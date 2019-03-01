Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Presents at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Call February 28, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Fitzgerald - EVP & President of Rhythm Management

Susan Lisa - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Danielle Antalffy - SVB Leerink

Operator

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Danielle Antalffy

Okay. Let's get started. Good morning, everyone. My name's Danielle Antalffy. I am one of the medtech analysts here at SVB Leerink. And we are very lucky to have with us from Boston Scientific, Joe Fitzgerald. He is EVP and President of Rhythm Management; as well as Susie Lisa, Head of Investor Relations. And this is going to be fireside chat format, should we just launch right into Q&A.? And if anyone has a question, feel free to raise your hand. And if you're lucky, maybe I'll call on you. No, I'm kidding.

Okay. So Joe, at your Analyst Day, you talked about Rhythm Management being a $14 billion market, growing at about 3%. Can you talk about any possible market adjacencies that could potentially grow this addressable market?

And given your category leadership strategy, what's the right way to think about how Boston Scientific can ramp true leadership in any potential adjacencies? And also, just a follow-up on that. I'll ask three questions in one, because I'm a sell-side analyst. That's what we do. What does category leadership mean from a market share perspective?

Joseph Fitzgerald

So I'll answer the second one first. Across BSC, it's how are we driving our strategies to be number one or number two in every single product category or major subcategory of our disease states.

As I think about Rhythm Management, the $14 billion market, I always begin with - you heard some comments from the previous speaker. In that, you've got a $9 billion growth challenged CRM market, where you have a, probably the fastest-growing segment in cardiovascular medicine, is the EP market at probably $5 billion at the end of '18, has a sustained double-digit teens for a dozen quarters or more, or probably even more than that.

So I think the big growth driver in Rhythm, as we define it, is what's happening in the Electrophysiology space. And then additionally, what you've seen - and this is more on the core CRM space. As you've seen this area of implantable cardiac monitors has grown to almost a $700 million business with a very strong plus-20% growth rate.

So if you look at our strategy, we've done really well in terms of focusing on getting back to a number one or number two position in CRM. We've got a growth kind of a startup strategy in EP with multiple acquisitions that we'll begin to launch later this year or early next year. And then we'll enter the ICM space in 2020. So that kind of frames the market in how we'll grow.

Danielle Antalffy

Sure. And so actually, just a follow-up on that. Like, if we think about ICM, you guys aren't going to be first to market. So how do you leapfrog and become the category leader in something like that? If you don't want to talk specifically about that, just at a high level, if you're not first-to-market, how do you leapfrog?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes, sure. At first, you better be better. I guess that's the way I would say it. So if you just take ICM, you essentially have three components that drive success in that market, it's the actual implant, it's the algorithms, the software that you use to get data off the device and to the caregiver. And that leads to the third component, which is the back room. I mean, CRM's a unique industry in that we have hundreds of thousands, millions of patients that we monitor every day in the cloud. And that's not new digital. That's like 15 years old, sort of digital health.

So a lot of our focus has been on have a highly competitive but less differentiated implant, and then really differentiate on the algorithm, the software and the back-end data management, because that's what leads to better health care decisions.

If you can sort of harness that, at least think about it, automated daily monitoring of hundreds of thousands of patients. You have to do that well to actually make better health care decisions.

Danielle Antalffy

So obviously, innovation is very important to your point. How much of it to - comes down to execution from the sales force perspective? And also having a broader product portfolio to leverage? Does that matter, I guess it depends on...

Joseph Fitzgerald

I think it's more of the former than the latter. I think, even in a market like CRM, where you have billions of dollars in pacemakers, defibrillators and CRTD devices, the most important thing is that you are feature-rich and you don't find yourself feature-lagging, because even though you might be a very skilled player like we are, with nearly $2 billion, if you find yourself behind in something like an MRI approval, shareable move, and it could move to players that are much less skilled then you are.

So I think it's still and innovation and making sure that those product gaps that you might have in your portfolio, that you close them quickly or create them, so that other people have product gaps.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. That's helpful. And just back to the question on category leadership. What does that mean from a market share perspective? I mean, in the markets where you're the category leader, what would you estimate your market share is on average? Are we talking about highly fragmented markets, I guess is, what I'm getting at or a three player market?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Well, I think, let's take CRM as an example, right? We get 95% or 90% of the market reports as public companies. So we get really good data on U.S. and international. They are also great data sources where we can peg at the unit level, a very, very tight margin of error, what is our share in Europe, United States, Japan. So we have great data sources.

