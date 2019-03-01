GDP Better Than Expected - What Is The Outlook For Treasuries Now?

Though given that we are in the late stages of the economic growth cycle, growth rates may slow this year, which could subdue yields going forward.

Amid a slowing economy and increasingly dovish Fed, Treasury yield spreads had been falling over the past several months, which had allowed the inversely correlated treasury prices to rally higher. Though, recently amid positive economic data releases, spreads have been rising, while expectations of interest rate cuts in the near future have been curtailed. This article assesses recent developments and the outlook for Treasuries going forward.

Stronger economic data

From stronger consumer confidence to better housing data, economic conditions had already been improving. While a weak retail sales number for December had many concerns, the GDP data for Q4 2018 came in notably better than expected. The last quarter delivered 2.6% GDP growth, beating the consensus estimate of 2.2%. What was more encouraging was that despite a weak retail sales number, consumer spending came in stronger than expected for Q4, rising at a 2.8% annualized rate. Overall, the GDP growth rate for 2018 was 2.9%. This marked a relatively strong growth rate, which caused Treasury yields to jump, as expectations for future interest rates moved upwards.

Furthermore, what not many realized was the fact that the spread between the 2yr and 10yr yield widened, from 13 basis points few weeks ago to now 20 basis points. While the yield curve is still very flat, this widening reflects an improvement in the economic outlook. Now the question is whether this widening can be sustained going forward, given that the economic growth rate is anticipated to slow this year as we are in the late stages of the economic cycle. If economic data releases going forward reflect a weakening economy, then this will bode well for treasury investors, as it would cause yields to fall and bond prices to rise.

Powell still dovish

Following the release of stronger GDP data, Powell remained notably dovish. He acknowledged the lack of inflation lately saying: "signs of upward pressure on inflation appear muted despite the strong labor market". Improvement in economic productivity has allowed for increased labor force participation and jobs growth without triggering higher inflation. Hence, regardless of positive economic data and stronger labor market conditions, the Fed seems to be willing to keep rates on hold to promote more labor force participation and economic productivity, in order to improve long-run economic growth.

Therefore, regardless of stronger GDP data, treasury investors should not fear too much the potential of rising interest rates going forward, given that inflation remains subdued, and the Fed is acknowledging the need for more labor force participation and productivity, which it does not want to inhibit through raising rates too far.

Bottom Line

Stronger economic data releases, the latest of which being Q4 2018 GDP, have pushed Treasury yields higher and, hence, pushed inversely correlated bond prices lower. Nevertheless, the economy is still likely to slow this year given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle. Furthermore, the Fed also remains very dovish amid softening inflation and wanting to promote increased labor force participation and economic productivity. Only if economic data going forward shows sustained improvement in economic conditions, especially inflation, will Treasury yields continue to move significantly higher. Investors should keep a close eye on further incoming economic data and how the Fed members react to them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.