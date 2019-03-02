Uniti's Soap Opera Continues: 4 Things Investors Need To Know

Dividend cuts are very rarely priced into a stock, and so Uniti’s shares are likely to fall hard when that cut comes.

Uniti was already suffering a bad liquidity trap before the Windstream bankruptcy, but now that uncertainties around Windstream and its financial future are higher than ever.

One of the reasons we typically stick to lower risk REIT recommendations is because high-risk/high reward spec buys take a lot of time to monitor them and make sure the investment thesis is playing out as we expected.

In the past, we’ve recommended Uniti Group (UNIT) as a rare high-risk spec buy, based on a speculative but potentially super lucrative series of events (that appeared likely at the time) in which the infrastructure REIT could maintain its dividend, achieve its long-term diversification goals, and deliver 20+% long-term total returns.

But on February 15th that bullish thesis came crashing down when Windstream (WIN), Uniti’s biggest tenant (and source of 85% of cash flow) lost a major court case that put it in breach of some of its debt covenants. As we explained in our follow up article, that disastrous outcome was flipped the script for Uniti’s bullish thesis and made a stock death spiral more likely than Unity being able to deliver good risk-adjusted returns for income investors.

The Uniti/Windstream soap opera continues to unfold at a rapid clip, with Windstream declaring Ch 11 bankruptcy on Feb 25th. So let’s take a look at four important things investors need to know about Uniti, including why, despite the stock actually popping almost 15% on the bankruptcy news, this very high-risk REIT remains a yield trap to avoid.

What Chapter 11 Means For Windstream

Windstream filed for Ch 11 bankruptcy protection because due to the court ruling that the Uniti spin-off was a covenant breach, Windstream now owes Aurelius $310 million plus back interest (about $370 million in total) but has just $37 million in cash on the balance sheet.

As part of the Ch 11 restructuring (which usually lasts 9 to 12 months), it’s working with Citigroup (C) to secure debtor-in-possession financing consisting of a $500 million revolver and a $500 million term loan.

Windstream has said it remains "committed to operating its business as usual" and on February 26th the court granted it a “first-day” motion to tap the first $400 million of that financing.

Tony Thomas, Windstream’ CEO said in the news release

“We are pleased to have received approval of our First Day Motions, which will enable Windstream to continue normal business operations as we continue paying our employees, maintaining our relationships with our vendors and business partners and serving our customers as usual.”

The important thing for Uniti investors and the reason the stock rallied so strongly that day (before giving back most of the gains later) was that Windstream said it has received court approval to “Pay vendors in full” meaning that Uniti’s rent should not be disrupted or changed, at least for now.

Which brings us to the second important thing to know, pertaining to Uniti’s long-term revenue agreement with its now-bankrupt key tenant.

Uniti’s Cash Flow Might Still Be Safe…

From its spin-off, the heart of Uniti’s bullish thesis (which was that it could maintain the dividend while diversifying away from Windstream) was its master lease with Windstream.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

In exchange for a sweetheart deal with Uniti, when it comes to slightly below market rents and a measly 0.5% annual rental escalator, Uniti got what looks like on paper, an iron-clad contract that should hopefully protect its cash flow now that Windstream is bankrupt.

Specifically, the master lease is an “all-or-none” agreement in which Windstream can’t cherry pick what assets its pays rent on. Nor can the agreement be amended by a bankruptcy court.

Windstream has 120 days post-bankruptcy filing to either accept or reject the master lease.

At the Q3 2017 conference call, Uniti’s CEO said he believes the master lease is very safe and the REIT will never have to renegotiate it.

“We have not had any discussions about any negotiations or discussions with Windstream about changing the lease payment. We're not having any discussions now and we're not going to have either before or after any [bankruptcy] event.” -Uniti CEO (emphasis added)

Post-Windstream bankruptcy Uniti remained cautiously upbeat about its largest tenant’s outlook with its CEO stating,

“We continue to closely monitor Windstream’s situation, and believe it will successfully navigate through the reorganization process. We were pleased to see Windstream state its intent to continue operations in the ordinary course and pay in full its service providers. We are also encouraged by the Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) recent statement regarding the importance of Windstream’s continued service to its customers, and the FCC’s focus on the importance that federal funds provided to Windstream are put to their appropriate use. We believe access by Windstream to Uniti’s network remains critical to Windstream’s operations and ability to serve those customers.” - Kenneth Gunderman, Uniti CEO

The mission-critical nature of Uniti’s fiber assets is at the heart of the safety of that master lease. Uniti owns 80% of Windstream’s former fiber assets meaning that without it the distressed regional telecom literally couldn’t operate. This makes the chances of Windstream rejecting the lease terms (Uniti’s rent consumes about ⅓ of its EBITDA) smaller, though not zero.

In effect, Windstream’s dependence on Uniti means its rent is an operating expense senior in its capital stack to even its senior bondholders and thus, theoretically, Uniti’s cash flow from Windstream should be safe.

