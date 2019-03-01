Wirecard: High-Growth Company With Bad News And A Near-Recession In Germany Lead To Buy Opportunity

Their value is acceptable, and the company is an option to get some exposure to the payment as a service industry in an investor's portfolio.

They have a staggering 26% CAGR over the last seven years, and through the recent flood of bad news investors can buy a high growth company for a good price.

Wirecard is a payment as a service company and offers customers a portfolio of possible payment products reaching from Visa and Mastercard all the way to local bank payments.

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) is a payment provider that offers customers a one-for-all solution to process payments, manage cash flow, and analyze customer behavior. Bad news around Wirecard made their stock lose nearly 41% of its value, which might have opened up a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Other articles and videos on YouTube discuss the accusation against Wirecard, and I don't intend to address those in this article. In this article, I want to present their business and provide investors a deeper understanding of their structure and strategy.

Introduction

Wirecard offers white-label electronic payment transaction solutions that enable customers to accept payments from a multitude of issuers with only one platform.

White-label solutions mean that a company offers customers a platform that has no articles or brands whatsoever. Merchants can use the empty platform and insert their articles, price structures, inventory, and so on. In this case, Wirecard provides solely an empty well-functioning platform with all the functionalities required for the business.

Processing payments for merchants with third-party institutes like Mastercard or Visa is called acquiring and means that, on behalf of the merchant, Wirecard exchanges funds with different issuing banks to get funds from customers to merchants or other way around. Wirecard has a portfolio of licenses from various institutions like MasterCard, VISA, UnionPay, and many more international and domestic licenses. These licenses allow Wirecard to process payments with those institutions. This makes Wirecard service a "one-for-all" solutions for merchants around the world.

Source: Wirecard Annual Report 2017

By acquiring more and more licenses in different countries, they can improve their portfolio and offer merchants and their customers an appropriate payment solution no matter what bank or institution and no matter in which country they want to make the transaction.

Business Analysis

A recent report from McKinsey discusses the size of the payment market, "Five Reasons the Payment business is ripe for Big Change." It states that the $100 trillion payment industry is not only in part obsolete but offers excellent opportunities for technological disruptions and significant changes how we process payments in the future. With so many different banks spread all over the world, Wirecard is well positioned to grab a part of the payment industry with their product portfolio.

Wirecard gets its revenue by applying a small fee on the transactions they process for their customers, but they went a step further and combined the payment processing with analytical tools that can give merchants data about the purchasing behavior of their customers. By offering one global platform that is used by all merchants around the world, they leverage their analytic tools and can defend merchants against defaulting customers who won't be able to pay.

What counts here is that a larger network leads to more security and a higher entry barrier for other competitors. What adds to the attractiveness of their business is that Wirecard has a banking license in Germany and can enter into partnerships with other banks or with FinTech companies.

Source: Wirecard Annual Reports

On the graph above we see how Wirecard's revenue, operating income, and net income evolved over time. The next graph shows the respective growth each year.

Source: Author's Calculations

Revenue, operating income, and net income had compounded annual growth rates of 26.35%, 24.68%, and 25.60% respectively. These are very impressive numbers, and it will strongly influence the premium that I would be willing to pay to own shares of Wirecard, but more to that later.

Source: Wirecard Quarterly reports

Wirecard's income is better diversified, with 56% originating from Europe, 37% in Asia Pacific and 7% in America and Africa. Over the last six quarters, their revenue from Europe, Asia Pacific, and America and Africa increased by 10%, 16.41%, and 14.36%. By owning a banking license, they can process international transactions, which leverages their position in Asia.

The US, as the biggest consumer country in the world, might not be an easy to get market for Wirecard. Competition in the US is rigorous and Wirecard has to improve its marketing effort in the US drastically to keep up.

Wirecard Competition

Wirecard is in a very competitive market with a lot of other companies offering payments as a service like Paypal (PYPL), Ingenico (INGIF), JetPay (JTPY), Adyen (ADYEN) and many many more. They all offer a software solutions that work as a point of sale. Some of them offer terminals for the merchants and others (like Wirecard) focus more on the software and get their hardware from other companies.

Square (NYSE:SQ) is a direct competitor of Wirecard and they also offer a sophisticated software solution but also enrich their offer with hardware that the merchant can set up in his or her store. Square helps the merchant to process their payments and gets a 2-2.5% fee for those transactions. Their primary market is the US with 95% of their revenue coming from that segment. Their international segment is not described in detail. Their revenue is nearly equal to that of Wirecard but their transaction volume (Payments processed by the acquirer) is much smaller than that of Wirecard. Their PE-ratio is a staggering 113, which makes an investment into Square risky. Let's say an investment into Square is currently riskier than into Wirecard due to a few reasons.