So an example would be this, five, six, seven years ago we found ourselves in an atypical place where in high-voltage, Boston Scientific had slipped to a distant-third market share position. And we knew that within a point or two estimate of what the actual numbers were globally. And we put together a technology, a commercial execution plan. We did the acquisition of SICD. And now we can say and call it seven years after starting that journey, we have went from a distant third through the clear number two market share player in high voltage, right? So and that's with very low margin of error and that's typically the way we do it. We have great data sources to be able to pinpoint, right, and there's no guesswork in it.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. Got it. Can we maybe talk about the product portfolio. Where do you - or what's your view on Boston's current Rhythm Management portfolio as far as do you have any of product gaps at this point? So you talked about the ICM, you're going to fill that gap.

Any others that we should be thinking of? And if so, is that going to be an organic or inorganic filling of the gap? And maybe talk about what some of the catalysts we should be watching for over the next 12 to 18 months are.

Joseph Fitzgerald

So I'll break my answer down into sort of where are we in core CRM. You already mentioned the ICM, that's a product gap, we'll fill that in under, call it, 12 months. But in CRM, a big driver of our success over the past five years has been filling product apps, like quadripolar pacing, like Tachy MRI, like Brady MRI. So I don't look at our core CRM business and say, we have gaps.

When I look at the EP space, we have two gaps or opportunities to enter, and one is Force Sensing. So we have literally reinvented most of our EP portfolio. We are heavily tilted towards excellence in mapping and navigation. We've converted most of our legacy ablation catheters to nav-enabled, so they're visible and usable on RHYTHMIA, but we need to fill the Force Sensing gap, point one.

And then a huge opportunity for us is single shot. So $700 million of the $5 billion EP market is in single-shot, balloon-based ablation. And we've made two acquisitions over the past call it, year and five months.

We have a multi-electrode RF balloon, where we'll be submitting that CE mark here in 2019, and we have a cryoballoon via our relationship with Cryterion and our purchase of them. So I think that's a gap that is going to very quickly close in the EU, in particular. And then we'll do IDEs on all three of those to close those gaps in the United States.

I think, on the - answering that question for what gaps have we produced for competitors, I think, the purchase of RHYTHMIA kind of woke up the Electrophysiology market, that inventing something called high-density mapping has made them try to fill that gap.

And then, I think, on the CRM side, S-ICD is, has been a marvelous acquisition for us. That's a gap for all other CRM players. And I think the most recent big approval we got in CRM is HeartLogic. And we're the first and only company in the world to get FDA approval for a preemptive predictive analytic, predictive alert for worsening heart failure. And I think that will be a gap for all of our competitors for years to come. I mean, it only took us 20 years, a few hundred million and 13 clinical studies to get there. So I think we'll enjoy that sort of first-mover advantage for quite some time.

And then the last thing I would say is, right now, we have a gap in leadless pacing. That currently is controlled by one player, Medtronic. And we are very near the completion of our development project. Multiyear, very expensive project, and we'll finish that project and begin our two separate IDs on that later in the year.

So a little bit longer time window, especially in both Europe and the United States. But getting in the game, into the IBEs is key there, so we've got an organic plan to fill that gap, and we're very close to finishing that project.

Danielle Antalffy

And just as we think about these product gaps that you're talking about, whether you're leading or a competitor is leading, maybe let's take the leadless pacer. I mean, it seems like that competitor has gained share on the back of this. But how do we think about it in the context of the overall CRM portfolio? And how much bundling occurs? And it helps whoever is leading gain share for a point in time?

And I guess, maybe talk about how willing you guys are to bundle on the back of, I don't know, HeartLogic or S-ICD, and how that impacts share? And then, how share is tied to different product cycles. And what your view is on how quickly you need to innovate to ensure you're not in a share loss position from a product cycle perspective? That was a lot, sorry.

Joseph Fitzgerald

That was a lot. So I would say in general, my first response is bundling even in the CRM space, if you just limit it to that, is probably overstated. Because you can watch, even if you're like us, the number two high-voltage, or we're the clear number two in the U.S. When you have a product gap cadence in the United States, right, share will move.

So I just think the whole concept of bundling is somewhat overstated. I think across the - within CRM, across the cardiovascular service line and in medtech in general. I still think innovation, and - we could rattle off 10 different product launches where new innovations drive share and drive trial and drive revenue.

Danielle Antalffy

Yes. That's helpful. So I feel like a lot of people view CRM as holistically as a more commoditized market. It sounds like that's actually really not the case. So maybe let's talk about the EP business, because that's a market that I think is sustainable, that it's been growing double digits for the last, what, 10 to 15 years. I think it's going to continue on that growth trajectory.

But as you said, you've really had to revamp that business. You inorganically built that business out. How are you driving growth in that business, placements of the RHYTHMIA, given that it's the third mapping system to market?

How are you approaching the market, because this is just, to some extent a capital equipment purchase? Maybe talk a little bit about that. And do you foresee above market growth eventually for that business?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes. So end of that question, we've stated publicly that our intention is to drive above market growth and sustain that. No, we're not doing that right now. I think the purchase of RHYTHMIA was an incredibly innovative purchase. Those cofounders, essentially invented high density automated mapping. World had never seen that before.