Now it’s possible that Windstream’s creditors will claim that the court ruling invalidates the lease since Judge Furman effectively said that the Uniti spin-off was a violation of its previous credit agreements.

This is one reason that some analysts, like Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value thinks that creditors will push for Windstream to renegotiate its rental agreement with Uniti (reject the lease), demanding potentially as much as a 30% rental reduction. It should be noted that Morningstar’s Matthew Dolgin also believes that Uniti’s rent will be renegotiated in bankruptcy but isn’t speculating on how much of a haircut the REIT might be facing.

I don’t personally think such a thing is likely, given that the master lease is already treating Windstream very well since it’s paying below market rent thanks to that very small annual rental escalator. But as we’ve seen thus far, there is a lot of uncertainty surround what will happen as Windstream navigates the bankruptcy waters.

In the event that Windstream was to reject the lease to demand a lower rent, Uniti would have the right to try to replace Windstream’s business with other tenants, at higher rates. But that’s a largely theoretical benefit since Windstream is largely a monopoly or duopoly in most of its markets and replacing 85% of cash flow with other tenants quickly is virtually impossible.

But Windstream’s reliance on Uniti does give it a relatively larger margin of safety in this regard since the two companies fates are so entwined and neither one can really screw the other without shooting itself in the foot.

The bottom line is that so far, the Windstream bankruptcy scenario appears to be playing out as bulls had hoped, with Uniti’s cash flow remaining secure and with no imminent signs that it’s about to go off a cliff. But unfortunately, that likely won’t save the REITs sky-high dividend, which is yielding 25% as I write this.

...BUT The Dividend Probably Isn’t

Given the complexity of bankruptcy law, it’s understandable that there is a lot of confusion about what happens next. Some commenters have asked whether bankruptcy might not be beneficial for Windstream and Uniti, since it would theoretically wipe out Windstream’s debt, giving it a stronger financial position going forward and making Uniti’s rent much easier to pay (and potentially leading to credit rating upgrades).

Well, Moody’s cut the credit rating of both companies on February 22nd (by two notches), after the trial loss, but before the WIN bankruptcy filing.

Windstream credit rating: Caa3 (CCC S&P equivalent, deep junk bond status, extremely speculative debt) - outlook negative

Uniti credit rating: Caa2 (CCC- S&P equivalent, default imminent with little prospects for recovery) - outlook negative

S&P still rates both companies as CCC+ but downgrades might soon be coming.

Here’s what Moody’s had to say about why it downgraded both Windstream and Uniti ahead of a possible bankruptcy (that has now occurred).

“Moody's believes Windstream's efforts to resolve this adverse ruling in its favor and adequately address near-term maturities and liquidity needs will be difficult. While the ongoing dispute remains unresolved, Windstream may encounter difficulties accessing funds to refinance its debt maturities, most notably the company's $1.03 billion drawn revolving credit facility expiring April 24, 2020, and $78 million unsecured notes maturing October 15, 2020.” - Moody’s (emphasis added)

As for Moody’s take on Uniti,

“Despite efforts to diversify its revenue, Uniti's concentrated business exposure to Windstream weighs on the company's credit profile. In a February 19, 2019 press release, Uniti stated that the validity of its master lease agreement with Windstream was not impacted by the Court ruling, and that access to its network remains critical to Windstream's operations and ability to serve its customers.” - Moody’s (emphasis added)

Despite Uniti claiming that the master lease remains intact and unaffected by the court ruling Moody’s is still worried enough about its own debt situation to downgrade it to CCC- equivalent, which implies that Uniti is at high risk of Ch 11 itself.

(Source: investor presentation)

Uniti has nearly $5 billion in debt (average interest rate 6.7%) with $545 million maturing next year. Thanks to the court ruling and WIN Ch 11 uncertainty Moody’s believes Uniti has lost access to the “Strong Capital Markets Access to Fund Acquisitions and Organic Growth” that management has been saying it has enjoyed up to now.

And of course, we can’t forget that Uniti’s long-term plans called for achieving at least 50% non-Windstream revenue by the use of its opco/propco deals which management says it has four in the pipeline and could be “transformative” meaning that at least one is big enough to hit that 50% diversification target all on its own.

But as we just saw with the Bluebird opco/propco deal Uniti is still going to have to spend hundreds of millions to fund these growth/diversification efforts. The recent Latin America tower sale is for $100 million and pretty much leaves Uniti with no non-core assets remaining to sell.

REITs have four sources of capital, debt, equity, retained cash flow (AFFO minus dividend) and asset sales. In the last conference call management disclosed the REIT would be resorting to equity issuances going forward because it has reached the limit on leverage that either management or its bond covenants are comfortable with.

And with the Latin American towers now sold, that leaves Uniti with just two sources of cash to fund its organic capex (over $200 million per year) and opco/propco deals. It can either cut the dividend (IR has indicated that Uniti is paying out double the IRS minimum to retain REIT status) or sell new equity despite a 26% cash cost of equity (AFFO yield).

