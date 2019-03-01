Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) CEO Scott Garland on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cara Miller - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Scott Garland - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mardi Dier - Chief Financial Officer

John Curnutte - Head of Research and Development

Sheldon Koenig - Chief Commercial Officer

Jeet Mahal - Vice President of Strategic Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Dana Flanders - Goldman Sachs

Philip Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Matthew Phipps - William Blair

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to Portola Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At the end of the Company's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions and provide specific instructions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Cara Miller, Portola's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Cara Miller

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018. The press release and accompanying slides which you can advance through the webcast are available on the Investor Relations section of the Portola website.

Joining me are Scott Garland, President and CEO; Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. John Curnutte, Head of Research and Development. Also with us this morning for the Q&A portion of the call are Sheldon Koenig, our new Chief Commercial Officer; and Jeet Mahal, Vice President of Strategic Marketing.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that remarks on this call will contain Forward-Looking Statements. For a more detailed description of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially, please refer to our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.

With that, I will turn the call over to Scott Garland.

Scott Garland

Thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results call. For those of you that joined us for our corporate presentation at JPMorgan in January, you will remember that I talked about Portola being on a journey.

A journey to leverage our science and expertise to bring unique and potentially life-saving medicines to patients around the world. Today we are excited to give you an update on the progress we have made on this journey and demonstrate that Portola is executing well to deliver results.

We will cover a number of significant milestones on the call today, but let me briefly summarize that is the most important. First, Andexxa continues to show strong uptick in the United States as a positive [indiscernible] opinion we announce today allows us to further expand the opportunity for Andexxa in Europe.

Second, a [indiscernible] deal we announced today, we have further extended our cash runway. Mardi will talk about this more later on the call. Third, we have made solid progress on the development patent for Cerdulatinib. Four, we have strengthen our team with the addition of several experienced and talented individuals. And finally, we have gotten off to a great start executing our commercial launch of Andexxa in general two supply in Q1 of this year.

Let me provide additional details for each of these starting with Andexxa revenues. I'm very pleased to record Q4, 2018 net revenues of $14 million. This is our third consecutive quarter of strong revenues for Andexxa and reflects solid demand.

As mentioned during our presentation of January, approximately 200 hospitals were stock indexed by the end of the fourth quarter with the reorder rate of approximately 50%. That doubled the roughly 100 hospitals that were stocking Andexxa at the end of the third quarter with the reorder rate of approximately 40%.

And now, we have now an opportunity to bring Andexxa to patients outside of the United States. Today we announced that the CHMP has issued a positive opinion on Andexxa, the European brand name for Andexxa and Alfa. This is an important milestone for patients and for Portola and we are looking forward to the potential European commission regulatory approval in early May.

Let me take a moment to briefly talk about the market opportunity in Europe. Recall that our commercialization [indiscernible] over stage. And we are planning to start which is a few select countries. These includes Germany, the UK, Austria and Nordics. We call these are Wave 1 countries.

Given the broad use of Factor 10A inhibitors in Europe, we estimate that the number of eligible patients in these Wave 1 countries is equal to or perhaps even greater than the number of patients in the United States where we estimate there were 140,000 hospital admissions to Factor Xa related brief explained in 2017.

As many of you know the approach to price in Europe is different than in the United States and varies country-by-country. But given the unmet needs across the entire region the opportunity in Europe is meaningful.

Pending's finally European Commission approval and the time it takes to complete price negotiations, we anticipate reporting our first European sales late in the second half of this year. In parallel, we continue to evaluate partnership opportunities in Europe and beyond.

[indiscernible] in Europe we have on boarded a new head of Europe and Senior Vice President, Koenig Winter. Koenig brings to Portola more than two decades of international commercial experience and leadership from top tier companies such as LG and Bristol Myers. We are pleased to apply these expertise to our plan launch efforts.