But we had a great technology, but then you have to build global infrastructure. And so right now, we're in the, really, the fourth year of that commercialization. We've had to make the forward investments, hundreds of clinical specialists around the globe. We've just clocked greater than 500 RHYTHMIA system placements on all continents. And we have a core technology that is still unmatched by anyone else. But we've also had to organically put all the tools in the bag where you can leverage a magnetic navigation system to do cardiac ablation.

So I think, when we look at EP, we look at it as a long-term, multi-year, maybe even a multi-decade market where, yes, we are the fourth place player today, at somewhere around $300 million in a $5 billion market. But when you look at the additional acquisitions, now that we have the critical infrastructure, when we launch things like Force Sensing or the polar x cryo balloon or the Lumenis multi-electrode RF, I don't have to solve the problem of who's going to represent it, who's going to be in the case? We've built all of that infrastructure over the past five years.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. In the meantime, is this more of a situation, let's focus, maybe on the U.S., where it's a hospital system that's adding an EP lab. You can win there? Are you displacing mapping competitors?

Joseph Fitzgerald

I would say the vast majority of the 500 placements are either in the replace or we've been added to the duopoly of two methods. Yes, it's not, were only going in the new labs. We are penetrating the existing duopoly that exists in mapping and navigation.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay, got it. Just maybe, I want to make Suzie talk. So this might be a question for you, Susie. Because, curious across the Boston Scientific portfolio, we heard in the prior presentation a little bit about risk sharing and a willingness to do risk sharing. Where is Boston Scientific with risk sharing? And if it's in any specific portfolio, that will be helpful to know.

Susan Lisa

I think I'll probably end up kicking this back to Joe. But I think that we certainly - I guess, our approach to method this, our value-based care broadly has been with products here and now today that can reduce overall - improve outcomes and reduce overall cost to the system.

And so WATCHMAN is a great example of that, come off of lifelong anticoagulants and reduce the risk of stroke. Our battery longevity, right? And I think increase - we still find it hard to get hospitals to take that lead, but I'll hand it over to Joe because we talked about that with HeartLogic and some other things as well, potentially. With [indiscernible]

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes. I think at the highest level, I'm going to put it into the product bundling and do you have critical mass. In general, I think overstated where it is today. Now we have been doing sort of risk sharing agreements on longevity and warranties on CRM devices for greater than a decade or more, right? That cannot save you if a technological innovation comes to market.

But I'll use HeartLogic as an example. So we have launched that the first and only with a U.S. FDA approval. We're launching it globally. And in the United States, we take a price premium, right? If you're the only company that's invested a very large amount of money to bring that capability, we then go in and do that as a price premium strategy.

But we also go in and say, but if you pay as a premium for that device, and we don't predict a heart failure hospitalization, we don't give you that price premium back. And that kind of put your money where your mouth is, and do it on an individualized patient, has had very strong acceptance in the market and helped us drive a very fast, quick offense on something as innovative as HeartLogic.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. Got it. Okay, let's shift gears for a second now and talk about margin expansion. So CRM has - or Rhythm Management has been a big driver of Boston Scientific's overall margin expansion initiatives. Where are we today in that process? And where to from here? What are the drivers?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes, so I'll answer it from a Rhythm standpoint, and then we kind of brought neuro mod into the rhythm - new operating segment of Rhythm and Neuro, so I'll make a comment on that as well. So I would say today, we are spot on, if not ahead of the 300 to 400 basis points of OI improvement that we committed to it historical Rhythm Management. And we'll update that mid-year. I think when we look at our next three year projection and I think everyone should expect that we'll show another, in that 300 to 400 basis point of operating margin improvement.

And we've verified that again because we really hadn't commented on Neuro when it was part of the MedSurg segment. So now what we had said last year when we put Neuro into Rhythm Management, into that operating segment, that we're committing again to hitting that 300 to 400 basis point improvement by '20.

So in our journey there, it's really multifaceted. I get asked the question a lot, is it, because you've done so well in winning in high-voltage and you're growing in CRM where the market is shrinking. It's really every major category down the P&L.

It's growing faster than our competitors on the top line, it's standard margin, o-COGS, really strict SG&A discipline, really strict efficiency and effectiveness, sort of lens on R&D.

There's really no part of the P&L that BSC, as just an operating principle, doesn't get after. So like, pretend there is a problem before there is a problem, and work on it from a lens of efficiency and effectiveness.

Danielle Antalffy

How much of it has to do with innovation and the ability to get price?

Joseph Fitzgerald

I think that's part of it.

