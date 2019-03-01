Hostess Brands Reveals Secret To Getting Leverage Over Retailers

Hostess is diversifying its channels to deliver to customers and broadening its product offerings, positioning it to have a strong 2019 and reward investors.

Unlike Kraft Heinz, Hostess and other baked good makers face less competition from retailers' own private label offerings, giving their stocks a better outlook going forward.

Hostess Brands beat Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, making it a standout in an industry shocked by Kraft Heinz's SEC accounting investigation and massive write-off.

Hostess Brands (TWNK), owner of the Twinkie and Ding-Dong sweet treats, beat earnings expectations on the top and bottom line Wednesday. Investors would be wise to catch a ride on the Twinkie train as this stock looks set to outperform other packaged food companies being hit by retailers pushing their own private label brands.

Food analysts are bracing for further fallout after Kraft Heinz's disastrous quarterly report, which included a $15.4 billion write down of brand value and an SEC investigation into its accounting practices. The primary culprit: private label brands.

The Retailer Squeeze

Retailers like Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Whole Foods (AMZN) have squeezed brands like Kraft Heinz (KHC) by introducing their own discounted own private label brands. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)'s Warren Buffett, a major shareholder in Kraft Heinz (KHC), lamented weakness in pricing power during a recent CNBC interview. Buffett noted that new, healthy brands weren't taking the place of longstanding brands so much as private label brands were reducing the pricing premium once attached to well-known premium brands. This trend is affecting many once-cherished American brands including Campbell's Soup (CPB) and other staples of the American diet.

Guilty Pleasures

The Hostess earnings report shone a light on the relative immunity of the Sweet Baked Goods category to this trend. According to Hostess data, private labels only have a 3.9% share in sweet baked goods vs 17.4% in overall packaged goods segment.

The lack of private label competitors gives sweet baked goods companies like Hostess Brands, Little Debbie and Entenmann's an advantage in their negotiations with retailers as these three brands share 62% of the market. (Little Debbie and Entenmann's are both privately held companies.)

In its 10-K filing, Hostess Brands points out that compared to the overall food packaging industry "consumers have shown a strong preference for trusted brands within the SBG category."

Consumers may be willing to try a private label potato chip or cream cheese, but that doesn't quite do the trick when a shopper wants a Honey Bun or Ding-Dong. The brand awareness for such products drives strong bargaining power for sweet baked good manufacturers, giving them more pricing power and greater profits.

Hostess and Walmart Relationship

Hostess Brands did have a spat last year with Walmart, its largest retailer, over shelf space and promotional activities related to Hostess products. It seems that they'd made some peace over the disagreement and Hostess pointed out in its earnings presentation how much of its sales come from outside the mass retailer segment that Walmart represents.

Source: Hostess Q4 Earnings Presentation

Hostess Brands notes how even though Walmart accounts for 21% of its net revenue, it has a diversified point of sale options to deliver Twinkies and Ding-Dongs to customers with convenience and grocery leading the way. It also notes Kroger (KR) as a key partner.

This should bode well for Hostess Brands and its stock going forward this year as it continues to take market share and expand into new segments.

Looking Ahead

Hostess gave a positive outlook for its business next year with 2019 EBITDA growing to $200 million - $210 million, up 7%-13% from the prior year due to revenue growth, price increases, and improved operating efficiency.

With Hostess getting its own house in order, its now prowling for acquisitions. Hostess was named as a potential bidder for the $1.5 billion collection Kellogg’s Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks businesses, according to CNBC's Lauren Hirsch.

Hostess Business Model Working

Hostess Brands is well-run, led by turnaround guru Dean Metropoulos, who revitalized a long list of consumer brands including Ghirardelli chocolate and PBR beer. He cut delivery fleets, closed plants to focus on automated faciilties, and extended the shelf-life of Twinkies.

With the stock set up to be a strong performer this year, what's the best way to capture the upside?

Warrants are an Investor's Best Friend

As I've argued on Seeking Alpha, Hostess Brands warrants (TWNKW) are the most attractive way to get outsized returns on the Hostess. They trade cheaply at around $1.25 and provide a leveraged return as the the company's stock price rises. As Hostess continues to execute this year and outperform the packaged food sector, based on analysts upgrades of price targets including C.L. King projecting $18 a share, the warrants should be worth at least somewhere between $2 and $3, providing savvy investors a return of 50%-100%.

Investing in warrants is not for all investors and should be approached cautiously. Warrants generally trade with greater volatility than common stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWNKW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.