Portola continues to take a disciplined approach to cash management and we have implemented steps to reduce spend and to focus our resources. This includes continuing to evaluate potential partnership opportunities for Bevyxxa while maintaining our focus to commercial effort.

We have also made good progress with Cerdulatinib or Syk/JAK inhibitor. We had a very productive [indiscernible] Phase-2 meeting with the FDA in January which John will describe in more detail. And we believe we have agreement on potential path forward for accelerated approval.

On the leadership front, we continue to build out our executive team with talented and experienced leaders, our most recent addition is our Chief Commercial Officer Sheldon Koenig, who we welcomed in late January.

Sheldon brings more than three decades of commercial launch experience and global operations to our efforts already contributed a number of important insights that will help drive continued adoption for Andexxa. Finally, we have made significant progress on the large scale commercial launch of Gen following the U.S. FDA approval on December 31, 2018.

Let me cover some of the highlights. At the International Stroke Conference in February, we presented and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine the full results of ANNEXA-4 our Phase 3b 4 study of Andexxa. John will provide more detail later in the call. But given the consistency of the data, as well as for positive feedback we received from physicians thus far we are excited to now be able to include ANNEXA-4 data in our educational efforts.

In the first quarter of 2019, we also marked by the publication of new joint guidelines by the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society which recommended and Andexxa alpha as the only Asian for the reversal of life-threatening bleeding associated with rivaroxaban or apixaban.

These [indiscernible] arterial implementation guidelines now recommend the use of Noacs over warfarin. This is an important outcome for patients and may result in significant increase in an significant increase in Noacs use as warfarin is still being used by approximately 35% to 40% of patients in the United States.

This together with our label expansion plans which John will discuss later in the call as well as the opportunity in Europe and the expected generous sensation of Factor Xa inhibitor in 2023 represents a large opportunity for us is thousands of patients lives overtime.

Also [audio gap] is now complete. And we spent all 40 of our new reps be trained and seeing customers in the field in early Q2. Access and reinforcement is another critical component for success and there are a couple of important measures in place to healthcare [indiscernible] to patients including the end tab granted by CMS in October and consignment through our specialty distributors.

We have also applied for a C-code, a temporary code given in advance of a permanent J-code, which will allow community-based hospitals that initiate Andexxa before transferring on patient to another hospital to receive reimbursement through Medicare Part-B. We expect this code to go into effect on April 1. Combined, we believe these measures will help increase patient excess to Andexxa.

In summary, we are off to a great start in 2019, and I’m pleased with the execution of our full scale commercial launch of Andexxa. And that is just a hospital product and is discussed it will take time for institutions to work through the P&G approval and adoption process. But the early times are encouraging.

And with that, I will turn the call over to John.

John Curnutte

Good, thank you Scott and good morning everyone. I would like to start by echoing Scott's sentiment on the positive reception we received to the ANNEXA-4 data that we presented at the International Stroke Conference in February. As you may have seen the presentation and publication included full results for the 352 patients, of which 64% were treated for an ICH fleet and 26% were treated for GI bleed.

Consistent with all previous ANNEXA-4 presentations, Andexxa rapidly and significantly reverse anti-Factor 10A activity. We were particularly pleased to see the consistency and durability of the haemostatic efficacy and the safety across all of the patient types, regardless of age, dose, type of Factor 10A inhibitor and type of bleed.

Of the 249 patients who were evaluated for haemostatic efficacy, 82% achieved excellent or good homeostasis which is the stoppage of bleeding. Most of these were in fact excellent in their response. Importantly, we also noted a durable response among patients, who experienced an intracranial hemorrhage.

Among the 71 patients was a non-traumatic, single compartment intraparenchymal hematoma, 56 get excellent or good homeostasis at one hour post Andexxa. Of these 98% maintained excellent or good homeostasis at the 12 hour mark. This is important, because it supports the durability of the response to Andexxa.