Danielle Antalffy

And does that that become an increasingly important part now that it maybe, some of the low-hanging fruit on the cost side's been plucked?

Joseph Fitzgerald

I think it's part of it. But if it you look at our CRM journey, right, we've more than doubled our profitability since that time frame where we invested to buy Cameron. Price has played a very small percentage of our OI improvement.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. That's helpful, and you mentioned neuromod getting realigned now in Rhythm Management. How does - what's the strategy there from a cost-savings perspective? And then also, from an R&D productivity perspective, I assume there's some of that as well?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes. The primary strategic driver of that has been, in terms of what we call our plant network optimization. So in the past, we had completely separate plans for neuromod and for CRM. We went down the path of integrating neuromod into our legacy CRM plants. So we have a largely manufacturing plant in Dorado, Puerto Rico. We have a can implantable plant in Clonmel, Ireland and now all of our plants are shared.

So whether it be Arden Hills that does component supply in Minnesota, leads in Puerto Rico, or cans in Clonmel, the vast majority of the benefit of bringing them into the same operating segment has been on the operational side.

And where appropriate, we do as much sharing as we need to do on the R&D technology side. A great example there is, as the whole market has switched to MRI-compatible devices, a huge amount of sharing and expertise between Neuromodulation and legacy CRM.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. That makes sense. Okay. Let's shift gears a little bit to M&A. Boston Scientific has been very - I would argue very inquisitive over the last few years, albeit mostly smaller deals, now you have BTG, which is obviously a larger deal.

But maybe specific to the Rhythm Management portfolio, do you think there are technologies out there - so we touched on this a little bit, but those are ones you already sort of have, whether inorganic or organically, technologies that are out there that are more complementary and maybe leverage the existing infrastructure that you could make a play for?

Joseph Fitzgerald

Yes. I think that last point is really important because every division, every product area, our M&A strategy and our scouting strategy begins with, in our disease states or tangential to our disease states where we have usually very, very robust commercial infrastructure, what can we tuck in? And some of those are small, some of those are large. So it begins there.

So if you look at what I said earlier, about building the commercial infrastructure largely around our mapping, navigation and point-to-point ablation, well, I get to leverage 100% of that infrastructure when I send a single shot cryoballoon or RF Apama balloon into that.

So you're 100% correct, that, that drives really accretive growth, when you don't have to add another SG&A or sales force to go do that. So and I don't care, which division do you look at. That type of philosophy has dominated most of the M&A that you've seen, or even our 9 or 10 acquisitions we did last year or the ones that we did in '17.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. And maybe let's talk about Boston Scientific as a whole. Susie, looping you in again, and thinking about that and where the product's gaps might be, that you could just put something else in its - in an existing infrastructure and leverage that?

Susan Lisa

Sure. We've talked pretty publicly that we feel like we have a long runway through the 10 announced deals last year. We think we felt the capacity this year even with our plan to pay down debt post BT, to do probably another two or three tuck-ins this year.

But Mike talked quite often about $20 billion in various market opportunities across all our businesses, where we had less than $1 billion in sales in 2018. As we see a long runway for growth in all of those, but absolutely continued adjacencies in places where we can tuck-in. We're not going to lay out the shopping list, per se.

Danielle Antalffy

Why not?

Susan Lisa

But we run a very decentralized BT sourcing effort. And I think that also just the decentralized way which we run our business is small deals, like Joe seemed to - and Securus last year, they make a difference to us and can bend the needle entity to drive category leadership and in turn, we think that's thriving FAD above-market growth.

Danielle Antalffy

So if you think about the BT approach for Boston Scientific as a whole, it seems like you guys in the past have been more opportunistic. I mean, is there a peering of the different business segments, like oh, there's a lot of gas in this business segment, we need or is it something comes along and then you go search for it or something comes along and you're like, this makes sense. I don't know how much color you can give on, how you guys...

Joseph Fitzgerald

I think ET is a good example. Back seven years ago, we looked at it and said, we have to go look for inter gap - inorganic solutions. We're not going to go build a mapping and navigation system. We had done a single shot internally, organically, struggled a bit, and we decided to sort of spin that out and let someone else who we thought was better go do it.

That's one of the good examples of where that's kind of like one of our DC investments where we actually own a piece of that. We get to help that company. We monitor that company's progress, and we end up purchasing it at a later date.

And so all of our businesses, whether it be just scouting or is counting plus investing, we're running kind of the whole gamut. And it's more the deep sort of clinical knowledge that we have, whether it be europublic health or EP that we think we're pretty knowledgeable about our markets and where new procedures, new technologies, there may be added to a particular disease state or product portfolio. So it's pretty planned full in that regard.

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. Got it. And that we have to wrap up. Thank you so much Joe and Susie.

Joseph Fitzgerald

Thank you, Danielle.