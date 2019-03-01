Tullow Oil In 2018: Lower Costs, Lower Debt

I should reiterate the point voiced in the previous coverage that 2019 drilling campaign offshore Guyana would be a critical catalyst for the capital gain.

In 2018 London-based Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY, OTCPK:TUWLF) succeeded on a few fronts: It brought net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAX multiple to 1.9x (in 2016 ratio equaled disastrous 5.1x), became profitable, and generated free cash flow, though less than promised. The contraction of gearing was achieved both by growing of adjusted EBITDAX and debt reduction. Unfortunately, the farm-down in Uganda has not been completed yet (see p. 1 of the report). So in 2019 the progress on that matter will be essential for investor sentiment. The second pillar of investor confidence is successful 2019 drilling campaign offshore Guyana. Fruitful exploration is vital; in the late 2000s, the market appreciated Tullow's hydrocarbon discoveries offshore Ghana and pushed the share price higher.

Since February 2018 Tullow's share (and ADR) price has been quite volatile, aggressively rallied, then corrected and slumped hit by the oil market headwinds. However, Brent recovery helped it easily outperform both the S&P 500 and the UK market benchmark:

The main culprit of volatility is intuitively evident. Oil continues to be the key catalyst of share performance:

In this sense, as no Brent rally is expected in 2019 and experts trim their target price concerned by global demand, the upside could be limited. It is also worth keeping in mind that the firm has not returned to the 2014 market capitalization yet.

What happened with EPS

Tullow's FY18 EPS was quite disappointing. As a reminder, its ttm EPS was $0.16 (the sum of EPS 2H17 and EPS 1H18). FY18 EPS fell to $0.06. As a result, its P/E ratio increased to 49.15x in the U.S. and 48.7x on the London Stock Exchange.

However, P/E 2019 and P/E 2020 equal 6.31x and 5.37x respectively, quite cheap compared to the broad market and E&P industry.

That means analysts consider 2019 and 2020 will be years of further bottom line recovery, and extremely high P/E will likely normalize in the short term. Also, it is worth reminding that while Tullow reports profits, its peer Kosmos Energy (KOS) is still in the red. But I should briefly mention that its Q4 diluted EPS equaled $0.43, and Kosmos appears to be on its way to the bottom line recovery.

Tullow's quite weak net profit was to a larger extent a consequence of higher tax rate. I have already pointed out in the first coverage that 2018 taxes could be higher due to a more robust operating profit and PBT. Ultimately, tax rate amounted to 67.2% (compared to 37% in 2017), while the adjusted rate (with the impact of exploration write-off, disposals, etc.) was 40.7% in 2018 and 23.8% in 2017. What is more, in 2017 the firm had an income tax credit of $110.6 million, and a humongous negative PBT of $285.9 million (caused mainly by finance expenses) was considerably offset. Tullow itself explained (p. 9 of the report) the tax rate jump by the geographic mix of profits. Higher earnings from West African activities were taxed with higher rates, while reduced exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the Netherlands assets disposal also played a role.

Cash Flow

When analyzing full-year reports of companies in my investing routine, I prioritize the cash flow statement over the income statement, as, in my view, OCF and free cash flow are of greater importance than accounting profits or losses. In the case of Tullow, it appears higher taxes hurt not only the income statement and accounting profit but also net CFFO and, consequently, FCF. In 2018, the firm actually paid $103.3 million, while in 2017 $65.2 million in taxes received were added to cash flow from operating activities. In 2018 there was also one-off outflow classified as Payments under onerous service contracts (Seadrill litigation is discussed in detail on page 4). The outflow amounted to $208.6 million.

As a reminder, in H1 2018 presentation (see p. 9), Tullow promised to generate ~$650 million in free cash flow in 2018, but in FY18 report (see p. 13) it announced that FCF amounted to only $411 million. In November trading update was mentioned ~$700 million of FY FCF (including Uganda proceeds of $200 million). It is worth citing the statement (p. 1):

Uganda farm-down expected to close around year-end 2018; development work on track with FID targeted for first half 2019

The deal has not been closed yet, but it is expected to be completed in 2019 (see slide 8 of the presentation). As it was said in the report (p. 1):

Principles agreed with Government of Uganda on CGT; completion of farm-down to follow.