Now with regard to safety, within 30 days of enrollment, the mortality rate was 13.9% consistent with previous, ANNEXA-4 results. Thrombotic events occurred in 9.7% of patients in line with the background thrombotic risk of the enrolled patient population.

Importantly, no thrombotic events were observed among the 100 patients who restarted or gets coagulation. This is the significant finding given the clinical importance of restarting Noacs therapy as soon as possible.

With these data in hand, we plan to begin discussions with the FDA on a number of potential label expansion opportunities, including in the addition of the ANNEXA-4 efficacy data, the inclusion of the [indiscernible] and Enoxaparin and the potential initiation of a study in urgent surgery.

We also plan to continue publishing and presenting additional data from the ANNEXA-4 trial overtime. Additionally, we have now opened a randomized controlled clinical trial that the FDA requested comparing Andexxa to the Standard of Care.

Now turning to our Syk/JAK inhibitor Cerdulatinib. We recently had a productive end of Phase 2 to meeting with the FDA and we believe we have an agreement on a path forward in PTCL or peripheral T cell lymphoma.

The agency agreed that the single arm study design is reasonable and which support accelerated approval. They requested additional data supporting the proposed dose which we are in the process of submitting, pending the outcome of our discussions with the FDA, we anticipate starting the registrational study before year-end.

I will now turn the call over to Mardi for the quarterly and year-end financial results.

Mardi Dier

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. 2018 was an exciting year for our business with the approval and launch Andexxa.

We found solid revenue growth of Andexxa and employed a disciplined approach to cash management. Please refer to our press release issue this morning for a summary of our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 and I will touch on the highlights.

Let me start by talking about our cash. We ended 2018 with a cash balance at $317 million compared to $534 million at December 31, 2017. As you heard from Scott, we announced yesterday that we have secured $125 million in the non-dilutive senior secured loan from our long-term partners healthcare royalty partners and Athyrium Capital Management.

We now have cash to successfully funding ongoing commercialization of Andexxa and launch preparations in Europe. This transaction in addition to our existing cash balance expands our cash runway to the end of 2020.

Moving to our revenues. Total revenues were $15.3 million for the fourth quarter and $40.1 million for the full-year 2018. Total revenues for the quarter included $1.2 million in license and collaboration revenue. As stated on our last quarterly call, based on the terms of these partnerships we expect minimal contributions from these collaborations in 2019.

In the fourth quarter, as Scott mentioned, net sales of Andexxa grew to $14 million and more than 80% increase over the previous quarter and our third consecutive quarter of strong Andexxa revenue. This brings the 2018 revenue of Andexxa to $24 million.

Our total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $102.5 million up from $95.7 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase is driven primarily by two charges that were taken in the fourth quarter of 2018 relating to the transition from Gen 1 to Gen 2 Andexxa supply. I will now provide more details on each of these charges. Stock based compensation for the quarter was $19.8 million, which includes the first charge that I referenced of $9.2 million for stock purchase by our manufacturing partner Lonza.

As part of our long-term supply agreement Lonza earned their right to purchase a certain number of common shares upon the approval of Gen 2 manufacturing process and at the start of tech transfer to a second manufacturing site within Lonza. Having two sides at Lonza that are validated to manufacture Gen 2 will give us manufacturing flexibility to meet the anticipated worldwide demand for Andexxa.

Content sales for the fourth quarter were $12.4 million and $18.1 million for the full-year 2018. Included in this number is the second charge I mentioned $10.3 million charge taken in the fourth quarter of 2018 for additional Andexxa Gen 1 inventory that we committed to manufacture in 2019 as a safety net in the event the FDA approval of Gen 2 was delayed.

As we have mentioned in prior quarters, we have manufactured and expensed Gen 2 products that we believe meets the anticipated demand for the next few years. However, for 2019, cost of sales will include the remaining Gen 1 product that we have on hand that we planned to sell this year during the transition to Gen 2.

