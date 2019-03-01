Natural Gas: March To Come In Like A Lion With Brutal Cold, But Caution As Cold Show Signs Of Easing Mid-March

For those in the agriculture space or interested in the Spring 2019 Weather Outlook, see my latest post here.

Investment Thesis

Despite the strong cold coming early March and the potential bullish storage withdrawals over the next 2-3 weeks, given where the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) and natural gas contract prices are now, where we are in the season (March), and the fact that forecast models are showing the exceptionally early March cold easing up mid-March, there’s greater downside risk at this point. For investors, this is not a time to be looking for a long short-term entry point position in the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) neither its leveraged ETF’s, being the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) or the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL).

Natural gas bulls cash in on early march cold, but the bears are lurking with seasonality in play and warmer temperatures looming mid-March

Since last Tuesday to this Tuesday, the now expired March 2019 futures contract jumped more than 8% from $2.63 to $2.84. The gap up was due to not only expectations for colder than normal temperatures to encompass much of the nation in early March (including the highly populated centers of the eastern U.S.), but the fact that the forecast models increased the intensity of the cold over the weekend across the central, eastern, and southern U.S. during the first week or so of March with the core of the cold being from March 3-8. The March 2019 contract expired on Tuesday settling at $2.84 and is now replaced by the April 2019 contract. On Wednesday, the new front-month contract finished at $2.81. With that, contract futures are in contango through the summer months. Figure 1 below is a graph showing the latest natural gas contract futures in contango through August 2019.

On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration’s (NYSEMKT:EIA) weekly natural gas storage report came in bearish falling less than consensus with a draw of -166 bcf vs. the consensus of -171 bcf and less than last week’s report of -177 bcf. For Thursday's trading session, the front-month April contract traded slightly positive at $2.81 down from $2.84 before the report, finally ending the day down to $2.79. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has traded narrowly between $23.90 and $25.00 over the past week. Last week, UNG was trading around the bottom of this range before jumping earlier this week after forecast models trended colder over the weekend. The $25.00 level of (UNG) is an area of resistance from a technical standpoint as there have been a couple of times where that level has been tested over the past few days. Figure 2 below is the price trend since last week of UNG showing a couple of times this week where the $25.00 resistance mark has been tested.

Figure 2: UNG price trend since late last week.

Heating demand will continue to be strong over the next couple of weeks and likely will yield a storage gap more than -300 bcf versus the 5-yr average including the potential for the first ever -200 bcf for March. That said, upside will be limited given seasonality and prospects for mid-late March warming. The month of March is the fastest warming month with April coming in second as the Earth continues its tilt towards the Sun increasing the length of daylight.

It's important for anyone investing or interested in investing in natural gas in the future to know the following. First, natural gas is a highly volatile commodity. Information such as weather and the EIA's weekly storage reports are key examples that can drive natural gas prices, supply, and demand. Investors like to follow the (UNG). This is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the movement of prices of natural gas. There are some exchange-traded products ((ETPs)) that track the movement of the underlying asset (UNG) and also give investors leveraged or inverse exposure to natural gas. There are a few I will mention. The first is the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL). This leveraged ETF aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to natural gas. Its inverse is the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD), which takes the 2x inverse position. Another one is the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), also a leveraged ETF that returns three times the daily return of the UNG. UGAZ has an inverse called the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Long Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), which takes the short position. So BOIL and UGAZ can be looked upon as the bulls' leveraged ETFs, taking the long position, while DGAZ and (KOLD) can be looked upon as the bears' leveraged ETFs, taking the short position. Given the high volatility of natural gas, these leveraged ETFs are high-risk/high-reward items that should only be used for short periods due to leverage-decay risk. In general, leveraged ETFs are safer/lower risk when volatility is low. With this background information covered, we can now focus on what's primarily driving the commodity (weather).

It's been a brutal winter across the western and central portions of Canada. That’s where the Arctic values have been located over the past several weeks. Strong ridging from the Northeast Pacific through northwestern Canada early March will allow for these Arctic temperatures to seep down into the Lower 48 and spread as far south as the Gulf Coast states and as far east as the eastern Seaboard. Figure 3 is a depiction of the 850 mb temperature anomalies or anomalies about 5,000ft above the surface March 3-8 from the 0z GFS Ensemble (GEFS) showing in blue areas that are colder than normal and in red/orange areas that are warmer than normal. This translates down to the surface as colder than normal temperatures across much of the country and illustrates what I previously described going on in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Figure 3: 850 mb temperature anomalies from the 0z GEFS March 3-8.