1. Square acquisition cost for acquiring is higher than that of Wirecard (64% of revenue is for transaction-based cost for Square against 54% for Wirecard)

2. Wirecard focuses on Software and uses Hardware from Ingenico which reflects positively in their margins. Square pays 15% for product development and I personally don't think that sophisticated hardware is necessary in the future.

Next, there is also Adyen in the European market. They went IPO last year and their stock price shot up 90% in the first few days on the market. They are currently trading at $600. Their revenue is much smaller than that of Wirecard, but they have big customers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Those customers have an effect on their transaction-volume, which is currently $70 billion, only $20 billion short of Wirecard, with $90 billion worth of transactions. Adyen's revenue is approximately $350 million and the ratio of transaction volume to revenue is 200; the same ratio for Wirecard is 45. These ratios indicate to me that Adyen gets less for processing payments than Wirecard does.

Adyen is still smaller and has much more room for growth and I think that their revenue will soon reach the size of Wirecard's. Adyen tends to focus on bigger companies and help to improve their customer-default rating. As an investment, Adyen is too richly valued at the moment.

Valuation

I don't like to make DCF analysis for high-growth companies in such a highly competitive market, because there are just too many variables that would influence Wirecard's value. More about the variables in the Risk segment.

What I like to do for high-growth companies is that I look at the past growth, look at the markets ahead and estimate the premium that I would be willing to pay on their earnings. Their earnings have a CAGR of 25.6% over a time-frame of six years. Their stock price is €115, their earnings per share are €2.76 (NYSE:TTM), which makes up a PE ratio of 42 and a PEG ratio of 1.63.

As rule of thumb, I am willing to pay an earnings multiple of 40 on a company that showed a consecutive earnings growth of 20% over the last 5 years with good prospects to continue growing at that rate for another 3-5 years. After the next five years, I would like to see 8-13% earnings growth for another decade. I choose this way of valuing a company when I find a DCF valuation unsuitable for the company in question.

While reading through the annual reports of Wirecard as well as news and reports that I found on the internet, I paid attention to a few details.

They have a lot of competition that tries to create their own differentiation factor. Wirecard is well-positioned in the market, but their moat is small

Their entry to the Asian market was quite successful. European and US competitors were less successful. (Explanation: Adyen and Square have only a small proportion of revenue coming from the Asian market)

Wirecard's transaction volume exceeded that of many of their competitors.

They have $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in short-term and long-term debt. No debt problem in sight.

Return on asset (including intangible because it is a major differentiation factor) has been 20% over the last 6 years

2017: Gross margin of 50%, operating margin of 21% and a net margin of 17%. Adyen has better margins and they are significantly smaller than Wirecard. Square has worse margins and their marketing expenses exceed that of Wirecard by far. Their transaction-based costs are higher than Wirecard's

Now, I want to factor in their growth rates over the years.

Source: Author's calculations

Growth from top to bottom is on average 25-32% YoY. Using their earnings CAGR of 25.6% we get a PE ratio of 41. As a reminder, for a 40 PE-multiple, I would like to see 20% CAGR in the last 5-10 years. Their price to sales ratio is currently at 7.43, which is 12% over their six-year average and their price to free cash flow ratio is at 46, which is 45% above their six-year average.

These numbers give me a somewhat unclear indication of whether the valuation is appropriate or not. Their PE ratio is acceptable considering their 25% growth, but price to sales and price to free cash flow is still a bit high. Here I would argue that their growth prospects look good and weigh more on the side that the value is appropriate for the returns that Wirecard could generate.

Risks

I said it multiple times throughout the article and will repeat it again. The payment processing industry is highly competitive and there is no one major player at the moment. The entry barriers for new companies are rather small and technological advances can give smaller companies a quick edge over the bigger companies.

The size of the payment processing market is gigantic, and the number of competitors is high. If you want to join this market, you have to be aware that we are in the middle of change and that things may evolve in ways that we cannot predict now.

The differentiation factors in this market are not only the tools that the companies offer but mostly their brand name. A few bad headlines that remain unclear can hurt the price of these high-growth stock and throw them back a few quarters or even years. Worse, customers read the news and since there are no switching costs, they can quickly change their payment processor.

Conclusion

Compared with their competitors, Wirecard is well-positioned even though their moat is rather small. Their current valuation is acceptable considering their past growth and future growth prospects and their diversified revenue stream gives me some confidence for the next few years. They had a good start in the Asian markets and their transaction-based costs are smaller than those of its competitors.

Being interested in the payment as a service industry, I like Wirecard as a possible investment and would choose them over their industry peers to get some exposure in my portfolio. I would start with a small position and dollar-average my way into the company over the next months.

If you liked this article, feel free to click the follow button and/or follow me on twitter.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.

Author note: Seeking Alpha offers me the opportunity to articulate my thoughts and share them with other investors to get feedback and create constructive discussions about anything I say. I am not a financial advisor, and the information provided in my articles should not be used to make investment choices. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.