Moving to other operating costs, I will refer to our full-year 2018 results. Research and development expenses for 2018 were $216.2 million compared to $203.7 million for 2017. This increase is mainly due to Andexxa Gen 2 manufacturing expenses totaling $82.6 million for the year as well as the $10.3 million charge described earlier.

SG&A expenses for 2018 were $151.2 million compared to $91.1 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is due to the build out of our field force in 2018 and the commercial related activities for the launch of Andexxa.

For the fiscal year 2019, we expect R&D expenses to be in the range of $125 million to $140 million, including stock-based compensation expense of approximately $22 million. This significant decrease from 2018 is due to the approval of our Gen 2 manufacturing process in December and other expense reductions.

The 2019 spend includes initiation of the randomized control trial in Q1, anticipated initiation of surgical setting and other label enhancing plans for Andexxa as well as the ongoing validation of our second site at Lonza.

For 2019, we expect SG&A expenses to be in the range of $200 million to $215 million including stock based compensation expense of approximately $36 million. This increase in 2019 includes the expansion of our salesforce and marketing efforts in the U.S. including our medical affair activities as well as preparations for the commercial launch of Andexxa in Europe.

And with that, I will turn it back over to Scott.

Scott Garland

Thanks Mardi. In closing, 2019 will be unparallel in terms of activity and catalyst across the Company. We are dedicated to making Andexxa success in United States and in Europe progressing towards a registrational study for Cerdulatinib and identifying the right path forward for Andexxa.

With the ongoing build out, our executive team over the last year, I'm confident we have the right team in place and we will be well equipped to accomplish the ambitious goals we have set out for ourselves. I want to thank you for your continued interest in Portola.

And with that, I will turn the call over to questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Dana Flanders with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Dana Flanders

Hi, thank you for the questions and congratulations on all the progress. My first one is just on Andexxa and maybe you could just provide anymore color on how to think about the impact in net sales in Q1 from the change in distribution model. We are in March now, so just curious if there is anymore qualitative or quantitative color you can provide there. And do you plan to give us kind of what the stocking impact is versus underlying demand or use? And then just a quick follow-up on the CHMP decision, I have realized it's country-by-country pricing, but just any refined thinking on where pricing will shake out in Europe relative to the U.S. and as you get closer to launch, what are the factors that would drive a decision one way or the other on a potential partnerships. Thank you.

Scott Garland

Great. Let me try to make sure I get all of those and I will sort of break them affinitive question. Your first question was sort of, some additional color on how things are going with the Gen 2 approval in Q1.

So obviously this is a Q4 2018 call. We are not going to be giving revenue for Q1. And so we do our call in May. We are please though, and we are happy with the signs of execution as well as the early signs of adoption. So first of all, look forward to give you some more detail on that going forward.

In terms of stocking, we will break out stocking on our Q1 call and articulate the true demand versus the stocking, because as you remember, we switched our distribution model for my drop ship to a standard specialty distribution model. So we will break that out for you in Q1 when we do our call.

I think the next question was EU pricing. I'm going to give that to Sheldon. But before we do that, let me just answer the last question, which is around EU partnership. We don't comment publicly on discussions around partnership opportunities.

We know we have got a great drug in Europe, and we really do feel like the demand is there particularly when you look at the size of the market opportunity in Europe and also the fact that we included Germany in ANNEXA-4 trial site which has created a lot of interest amongst its KOLs in many countries in Europe for this product.

So we are excited about the opportunity there. We are going to go ahead with this staged approach and we will keep looking for partnership opportunities as we go forward.

Sheldon why don’t you take the pricing question.

Sheldon Koenig

Thank you Scott and good morning, good afternoon. So as it relates to the pricing, we are not going to officially comment on specific pricing at this point. But what I can tell you is that we do know the Factor Xa use is about 50% more in Europe and in the U.S. and this is based upon IMS data.

So we actually believe our way one countries have similar patient numbers and believe rates as U.S. So essentially the opportunity is very significant. So as we continue our rollout on our launch in Europe, we will continue to update you on our progress.

