Yeti: The iPhone Of Coolers

Yeti Holdings (YETI) is a relatively small company with a market cap of almost $2 Billion that made its IPO late last year. It is fairly valued at worst and undervalued at best. It has a diverse product lineup that keeps growing and is expanding internationally with high chances for success.

Their products and marketing target several niche groups that appreciate a higher quality product to make their hobbies more enjoyable. Their marketing strategy is phenomenal, and it shows how well the company understands its customers - an easy pick with very low risks and probable high rewards.

The way of the Yeti

Yeti has thrived because of its customers. A few years back there were no high tech coolers in the market, nor coolers that could set you off 300 dollars, much less $1,299.

Source: Yeti

Yeti found a market that most of us probably would not have thought of thanks to its insight into what its customers wanted, and it uses this knowledge continuously on their product design, product portfolio, pricing, and marketing.

A great example of this is their website. It is carefully curated from the fonts it uses to the pictures and drawings it displays. It is quick and straightforward to navigate, and it even has an option to search for the right size cooler based on the number of beer cans it can hold.

Apart from Coolers, Yeti sells drinkware, bags, chairs and even buckets. The products reflect the brand, and their design evokes the design of the cooler.

Source: Yeti

The most interesting categories are drinkware and bags. These items are much more commonly used, and that could grow the brand and revenue beyond the current expectation. The bags sector could compete against brands like Victorinox, and expand the customer base to travelers, and professionals that like the outdoors. Drinkware, on the other hand, could become an exciting play for coffee lovers and people that rely on fresh juice and smoothies for their diet.

Risks

Two risks could be concerning for the stock: The strength of their moat and their level of debt. Their technological Moat is slim. With Yeti's success many competitors have sprung with similar production technology at lower prices; unsurprisingly, their technical strength is on the design. The design is essential for products, and certainly a crucial factor, but as a moat, it is a bit weak. The stronger part of the Moat is marketing and brand. Although it is not my favorite type of moat, brand and marketing have kept companies like Apple secure, even when they are at a price or technological disadvantage.

The level of debt the company has is concerning, but it has been going down since 2017, and the reduction from the last year is staggering.

Source: Simply Wall.st

Yeti reduced a third of its long term debt from 2017 to 2019, which reduces the risk substantially, and as risks go, this level of debt is of little concern considering the company's growth.

Source: Author's Charts

It is unclear if with the international expansion plan there would be a need to invest in other manufacturing sites, but for now, this is a non-issue.

Valuation

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Market Watch

If we took the current PE of 34 ( Price $24 / EPS $0.69) and the earinngs growth the stock had last year, the valuation becomes comically underpriced.

Source: Author's Charts

Instead, let us look at the forward PE and the expected Earnings Growth for the next three years.

Source: Simply Wall.st & Seeking Alpha

With the assumptions above for the valuation, the fair price goes to a very reasonable number.

Source: Author's Charts

$21- 22 dollars seems to be a reasonable price. Especially if we see the pattern that gross margin and profitability increases as revenue grows.

Source: Author's Charts with SEC Filings

Selling and administrative expenses seem to be floating around 36% of revenues, but it is likely that as the company grows these expenses could be reduced compared to the revenue, which would be yet another factor that increases earnings and profitability.

Source: Author Charts with SEC filings

Conclusions

My thesis for Yeti is very similar to the one I made for Funko (FNKO) in a past article. It is a reliable company with products designed to target a very specific demographic, with a high profit margin that will grow even more as the company expands. Both companies rely on the premise that people tend to overspend on their hobbies, but while Funko's products rely on their low price to be able to maintain their profit margin, Yeti relies on technology and brand recognition, very similar strategy to the one Apple (AAPL) used for the iPhone.

Similar to what Apple did with the iPhone, Yeti has managed to price its products beyond what the market considered reasonable successfully. It is ahead of its competitors, and its growth forecast and valuation seem reasonable and even conservative. Although the debt is high and the moat is not as strong as one might want, it is a relatively new company just starting to grow. It is natural that it has a growing moat and some debt. It is a small risk compared to the potential reward this company could offer.