Temperatures during this timeframe will be running 15-30 degrees below average for early March. The worst of the cold will be located across the north-central U.S. (Northern Rockies and Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes regions). Right along or ahead of this major cold air will be a high impact storm system (between March 2-4) that will bring snow from Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado into the Ozark Plateau, the Ohio Valley, and eventually the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast U.S. Outside of that, the weather pattern is mostly cold and dry across the northern and more populated areas of the U.S. during much of this timeframe. The weather pattern looks to turn active again around March 7 as temperatures begin to try to moderate/warm. That’s when a storm system accompanied by a warm front will move across the central and eastern U.S. March 7-9 bringing chances for snow over the Northern Rockies and Plains, the Midwest/Great Lakes and the Northeast. Another storm system is forecast to eject east out of the Rockies right in behind that system around March 10.

Forecast models further in the medium range (March 11-16) indicate the cold waning and retreating westward. Longer-range computer models in the March 11-18 timeframe indicate the same idea of fading cold and moderating temperatures across the eastern U.S. Figure 4 below is a depiction of the 850 mb temperature anomalies from the 0z GEFS showing a cool West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. in the 11-16 day timeframe of March 11-16.

Figure 5 below is a depiction of the 850 mb temperature anomalies from the newly released 0z ECMWF Weeklies showing a cool West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. in the 11-16 day timeframe of March 10-17.

So all in all, people are going to have to deal with cold temperatures through March 10th before we begin to see temperatures moderate and warm mid-March. The weather pattern also looks to get very active (stormy) during the second and third week of March.

Winter 2018/2019 - one for the bears

Looking back at this heating season, it’s overall been all bears in this one. After seeing UNG and UGAZ prices reach their peak mid November on expectations of a cold winter season, both have fallen greatly reaching near or to their lows in early February. In contrast, (DGAZ) was at its low mid-November before reaching its peak early January. From mid-November to early February, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 30% from $39.39 to $27.74. During the same period, UGAZ has seen its prices fall 89% from $253.51 to $27.87. Meanwhile, (DGAZ) increased from $3.25 to $126.50 from mid-November to early January.

Overall, the December through February period has been bearish across the country with a mild southern and eastern U.S., a cold north-central U.S. (particularly the Northern Rockies and Plains), and a mostly cold western U.S. Figure 6 below is a map showing the temperature departure for normal from Nov. 30-Feb. 27 basically including the Winter 2018-2019 (DJF) period.

The month of February really helped to tip the scale this way with a persistent –EPO/-PNA signature and a resilient southeast U.S. heat ridge. Figure 7 below is a temperature anomaly map for all but one day in February showing a cold north-central and western U.S. vs. a mild southern and eastern U.S.

Recently, (UNG) prices had risen 7% from $23.02 early February to $24.73 currently. UNG’s 3x leveraged ETF (UGAZ) increased about 19% during this same period on expectations for a cold early March. Figure 8 below is a chart showing the UNG price trend and how it compared to its leveraged ETF's UGAZ and DGAZ since late last week. UNG and UGAZ have been on a nice run lately with cold weather in focus early March.

Figure 8: UNG, UGAZ, and DGAZ price trend comparison since last week.

Final Trading Thoughts - Not much support left to the upside for UNG despite the potential for a -200 bcf draw for the week ending March 8

Given that it will be exceptionally cold for the first week of March and that both gas demand and storage withdrawals will be bullish compared to the 5-yr avg. in the weeks ahead, I still don’t think that storage supplies will be threatened given the time of season we are in and knowing that after early March the demand will begin to lighten. After all, this is the April front-month (shoulder or Spring contract) that we are talking about now. So I don’t see prices going much higher from where we are. I’m going to set my price target to $2.85 with a range over the next week between $2.60 and $2.85. UNG should continue trading within the range of $25.00 to $20.00. There’s more downside risk at this point and I wouldn’t be a buyer or seeking a long short-term entry point at this stage.

Thursday's EIA withdrawal report came in below consensus with a draw of -166 bcf, but more than the 5-yr average. The -166 bcf draw brought inventory levels down to 1539 bcf, 424 bcf below the 5-yr average of 1963 bcf. The bulk of the draw came from the central U.S. namely the Midwest and South Central regions where both reported draws of -51 bcf. Further widening is expected over the next few weeks as heating demand will exceed the 5-yr average. But with that said, outside of the draw that will come from the week ending March 8 (that is projected to exceed 200 bcf), the draws will not be anything major to note and will lighten as time wears on (e.g. 3-4 weeks from now). That combined with high production of natural gas will not put supplies at risk over the next month. Below are my withdrawal and storage projections for the next 4 weeks. Figure 9 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4 week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 9: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Figure 10 below is the observed or current NatGas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 10: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, figure 11 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 11: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas storage deficit.