Dana Flanders

Okay. Thank you.

Scott Garland

Thanks Dan.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Philip Nadeau

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. First question on end user demand. I appreciate you are going to give us I think you said distributor stocking numbers in Q1. How much visibility do you have on - how much of the product has being pulled through to actual patients versus being [indiscernible] and hospitals?

Scott Garland

So we certainly have visibility into the data that goes from distributors to hospital, we get that data on a relatively regular basis, although it is somewhat delayed relative to what we saw into a drop ship model.

When the product actually gets used and asked, but we don't actually have visibility into that. There are ways we can go after the fact to look at our goals to see if the actual - when the product ultimately get to used. But right now what we have is visibility into the hospital in terms of its use.

We certainly have a lot of anecdotal information as well as the product getting pulled through. The other way that we can assess it obviously with our reorder rate and as we said, we see really strongly reorders which you think is indicative of real demand of pull through.

Philip Nadeau

And do you assess whether the size of a reorder at a hospital or I'm sure you do know this. Is the size at a reorder hospital the same as the initial order, does it get bigger, does it get smaller. Is there any trend in reorder size versus the initial orders?

Scott Garland

Sure. Let turn it over to Jeet, he can give you some color on that.

Jeet Mahal

Yes, thanks Phil. So the initial order as we said in the past are not excessively large. With that said the reorders due seem to be on the magnitude of either the initial order or slightly smaller.

Philip Nadeau

Perfect. Okay. That's very helpful. John one for you on the update on sort of - maybe for the FDA requested more information and dosing. Can you give us some sense of what it is the FDA is looking at and whether you have the data in-house already or do you have to generate it?

John Curnutte

Right. So and what you are asking for is additional data regarding the dose that we are proposing for the registrations study. We have presented the data at various meetings with those doses. So we are in the process of pulling the data together that really self-support that dose. We are confident that we will be able to provide that data and that all of the data we will submit will actually support [indiscernible] proposed dose. So it's just some additional information that they want on that proposed dose.

Philip Nadeau

Perfect, okay. And then Mardi one for you, the cost of goods, you mentioned that there will be some cost of goods expense this year, from Gen 1, you know the Gen 2 materials spend in excess. Can you give us quantitatively some sense of where the gross margin will fall out for the year.

Mardi Dier

So what we said, I'm not going to give you quantitatively what were filed for the year. What we said looking into future, our COGS is going to be in that 15% to 20% range, and that's a blended rate between Europe and the U.S. So in 2020 and 2021, of course, you will see some of that already expensed Gen 2 to flow through.

So 2019, remains a little lumpy because you do see that Gen 1 product that is a little bit more expensive to me to - we are going to finish out our Gen 1 run and that's going to flow through COGS. So it's not usually significant sale and looking at the consensus numbers. I think overall, the analysts have that number pretty close to where we were comfortable with what we see,

Philip Nadeau

Perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Yigal Nochomovitz with Citi. Your line is now open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, thanks for taking the question. I'm wondering if you could give us some broad perspective on the cadence over 2019 in terms of the number of hospitals that are going to be able to prescribe Andexxa, I understand that the target is around 1500, but I just want to get a sense as to what percent of those are going to be online by the end of this year?

Scott Garland

Sure Yigal. So I will throw that one over to Jeet.

Jeet Mahal

Yes, Hi Yigal. Yes, as we noted, we have 1600 targets in the United States, which compromise 600 tier-one, what we call it a level one level two trauma centers and comprehensive stroke centers. And another 900 advanced primary care stroke centers.

Our Salesforce will be able to reach all 1500. Now we don't expect all 1500 to be up in running this year. As you know, there is quite a bit of a process as these are institutions and that is institutions dependant for P&C reviews, order sets, training. However, so far we are encouraged by the early progress we have made with the Gen 2 launch and the number of PET wins.

