spending for household electricity and gas. Detailed information on monthly real PCE spending can be found in Table 2.3.6U.

Here's a chart of the data:

And earlier this week, Schwab Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders tweeted this chart showing the decline in credit card transactions:

It's looking like the consumer stayed on the sidelines during the most important month for retail. That could be a problem. Hopefully, the news kept people on the sidelines. We'll have to wait and see if that hope manifests into data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.