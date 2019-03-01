It's Time To Visit Nova Scotia

Read why I love this internationally-profiled bank and think all of the risks is no more than noise.

I believe the current undervaluation of Scotiabank/Bank of Nova Scotia represents an excellent point for entering the stock, and to set up further purchases for lowering the cost base.

Why it pays to visit Canada

In this, my latest article, I take a deep dive into the cold waters of Novia Scotia and look at the Scotiabank (BNS). This ancient, 180+ year banking institution is, as I believe, currently undervalued. In accordance with that and my portfolio strategy, I was alerted when the stock dropped close to 72 CAD. Please note that all of my analysis will be made using the NYSE: BNS ticker. I personally own the TSE stock, however.

I will be, in my usual style, beginning by giving you an overview of the company insofar as I consider it relevant for my thesis. I will then analyze the reasons for the current undervaluation, and finish the article by presenting my thinking as to the stock and why you should invest, at what price and P/E-valuation.

Are you ready to visit Nova Scotia? Let's do it!

(Source: Scotiabank homepage)

The 41st-biggest bank in the world

Founded in 1832, the Scotiabank's initial objective was the facilitation of trans-Atlantic business initiatives. Between the 19th and 20th century, the bank grew through both the opening of new branches, but also through numerous and well-executed acquisitions of other banks worldwide. During this time, they grew not only in branches/size but also in services, to the point where today it is one of the primary Canadian banking institutions and one of the largest banks in the world.

It handles $900B in assets and serves 24 million customers worldwide in 50 countries from ~3000 branches. As banks go, the primary revenue stream is generated from lending activities, with the remaining revenue being related to fees, funds, investments, trading, etc.

The bank is divided into business areas, namely Canadian Banking, International (Non-Canadian) Banking, and Global Banking & Markets. The first two are self-explanatory, serving customer banking needs in their respective sector. The latter serves issuances of debt and equity, consulting in questions of M&A, corporate structure, treasuries, and other specialized fields.

There are other large, Canadian banks, but Scotiabank is the most internationally-focused of them, with 60% of assets being located in Canada and the remaining 40% split into their international divisions.

(Source: BNS Annual Report 2018)

The bank's profits generated from operations abroad continue to grow, with the profits from international operations (added up) close to growing larger than profits generated in Canada. For a bank with an international profile, I believe this to be an excellent development.

The banks CET1-range is 11.1% for FY2018, which puts it half-again above it's American (NYSE:USA) counterparts and on par with many Swedish banking institutions. It's a damn good ratio.

(Source: BNS Annual Report 2018)

The bank has also provided historically excellent returns and dividend growth. It's lending operations are very diversified, and Canadian laws ensure that the lending/mortgages are exceedingly risk-averse compared to many of their North American counterparts. It focuses on personal lending, which makes up 65% of its loans. on the commercial side, the bank values diversity in its business loans, and no sector in commercial lending makes up more than 14% of the total amount.

The bank has a focus on emerging markets, with current CEO having spent most of his tenure over the past years focusing on growing the businesses here. Emerging markets and technology have been two main focuses of the bank for the past few years - and no Canadian bank spends as much of their revenue on banking and financial technology as Scotiabank.

(Source: Scotiabank Investor Presentation)

The management in Scotiabank is currently also in the process of doing an exhaustive review of their entire corporate business structure. The goal of this review is the ambitious elimination of $1.7B in costs.

(Source: Scotiabank Investor Presentation)

The bank has an owner-friendly dividend policy and a stellar 45-year history of dividend payouts. (43 raises during those years) They have gone 8 years of straight growth and 22 years without a cut.

The company has developed quickly within online and digital banking as well, having Canada's foremost digital bank. Similar projects and apps are launched continually in Europe and Sweden in order to appeal to the younger generation. I, unfortunately, have little insight insofar as Canada's millennial generation goes, but the fact that Tangerine, the digital bank in question grew by 23% in a single year (2018) speaks to the success of the initiative. Scotiabank acquired Tangerine back in 2012 and has proceeded to grow the idea of a branch-less bank for certain customer segments.

So - in quick terms, this is Scotiabank. I believe it to be, in no exaggeration, one of the best banks in Canada, which in my view makes it one of the best banks in the entire world.

Risks and negatives - they're few

No article would be complete without risks, and no thesis would be complete without the negatives. The company's current undervaluation, albeit corrected slightly from 2018 lows, has reasons.

As with any bank or business that has its eyes on emerging markets, there are related risks to operating in such an environment. Latin America is one of the geographies in which Scotiabank is active, and over the past decade or so, it's enjoyed a period of relative peace and calm. However, as we know if we look at the area from a historical perspective, this has not always been the case. The health of a bank like Scotiabank is tied to the geographies in which it operates.