According to the definition I typically use, net CFFO minus capital expenditures (on tangible & intangible assets), Tullow's free cash flow amounted to $763.5 million in 2018 and $915.4 million in 2017. According to the firm's preferable definition (see p. 13 of the report), it equaled $411 million in 2018 and $543 million in 2017. All in all, cash surplus fell 16.5% in the first case and 24.3% in the second, which is quite disappointing.

In sum, the company's net margin was 4.5%, while net CFFO margin was 69.8% and FCF margin was 23.8% (the firm's definition) and 44.3% (net OCF less capex). After taking into account these data I should conclude that Tullow remains a powerful cash flow machine because it converted ~70% of revenue into cash available to finance the business and future growth.

2019 growth

When I covered Tullow for the first time in October, analysts' consensus estimates of revenue equaled $2,122.65 million. It appears that a few of projections were revised, probably because of lower Brent price incorporated in the assumptions. On February 28, 2019, analysts who follow the company expect $2,080.04 million in Sales revenue, while the bottom line is expected to reach $348.33 million. All that indicates a 2019 net margin of 16.7%, sufficient to recover EPS further and normalize P/E.

In 2019 without a one-off inflow from Uganda, Tullow will likely generate $400 million in FCF (slide 8, the firm's definition, with $60 per barrel of Brent) or ~$500 million ($65 per barrel). It is more than enough to cover the minimum annual dividend of $100 million.

The balance sheet

The liquidity is not firm; cash and cash equivalents cover only 12% of current liabilities. Moreover, C&CA decreased by 36.7% YoY. However, the current ratio is robust at 1.62x. As was guided in the Capital Markets Day presentation (see slide 56), with Brent of $50 per barrel, gearing will exceed 2x, go up to ~2.5x, and with $70 go down to 1x. So, monstrous 5.1x gearing from 2016 is not about to return. This projection relies on EBITDAX of $1.2 - $1.7 billion. Thus, the only reason that could push leverage above 3x is Brent's downward plunge to $40 and lower.

2019 drilling campaign

Exploration success in Guyana could catapult Tullow's share price. However, my readers are undoubtedly aware that wildcats are extremely risky. There is hope that the Hammerhead-1 discovery made by ExxonMobil (XOM) last summer de-risks the prospect Jethro prospect on the Orinduik block, which will be drilled in the Q2 FY19 according to p. 6 of the report. The joint venture partners are currently selecting the prospect for a second well on the block. Also, in Q3 2019, Tullow will test the Carapa prospect (the Kanuku license).

Valuation

Tullow's closest peers are Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF), Kosmos Energy (KOS), and Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY). I have not used the P/E ratio for comparison as far as all selected peers are currently loss-making.

Cairn Energy was excluded from the calculation of an average EV/EBITDA ratio because of negative EBITDA.

Tullow's multiples are slightly lower than the average because Kosmos' ratios are quite high. I suppose its 3.14x P/B is a consequence of high revenue growth expectations incorporated in the share price. All in all, relative valuation does not indicate that Tullow is dramatically overpriced or underappreciated; its ratios are not atypical for the peer group and E&P industry.

Conclusion

To sum up, I should say that in 2018 Tullow made a few essential achievements. It brought underlying cash operating costs down to $10 per barrel from $11.1 in 2017, precisely as promised. Also, burdensome debt finally shrank to a manageable and comfortable level, a 1.9x gearing. In the previous article, I concluded that Tullow's dividends are safely covered. After the FY18 results announcement, this point should be reiterated, though FCF was not as stellar as anticipated. With a 69.8% net CFFO margin and the ability to convert 44.3% of revenue into free cash flow, Tullow remains an efficient and well-run business. However, oil traders' sentiment and results of the 2019 drilling campaign remain primary catalysts.

