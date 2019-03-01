Novavax: No More Hope

After another failed Phase 3 trial, Novavax (NVAX) is back to a penny stock. My previous research warned against an investment in a small biotech that constantly moved onto the next vaccine while selling share after share to fund research. The stock has no more hope, though the company will quickly attempt to move onto the next vaccine which is NanoFlu in this case.

Image Source: Novavax presentation

Another Failure

Back in 2016, Novavax had a crucial Phase 3 trial on RSV F for Older Adults fail to meet primary endpoint targets. The RSV vaccine had met expectations in the initial phases, so the stock market was caught off guard on what was an expected easy FDA approval on anticipated strong trial results.

The stock was crushed going from $8 just prior to the release of the results to $1 before some of the recent positive results on both the RSV F vaccine for Infants via Maternal Immunization and the NanoFlu vaccine. The biggest issue in the process from that failure was the path the company took to reach this point of having Phase 3 results from another vaccine.

Data by YCharts

On Thursday, Novavax released that the RSV F vaccine for Infants via Mother Immunization called ResVax failed to meet the primary endpoint target. The primary endpoint objective of prevention of medically significant RSV lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) through 90-day was only 39.4% effective though some other efficacy endpoints were promising.

Source: Novavax Prepare Trial Topline Results presentation

The small biotech said the trial showed efficacy against the secondary endpoint of RSV LRTI hospitalization. The vaccine also reduced severe RSV hypoxemia by 60 percent in the first months of life, suggesting it has potential to reduce RSV-associated deaths in young babies.

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations in infants in the U.S. and the second leading cause of deaths in children under the age of one worldwide. The problem here is that the primary target of the multi-year global trial was not met.

Source: Novavax Prepare Trial Topline Results presentation

Typical of Novavax, the biotech found some positive spin including this nugget from the Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Pneumonia Program that funded a large part of the trial costs:

We are very encouraged that the Novavax maternal RSV vaccine reduced severe RSV hypoxemia by 60% in the first months of life and believe this vaccine has great potential for reducing RSV-associated deaths in young babies.

Shareholder Crunch

A big issue with Novavax has always been how shareholders will ever win with the company diluting them left and right. The small biotech had only 271 million shares outstanding at the time of the Q3'16 results that were released close to the failed Resolve trial.

In the period of a couple of years, Novavax has grown the share count by over 100 million shares despite a program partially paid for by a grant and a cash balance of $300 million at the time. In addition, the company entered a $100 million stock offering in December suggesting the actual share count could top 400 million by now.

Data by YCharts

A big part of the issue all along is that Novavax decided to pursue the NanoFlu vaccine after making a run at Ebola at the cost of shareholders knowing that research funding would require selling substantial shares below $2. Considering the suggested viability of both the RSV and flu vaccines following Phase 1/2 results, one might have suggested Novavax find a partner for one or both vaccines to provide credibility to the biotech and their approval paths after such a large trial failure with Resolve.

The company ended Q3'18 with a cash balance of $146 million. Novavax likely burned around $40 million in Q4 leaving a cash balance of close to $100 million before any additional stock sales.

The money will be needed to plod along with the plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial for the NanoFlu vaccine and potentially pursue the positives of the trial results for the efficacy of RSV LRTI with severe hypoxemia. Similar to both RSV vaccines, the NanoFlu has had exceptional results in Phase 1/2 trials.

A big question has to exist whether the market is going to let this management team have any more cash to fund further research. Stock sales at the current price won't generate much cash without substantial shareholder dilution. The company most certainly needs to obtain a large biotech partnership to fund further research if the flu and RSV vaccines really have credibility amongst vaccine industry experts.

At a closing price of $0.71, the stock still has a market cap of ~$280 million based on up to 400 million shares outstanding after further dilution from the current offering. The Cowen estimate that the stock is worth about $0.25 appears about right considering multiple failed Phase 3 trials and how the small biotech handles funding research.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the latest Phase 3 trial results should eliminate all hope that Novavax will ever deliver an FDA approved vaccine. Despite the company offering slivers of hope, Novavax always finds ways to fail to meet the objectives for the year while moving on to the next vaccine.

The end result is shareholder dilution and losses in the wake of trial results that fail to meet objectives in a timely manner. Avoid the stock as no hope should exist that this management team will ever deliver on their promises in a way that rewards shareholders.