If are you looking back to some of our previous comments last year when we remarked on the rate of new hostile acquisition. What we commented on is that we weren't quite sure last year and if you know, those were the low hanging fruit - in terms of hospitals that came on in between launch and the end of Q4, but we were comfortable with that way going forward.

So, 1500 might be our targets in terms of talking to this year, but only a portion we think will get on board by the end of the year.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, and I understand you are not ready to give metrics for the New Year currently, but on the 1Q call could we expect some information that could help us to get a better handle on the usage rate for hospitals going forward in 2019?

Scott Garland

So Yigal certainly we will provide - obviously we will give you the top-line revenue number as well as the number of hospitals that are ordered in the reorder rate. Whether or not we give any greater detail on that, we will certainly considered at time. I mean you get the - we think it really helps us essentially figure out what those understand a little bit more about the launch kinetics we are opened to it.

As I said before you are gone as you know, I always will make sure that before we provide any data, we make sure that we are confident that that data is truly accurate that is representative and that we will give it on an ongoing basis and we are still early on our launch. We just want to make sure we don't get ahead of ourselves. So if the story answers, we will consider that and we will certainly let you know when we announce the data.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay thanks. And then regarding some of the market dynamics and I know you can have a limited ability to track, but anecdotally and for the hospitals where Andexxa is available. Is it your understanding that that is clearly the first line therapy for the 10A bleeds or might there be some hospitals that while they have Andexxa available are still using kind of the older methods like [indiscernible] Factor PCCs, even though this Andexxa is available?

Scott Garland

I think actually what we are seeing and [indiscernible] and this is anecdotal is that when Andexxa gets used or adopted is adopted to our label and we are obviously the only approved drug for the use and the reversal of Factor Xa inhibitor. Certainly hospitals are using PCCs and we expect they probably will continue to use the PCCs although we believe that's inappropriate given the fact that we are the only approved agents. But in many ways you call it, it really does vary by hospital. It's kind of hard to speak about it generally, because each hospital is somewhat unique.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then just one final one, I think a lot of the investors and including the analysts have been trying to track with the product locator website. I'm just wondering if that's being paused because it seems like it's centered around 200 and hasn't really moved in January, but I'm assuming you've gone beyond 200, so can you just clarify whether that's still active or not?

Scott Garland

So we turn that one over to Jeet.

Jeet Mahal

Yes. Yigal you know we put together that product locator website for early supply program for the ability of physicians and patients. So look quickly to find where Andexxa is available locally. And with the shift to the distribution model, we are [indiscernible] new hospital and we want to make sure that that map remains accurate.

So we are going to take a little more time in terms of updating that to make sure that again, when patients or physicians need to use that map, that the app is accurate [indiscernible]. Going forward, we do plan to update that quarterly, so that will be probably right around the time of our earnings calls going forward and in the meantime we will let you know if anything changes there.

Scott Garland

And you know we have - obviously that we have been adding more sites obviously since the approval of Gen 2. You just won’t see it on the map right now.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Phipps with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Matthew Phipps

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. In the press release on the EMA positive opinion and mentioned additional pharmacokinetic data was going to be requested as far as the conditional approval to full approval. Can you give any details on that? And then any additional timing on the game plan for Bevyxxa and could you quantify like how much spend is being utilized in the Bevyxxa pilot program and when you will have a decision and what could you there?

Scott Garland

Yes. So let me break those in two, we will start with the request from EMA and then we will have Mardi do the Bevyxxa spend. So John on the EMA conditional approval.

John Curnutte

Yes. You know Matt, just to clarify the dosage in the SMPC which is the European label that you will see is the same as that the dose that was approved by the FDA and as part of the conditional approval, there were several things that the agency wanted and one of the things they wanted was additional pharmacokinetic data to support the dose.

