Big Play Of Warren Buffett And 3G Capital For Kraft Heinz

Krupa Global Investments, as shareholders of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), feel that Warren Buffett and 3G Capital are starting an interesting maneuver around KHC. The Q4 results release was a nightmare for investors with $15 Billion written down, a dividend cut, weaker EBITA outlook for 2019, plus an announcement about an SEC investigation. 3G Capital, who run Kraft Heinz, likely knew this information would take a significant hit on Kraft Heinz's stock, yet, they did not in any way lay the groundwork for the release of said information in previous releases or investor events. There was no profit warning, their statements during the Q3 2018 earnings release were mainly positive regarding their outlook and they said they did not believe additional marketing and other costs will occur in Q4.

Based on our experience, this procedure is typical when management and the largest shareholders want to take a company private at a higher valuation. KHC management, led by 3G, did the obvious thing during the Q4 earnings call: they cleared the table completely. This enables Kraft Heinz to look attractive at a more modest valuation. After a 30% reduction in share price, a buyout that investors may have balked at just a month ago now sounds great. After the significant reduction in share price, paying a 15-30% premium over market prices in a going-private deal would likely be acceptable for investors such as Warren Buffett and 3G Capital. Bloomberg reporters Craig Giammona and Katherine Chiglinsky had similar conclusions about the next steps at Kraft Heinz based on their conversations with their sources:

We are not new to these types of maneuvers. We experienced this same type of behavior in our previous dealings with AmTrust Financial Services, a mid-cap NYC based insurance company.

We believe AmTrust management intentionally decreased the value of their stock by clearing the table slowly during a period of a few months. They put additional reserves in amount of $300 Million USD, postponed one of their quarterly earnings results, and announced that FBI and SEC were investigating their accounting practices. Nothing came of the investigations but the announcement, combined with the other factors, took an unduly major hit on the stock taking it from $30 per share to $9 per share within a year, absent major fundamental shifts in the business. After this significant drop, the controlling Zyskind/Karfunkel family teamed up with Stone Point Capital, a large private equity fund with exposure in insurance led by former Goldman Sachs executive Steve Friedman. We can definitely see the parallel here with 3G Capital as the controlling shareholder and Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as the strong company shareholder experienced in consumer staples business with $112 Billion of cash as of Q4 2018.

In the matter of AmTrust, SPC took a significant stake in Amtrust and they announced that they will take Amtrust private for a 25% premium from the stock's all-time low price of around $9 per share. This equated to a $12.25 per share valuation. We expect 3G to pull a similar maneuver here. In the AmTrust matter, KGI started an activist campaign where we forced two successive price increases - the second with the help of Carl Icahn to a final price of $14.75 per share (which we still believe was too low).

We see huge parallel here between AmTrust and Kraft Heinz. Management write offs, SEC investigation for an inconsequential amount of $25 million, lowering EBITA estimates without notice to shareholders, and top shareholders who are looking for cheap acquisition targets. This is an opportunity for activists to enter at this point and for Warren Buffett to take the company private at fair valuation.

We are strongly persuaded that 3G Capital just prepared Kraft Heinz for a buyout. KGI has been campaigning for the going-private deal for a few months now (Marketwatch article) because we believe that Kraft Heinz can be turned around more easily without the noise of quarterly reporting and macro-events such US-China trade talks which influence the stock price on daily basis. As Buffett mentioned in his CNBC interview few days ago, he has no intention to sell any shares of Kraft Heinz and he believes in the management run by 3G Capital partner Bernardo Hees. We think Buffett believes that the company can perform much better in several years and that its current stock price makes it an attractive acquisition.

Shareholders of Kraft Heinz have experienced unprecedented situation over the last few weeks which was a disaster for small retail investors who lost retirement savings, college funds, and more betting on what should have been a safe dividend stock. We think that this is finally an opportunity for a potential win-win scenario for Buffett, 3G, and Kraft Heinz investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.