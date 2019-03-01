Crown Castle: Although Few And Far Between, Investment Diamonds Do Exist

Source: Google Images

It's not often that investors encounter gems within the equity markets, but Crown Castle (CCI) exhibits a treasure trove of wealth; boasting a compelling dividend yield of 3.8%, stable capital appreciation, a formidable business, and compelling growth opportunities. Crown Castle is the largest communication site operator in the United States with tens of thousands of cell phone towers distributed all across the country. The stock displays a number of enticing investment characteristics including recession resistance and astronomical returns. Over the past ten years, CCI has delivered a total return (including distributions) of 593%, crushing the S&P 500 benchmark index of 210% over the same period. This article substantiates my bullish investment thesis on CCI, discussing business strengths, financials, valuation, and growth opportunities.

Investment Thesis

CCI has remained an unrelenting portfolio asset as a result of the company's competitively entrenched business. CCI maintains a wireless and fiber optics enterprise of unprecedented scale. The company operates 40,000 cell phone towers and 65,000 route miles of fiber optic cables distributed throughout the United States. CCI provides major telecom companies AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Sprint (S), and T-Mobile (TMUS) with the communication infrastructure needed to facilitate everyday calls, searches, messaging, and data usage. CCI is an innate component of the communication and data utilization industry; the company's vast communications infrastructure benefits from engrained relationships with wireless carriers and the company boasts a virtually irreplicable business scale. CCI's massive cell tower network provides enormous competitive barriers to entry. The company's vast cell tower and fiber optic network have cost billions of dollars to assemble. The expenses associated with constructing cell towers, facilitating land purchase agreements, and strategically placing cell towers dissuade new competition. In addition to CCI's cell towers, the company oversees an astounding 65,000 route miles of fiber optic cables facilitating everyday internet usage, cable television, and telephone utilization. The substantial regulatory and capital impediments to facilitate such a communication infrastructure provides CCI with a virtually impenetrable business moat. The graphical representation below demonstrates the sheer scale and coverage of CCI's communication network.

Source: Google Images

From a business and profitability standpoint, CCI displays an incredibly efficient, recurring revenue generation model. CCI eliminates various supply sided expenditures associated with traditional businesses including labor, distribution, and marketing expenditures. For a 42 billion dollar enterprise, CCI exhibits just 5,000 employees as the majority of expenditures are derived from fixed (as opposed to variable) expenses. It costs CCI just $275,000 to build a new communication site and offers a considerable return of $25,000 a year per tenant. However, the best part of CCI's business is that it can accommodate up to 6 telecom tenants on a single communication tower conferring $150,000 in annual revenues. Also, it only costs an additional $1,000 in retooling expenses to add an additional tenant, implying a high return on invested capital.

On average, CCI exhibits a high asset utilization rate as the company maintains an average of 2.2 tenants per tower. CCI has engrained relationships with wireless providers including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile. CCI derives 90% of its revenue from the aforementioned telecom giants and the company has maintained a 98-99% retention rate on expiring leases. Overall, CCI's business enables limited operational expenditures on just land, periodic maintenance, and electricity costs, and the company's stable revenue generation model is conducive to long-term success.

CCI has also been reducing operational expenditures through lease buyouts; the company has accomplished 28,000 land deals over the past number of years, resulting in 39% land ownership of its tower locations. Increased land purchases and higher tower utilization have enabled CCI to make significant improvements to gross and net profit margins. CCI boasts a gross margin of 66% and a net operating margin of 12%. CCI's margins have consistently expanded over time due to lease buyouts and increased tower utilization. Top-line revenues have witnessed stable expansion for the past couple of decades as well, as a result of beneficial lease structuring and stable growth vectors. CCI exhibits a very advantageous leasing arrangement with major carriers as lease terms are typically set at 30 years, ensuring revenue continuity. Presently, most of CCI's carriers have six years left on their lease agreements with built-in rent increases every year.

Source: Google Images

From a growth perspective, CCI displays unrelenting potential for revenue expansion. The company will benefit from a litany of growth tailwinds including 5G technologies, broadened expansion of the internet of things, and massive data utilization. 5G technology remains an overwhelmingly strong growth catalyst in the communications industry. The new mobile network will boost speeds by 100x and virtually eliminate latency times by 90%. Facilitating such network requires significant increases in cell tower coverage (amounting to thousands of new tower sites) as the 5G network will be built on small cell site technology with antennas as close as 500 feet apart. This will be incredibly beneficial for CCI as it will boost existing tower utilization with even more tenants per tower location and also enable new tower development. In addition to cell phone applications, a 5G network will drastically expand the "Internet of Things" from connection of every device, smart homes, autonomous vehicles, or smart cities. This will result in an enormous increase in data consumption. Over the next ten years, the data industry is expected to double by 40 billion dollars providing considerable tailwinds for CCI.

Source: Google Images

Financials, Dividends, & Recessionary Resistance

From an investment return perspective, CCI remains a phenomenal portfolio asset. The company offers a stable stock appreciation history as well as a compelling 3.8% dividend yield. CCI's yield surpasses competing telecom firms and the payout ratio at 75% is reasonable. The company also provides investors with recessionary resistance; CCI's communication infrastructure is subject to stable demand and the company's telecom lease agreements ensure revenue continuity for years to come. CCI will continue to benefit from secular growth trends within the internet of things; technological integration, data usage, an explosive growth within the 5G segment. Unwavering technological and communication needs well insulate CCI from market-related headwinds.

Data by YCharts

An examination of CCI's balance sheet reveals some vulnerabilities. CCI exhibits low liquidity reserves of $277 million, a high debt load of $16.7 billion, and negative shareholder equity. The most concerning aspect of CCI's balance sheet is rather significant debt accumulation. CCI's long-term debt load is not well covered by operating cash flow at only 15% coverage of total debt, the company has low liquidity relative to debt, and interest EBIT is only 2.3x annual interest expense. However, in spite of these deficiencies, CCI exhibits a secure footing as revenues are not subjected to market volatility and the company is also driving meaningful top and bottom line margin improvement helping to free up more cash flow. The last component I'd like to address is valuation. Despite being at 52-week highs, CCI remains undervalued. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, CCI's current share price of $118 is far below the company's future cash flow value of $158, implying a 26% undervaluation. Although presently fairly valued, the stock could become even more attractively priced in forthcoming months, as a broader market cool down could provide an even better buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Crown Castle remains a fantastic stock with innumerable business advantages, a promising growth trajectory, and substantial shareholder rewards. The company will continue to benefit from increasing digitization whether it be in 5G, autonomous vehicles, or technological integration in everyday items. Although the stock may experience some share price fluctuations in the interim (given that CCI is trading at 52-week highs), the company remains well positioned for the future and the outlook remains staunchly bullish.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this report insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to (Click here) and follow all my new and existing investment research reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this is not a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.