Now the reason for this is that the dose that has been derived for Andexxa comes of course from the Phase 2 dose ranging studies and Phase 3 studies in the healthy volunteers. And those are largely done with the Gen 1 product. So what the CHMP is looking for is a confirmation that those doses that we determined with Gen 1 are also appropriate for Gen 2.

Mardi Dier

Yes. Then I will just add on the Bevyxxa spend. By far in a way our focus is the launch of Andexxa in the U.S. And like we said with Bevyxxa we really narrowed the focus on Bevyxxa key centers [indiscernible] centers of excellence. And so of our overall extent, I would say the very minor portion that we are sending on the Bevyxxa now. And, we will keep you updated on our plans strategically with Bevyxxa, what the next steps are there.

Matthew Phipps

Got it. Thank you.

Scott Garland

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Vikram Purohit

Thanks. This is Vikram on for Matthew. So two questions from our side, one on Andexxa. Could you just talk a bit more specifically about what kind of impact do you expect from the availability of the C-code on Andexxa reimbursement, availability of the product et cetera. And on Cerdulatinib, just wanted to see what your current thoughts were on partnering or out licensing that compound? Thanks.

Scott Garland

Sure. On the impact of C-code. So, as we had mentioned in the script as well as we talked about this a little bit at JPMorgan. What this does, is it allows a hospital who initiates Andexxa and then transfers that patient to a different hospital.

And typically what would happen is a small community hospital would work on patient, start them on Andexxa and then transfer or treat out them to a larger academic hospital. It allows them to reimburse that product at an ASP based reimbursement rate under Medicare Part D.

We do think that is something that these smaller hospitals would appreciate and actually when we had gone out, talk to hospitals, [indiscernible] reframe that that's something that they were hoping to be able to provide.

And as a result, we applied for it and we hope to get that on April 1st. So I do think it will have an impact on the smaller hospitals in terms of their willingness and desire to use it before they treat out patients to a larger Hospital.

In terms of Cerdulatinib partnering thoughts, here as we have said on our previous call and on this call, we are opened to partnering Cerdulatinib exactly what that might look like. We haven't gone through any detail. One of the big sort of points that we wanted to have under our belt was the end of Phase 2 meeting.

And now we have that, we are going to do some internal assessments and then obviously consider what our path forward is. And if and when we have more information on that we will certainly share it with you.

Vikram Purohit

Okay thank you.

Scott Garland

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from a line of Jay Olson with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Jay Olson

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the progress. With regards to ANNEXA-4 trial which seems to suggest a mortality benefit. Do you expect the current controlled study to demonstrate a mortality benefit for Andexxa versus the Standard of Care? And that's something that you eventually hope to get into the Andexxa label?

Scott Garland

John do you want to take that one?

John Curnutte

Yes. Hi Jay. The RCT study has its primary endpoints looking at their reversal 10A and looking at haemostatic efficacy. Certainly mortality is one of the endpoints that we are looking at. And, it would be speculation at this point. But I think based on the data from the ANNEXA-4 where we see it in the 15% range, one might expect to see that, one might hope to see that in the randomized controlled trial.

But the real focus of the RCT from the FDA point of view is to look at this haemostatic efficacy question. In terms of, how against these other agents, how many of these were on their way to stop bleeding on their own. Certainly some are that have been captured in ANNEXA-4.

So that is the real question and the other one, of course, is really this background thrombotic rate which has really come down substantially as the end of the study now is 352. So those are the main parts, but certainly if mortality continues to show these encouraging results as we have seen thus far, we would be delighted to evident the label absolutely.

Jay Olson

Okay, great. And then just on Cerdulatinib, when should we expect to see additional clinical data? Do you think there will be anything in AACR or ASCO and besides PTCL, what other patient groups are you focused on?

Scott Garland

Right. We will have some reports, we have submitted updated data, and we have a couple of meetings mid-year that were if the abstracts are accepted, we will be presenting the data. In terms of the updates, it will really contain three pieces, certainly, as you mentioned Jay to have the PTCL update and of course that is a disease that has multiple subtypes. So it will be interesting to see those data.