The first opco/propco deal is estimated to have a cash yield of 9.6% but the terms beyond 2020 are for variable rent that means it might not actually be that large. But even if Uniti’s opco/propco pipeline could deliver fixed 10% cash yields on investment, the point is that with shares this low Uniti can’t issue accretive equity to fund any growth at all.

Its retained cash flow is about $30 million per year, which won’t make a dent in its short to medium-term growth funding needs.

A 50% dividend cut would free up $213 million in annual cash flow which at least funds its organic growth capex and lets it scale up its assets.

Investors were hoping to get some clarity from management around February 28th when the REIT was scheduled to report earnings, give its conference call and announce the next dividend.

But instead, Uniti has just said

“It is postponing the release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results as it continues to assess the impact of the bankruptcy petition by Windstream Holdings, Inc. and all of its subsidiaries on Uniti’s financial statements. Uniti’s financial results were originally scheduled to be released after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on February 28, 2019. Uniti currently expects to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results, as well as provide a business update, no later than March 18, 2019.” - Uniti press release

I personally don’t think this bodes well for the REIT’s dividend surviving at its current levels. Not after Windstream has said that it will continue to pay vendors in full for now and Uniti has said it remains confident the Master Lease will hold up.

My take on the earnings delay is that Uniti is thinking through the hard choices it has to make in terms of maintaining its own solvency and achieving the long-term diversification that Windstream’s drama absolutely proves it must one day deliver.

So even with Windstream’s initial bankruptcy filings indicating that Uniti’s rent is safe for now, I consider the chances of a dividend cut to be at least 66%, and a big one at that (at least 33% to 50%).

But of course, on Wall Street nothing is certain and there is a way that Uniti MIGHT be able to preserve its dividend at current levels. However, if it chooses to go that route then investors are not going to be happy and the stock could still fall much lower.

The Dividend Might NOT Get Cut But That Would End Up Hurting Investors Very Badly

There are two ways that Uniti can avoid cutting its dividend, and each is more painful for investors than the next.

The first is simply not paying a dividend in 2019 at all. As Trapping Value explains

“Section 858 of the IRS Code allows the REIT to elect a specified dollar amount of a dividend declared in the following year to be treated as having been paid in the current year. This is permitted provided that the dividend is paid before the due date of the REIT’s tax return and prior to its first regular dividend made after such declaration for that subsequent year.” - Trapping Value

This would be a de facto temporary 100% dividend suspension that would likely send the share price crashing and making Uniti’s liquidity trap much worse. But it would be a way for Uniti to temporarily be able to retain all its AFFO to fund its growth and management could technically claim it isn’t a dividend cut (just a postponement).

The other method for Uniti to conserve a lot of cash is by simply paying the current dividend in stock.

Source: UNIT 10-Q, Trapping Value

Uniti is able to pay its dividend in cash, stock, or even debt. By declaring purely stock based dividends then it could retain all its AFFO for as long as it needs to fund its growth.

But while that might sound great at first, remember the current yield is 25%. That means that paying 100% stock based dividends for a year would still effectively be funding all its growth with sky-high costing equity that would cause AFFO/share to decline rapidly over time.

A REIT is ultimately valued on AFFO/share and if that starts falling at an accelerating rate (due to Venezuela style exponentially rising share dilution) then Uniti’s price could fall into the share price death spiral I warned about in my last article.

Basically, there is simply no way for the REIT to meet its 2019 diversification goals without either a dividend cut or mauling its share price with insanely dilutive equity issuances. And with Uniti’s credit now downgraded to the point where its own solvency is potentially at risk (due to 2020 debt maturities) the REIT’s survival likely requires a steep dividend cut that will probably cause the share price to fall to yet another new all-time low.

Bottom Line: Uniti’s Bullish Thesis Remains Broken So Investors Should Avoid This Yield Trap

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot to like about Uniti, including a collection of wide moat, cash-rich and highly scalable assets, as well as a management team with a solid long-term growth plan that takes advantage of the strong future growth in 5G. But ultimately those just add up to a lot of potential growth, which is meaningless without access to plentiful low-cost growth capital.

Uniti was already suffering a bad liquidity trap before the Windstream bankruptcy, but now that uncertainties around Windstream and its financial future are higher than ever, its ability to grow profitably is gone completely.

That means that even though the Master Lease appears to be intact for now, that ultimately makes no difference to Uniti investors, who must realize the previous bullish thesis is utterly shattered and has very little prospects of being rebuilt.

Even if Windstream sails through bankruptcy virtually unscathed and Uniti’s rent remains unchanged, that almost certainly won’t save the dividend which is facing the prospects of a 50% dividend cut any day now.

Remember that dividend cuts are very rarely priced into a stock, and so Uniti’s shares are likely to fall hard when that cut comes. And even if you’re an ultra-deep value “cigar butt” investor who thinks Uniti’s sub-4X AFFO multiple makes it attractive, remember that Uniti might soon have to start printing shares like Venezuela prints Bolivars.

That could result in the share price falling into a death spiral that means that Uniti remains an uninvestable stock, even for those who don’t care a lick about dividends.