These risks are not without factual precedents. In 2002, Scotiabank lost between $500M-$600M in Argentina as it's Quilmes subsidiary was shut down. These risks are hard to foresee and seem near-impossible to offset or rectify easily. In addition, while Scotiabank has successfully entered markets such as Chile and other Latin American nations, Scotiabank isn't even cracking the top two anywhere here as of yet. They have to battle government/state-supported banking institutions, which will affect their ability to draw profits from such markets as local banks are unlikely to allow Scotiabank to simply take over.

So. Risk One. Scotiabank has its sights set on growing through emerging markets. Emerging markets are just that - emerging. And they come with risks, that need to be considered.

In addition, while I am not Canadian, Canada has enjoyed catalysts which have allowed for high growth for businesses such as banks for a long time. These catalysts seem to be on their way out, as private lending rates grow and concerns over a housing bubble are mentioned - in much the same way as they are over here in Europe/Sweden.

So. Risk Two. Scotiabank operates in a positive home environment, but this environment is showing signs of changing slightly - and with this change comes changing growth and profit opportunities. Home markets in the first world are by their nature mature environments, and possibilities for growth are usually slim.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the undervaluation (next to it's emerging market-related risks) is the fact that Scotiabank has actually underperformed compared to the other five Canadian banking giants on the market. As such, it's not a surprising turn that Mr. Market takes a shine to competitors and punishes Scotiabank for their poor performance in comparison to other Canadian banks.

So. Risk Three. Scotiabank delivers stellar results in terms of many metrics - but not compared to other Canadian banks, who deliver consistently better results if we look at the past 10 years.

These three risks, of which I consider the first and third to be of greatest risk, need to be put into context and understood. But most of all, they need to be considered when evaluating a potential investment in Scotiabank. It's worth noting, however, that I had to a deal of digging to find some of these risks. Usually, upon evaluating a company, the risks and drawbacks are somewhat obvious. So it was for the drawback of emerging markets and the volatility and risks related to this - but the other drawbacks were not made immediately apparent.

The Valuation - It has been even better, but it's still good.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The valuation chart in relation to blended P/E is an exercise in obvious, cyclical patterns. The bank has a tendency towards general undervaluation to the degree where it is not relevant to judge it by the market standard of blended P/E of 15 (or it's own growth potential), but rather the market-assigned P/E of a historical 12.4. Even considered by this standard, the current P/E of 10.2 makes for an appealing valuation for the stock when seen to its historical average.

As we can see historically, the stock tends towards dips, and then upward movements of slightly above its standard valuation before dipping back down. This pattern can be disrupted by major events, such as seen during the global recession of 2008-2010, but otherwise, it seems to characterize this banks record.

The company's payout ratio has shifted between 47-51% over the years since the global recession, which for a bank is on the average side - nothing to write home about, but better than some - and even some Swedish banks.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thanks in no small part to stellar yield and dividend growth rates, the bank, even at the conservative valuation of a blended P/E ratio of 12.0, will yield you 20.06% annual rates of return at this valuation, It's rated could have been even better - I myself initiated back when a stock was priced at ~$50, at a P/E of 9.4, but the bank's stock price today is in no way a bad opportunity and yields - in my view - excellent potential returns to the value-conscious investor.

I also, like I usually do, want to talk about the FactSet analyst scorecard provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs. Banks are usually - excepting major global events such as a recession - easy to predict. Unfortunately, this has not been the case with Scotiabank.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A number of misses result in a 30% miss ratio on a 1Y-basis, which needs to be understood. I consider BNS's emerging market focus to be part of the reason for this unpredictability, as this sector for the bank by its nature is hard to predict. There is some explanation for this part of the valuation, but we still need to consider that in the short term, this banking institution is harder to predict than others in its field.

Were the valuation still at a blended P/E of 9.2-9.8, I would be jumping up and down, encouraging you to purchase the stock. As it stands, I believe BNS to be at a healthily undervalued valuation, justifying initiating or extending a position in the business. At the very least, you should initiate a watch on the stock so you're prepared when it pulls back.

Why is it better than other banks - and other nation's banks?

As a Swedish dividend investor, I see many similarities between Canada's banking regulations and our own in Sweden. Many see Swedish banks as fortresses of incorruptibility - honest Swedish businesses that do little wrong. One of my articles, Swedbank - A Valuation Opportunity, has hopefully disproved some of this assumption. There are corrupt banks over here as well. However - I do feel that Canadas major six banks in themselves do an even better job than Swedish ones. Why?

Their regulations are, in ways, even better than Swedish ones.

Their payout ratios are more conservative

Their lending practices are equal, or better

Canada's banks managed the global recession as good, or better than Swedish institutions. No Canadian bank required a bailout to survive, and no Canadian bank failed.