In addition to that, we will have an update on our cutaneous T-cell lymphoma were that continues to enroll. And you have seen some of the encouraging data there. And then finally, we have the combination data where we now are combining Cerdulatinib with Rituxan in the follicular lymphoma patients, and we will have an update on that. So I think that's what you can expect, hopefully in two different meetings middle of this year.

Jay Olson

Great. We look forward to that. Thanks for taking the questions.

Scott Garland

Thank you Jay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] for Vamil. A few questions, please. So in the conditional EMA approval, just wondering whether there is any timeline that was imposed to get all the data and the studies done and hopefully get final approval? And second question here is does the conditional approvals, do you expect that to sort of impact adoption or any potential partnership ability or capability - that visibility to get on partnership? And I also have a follow-up question on Cerdulatinib. Essentially where do you think the opportunity is for PTCL? Thanks.

Scott Garland

Sure. Let me kind of take those perhaps in different order and then I will have John cover it. The first one I will take is will the conditional of approval affect the uptake of Andexxa in or on next year as it's going to be held in Europe. To answer to that was no, we don't think that will have an impact at all on the utilization or desire to use the products in Europe.

We continue to hear actually very positive feedback from our European thought leaders about the need for the drug and the fact that the drug was approved on a conditional basis is an indication that there is a high unmet need and that's recognized by the CHMP and ultimately hopefully the European Commission.

So, short answer on that one is, no. I don't expect that to be an issue at all for either adoption or potential partnership opportunities. In terms of the timeline for EMA as well as or you were asking about market size for PCTL. I wanted to do the EMA timeline for the conditional -.

John Curnutte

Well a couple of things. First of all, the answer is yes there are timelines. But let me kind of set it up for you. The recommendation as you read this morning in the press releases for conditional approval, what we are going to be required to provide is the final study report for the ANNEXA-4 trial. That is actually nearly complete.

And when the randomized clinical trials is complete, I have also requested out in 2023 what is going to be finished that they get a complete study report for that as well. And then as we have mentioned they are also are asking for some additional pharmacokinetics data. So that's really the extent of the conditions that they have asked quite reasonable.

Now in terms of the timelines, that I don't believe has been released yet by the CHMP EMA, but there are and what will happen is in conjunction or after the European Commission fully licenses the drug in early May. There is something called an [ePar] (Ph) that comes out. And the ePar contains the details of exactly what those conditions look like and you will see all the timelines there.

They are quite reasonable, nothing really concerns us, I just got back from London working with the EMA for the past week on this and I'm very pleased with what we have worked out with them.

Scott Garland

Thanks, And then your last question is around the market size for PTCL So we estimate that there are about 3600 relapse refractory PTCL to patients in the United States and about another 2000 PTCL in the United States either relapsed or refractory.

I think the real benefit of PTCL and CTCL is obviously one it shows activity for the drug. And we see quite stunning activity for this drug and 50% complete response rate in the PTCL patient population.

So like a lot of oncology drugs, you go in these indications, you see where you get the initial activity and you establish a [indiscernible] and that is an important opportunity. But there is a lot of patients who can really benefit from this drug. And it’s a pretty high unmet medical need.

I think going beyond PTCL as John mentioned our follicular lymphoma data and the potential to combine it with Rituxan that obviously bonds the market opportunity quite a bit. So we see PTCL and CTCL as a way of demonstrating really powerful efficacy of this drug.

Also getting an accelerated approval path forward for oncology, but then broadening its usage outside and [indiscernible] combination with Rituxan, and hopefully you will see some data this year and our efficacy in combination in follicular lymphoma.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

And I'm sowing no further questions in queue at this time. I would like to turn the call back to management for closing remark.

Scott Garland

Great. Thanks so much for joining us on our call today. We look forward to talking you next time. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation in today's conference. This conclude

today's program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day. Good-bye.