Canadian regulators are very stringent about credit standards, required by law to hold more loans as opposed to "selling them" to third parties. Again, very similar to Sweden. As a result, lending practices in both our nations are extremely conservative by American standards. Swedish customers require a minimum down payment of 15-20% for a home purchase. In Canada, the number is 5%, but anything under 20% requires insurance.

Additionally, the Canadian government insures all home loans under $1M CAD against default. This is part of the reason (again, similar to Sweden who already had conservative practices during the recession) for why Canadian banks suffered much less and managed to escape the recession with relative ease compared to their international counterparts.

While the banking sector in nations such in the US is a market filled with competition, the Canadian sector (much like the Swedish) is a kind of oligopoly. This ensures that profit and efficiency are higher in these nations - much like they're higher in Sweden as well simply due to smaller amounts of competition.

We also have a high degree of trust in management. Mr. Porter has been with Scotiabank since the beginning of the '80s and has already weathered one financial crisis successfully. Who else would you want at the helm of your massive bank? The woman who oversaw Swedbanks affairs in the Baltics during the corruption years 2011-2014 and not only failed to follow regulations but also fired the person who notified her that her bank wasn't following regulations? (Source)

I do not mean to bash Swedbank(OTCPK:SWDBY)- I own massive amounts of Swedbank and will be long SWDBY til the day I die (I'm hoping). My level of concern for its current CEO is zero due to a number of reasons. What I mean to emphasize is that despite Sweden being seen as a gold standard for conservative banking practices - this bank is better.

Quite a lot better.

It's diversified and conservative lending practices in line with Canadian regulations and which seem to breathe the conservative standards common in the USA has created, in my opinion, one of the safer bastions of banking practice not only in Canada but in the world.

The risk of emerging markets is one that must be discussed, but in my opinion, one that can be dismissed. Without taking the risk of entering emerging markets, many international companies are stunting their own growth potential, as home markets in the first world in many ways are very mature organisms. Achieving further growth here is challenging. Not only that, but there's enough proof in the pudding that Scotiabank has navigated these markets quite successfully - and divested those that it judged to volatile, such as UAE, Russia, etc. With a solid home-market business, it can afford to and is taking calculated growth risks.

Also, I'm going to turn this around. Nay-sayers can talk about these Emerging Market risks all day long - but with this also comes the fact that in being the most internationally exposed bank, including emerging makes, brings with it the experience of handling emerging markets and international markets. I don't believe that the other banks in Canada will continue to enjoy the efficiency and growth rates that they currently are, without taking further risk.

Scotiabank has already taken these risk - and learned from failed ones. That's not something to discount in the long run.

As such, I also believe we can discount risk three in my risk analysis - the reason for its underperformance can be said to be partially related to it's Emerging market operations, where failures are a part of life. The future will show whether the strategy as a whole pays dividends, but as they say - so far, so good. A second reason for the compared underperformance is its market-leading focus on digital and online banking and the investments related thereto. More investments mean less profit - at least or the time being - and running Canada's number #1 digital bank is not something to discount either.

So, this all adds up to...

We've taken a look at Scotiabank - one of the extremely well-managed banks in Canada's national oligopoly. All of these banks are potentially excellent investments, but this one looks specifically at Scotiabank.

Scotiabank is/has:

Well-managed and very well capitalized.

Internationally diversified and active in future markets.

Digital and online-focused.

Sector-leading management under Mr. Porter.

Extremely conservative lending and funding practices, making it a proven, recession-resistant institution.

Historically appealing dividend policy, with decades of growth and healthy payouts.

On-track on becoming one of the leanest, agile banks in the world, provided their SCT-initiative comes to fruition.

Extremely low loan loss provision of 0.42% (how much it thinks it will lose on loans)

a number of risks that can be explained by the bank's strategic growth initiatives and active markets.

Canadian banks are a favorite of mine. The question for me isn't whether they're appealing - they are - the question is at what price and valuation. These banks go through periods of overvaluation in relation to their historical P/E where you don't want to buy the stock. It's about trying to purchase at an appealing valuation.

And that I believe is something we have here. An appealing valuation of ~10 for one of Canadas best banks. Not only that, but the bank that I believe, due to its focus on digital and online banking, and focus on emerging markets, has the potential for greatest future growth.

As I say in most of my articles - not every valuation opportunity is the same, nor aimed at the same kind of investor. I believe this one to be a general one, however - regardless of your preferences or risk tolerance. Looking to history and future growth, market conditions and the company itself - BNS represents a relatively safe haven for your money at excellent return potential.

You could wait for a pullback to P/E ~9.5. I, however, recommend you load up or initiate at this valuation (as I myself have done this week), and should a pullback come, you purchase further. These valuations seem to come in cycles, and catching Scotiabank at a P/E valuation of ~10, and the current stock price, is a good deal.

At this price, Scotiabank is a buy for me, and I recommend you go long BNS.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, SWDBF, SWDBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.