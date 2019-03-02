Silver Stalls And Falls To A New Low In 2019

Silver is a precious metal that attracts lots of speculative activity. Rallies to the $50 per ounce level in 1980 and 2011 are always reminders that the silver market can double, triple, and halve in value over short periods offering market participants fantastic gains. While huge moves of the magnitude witnessed in 1980 and 2011 do not occur all that often, the potential for explosive or implosive periods is an ever-present motivation for those who thrive on price action in markets.

The last low in the silver futures market on COMEX came in December 2015 at $13.635 per ounce. Silver has not ventured below the $10 level since 2008. The recovery that followed the 2015 bottom took the price over 50% higher to $21.095 per ounce less than one year later in July 2016. Since then, silver has made a series of lower highs and lower lows leading to its most recent bottom which was just 22.5 cents above the 2015 bottom. Since mid-November when nearby COMEX silver futures hit $13.86, the price has been recovering. In January 2019, it traded above the $16 level for the first time since July 2018 which was a sign that a recovery is underway that has the potential to reverse the bearish trend in the precious metal. However, it is always a wild ride with lots of twists and turns in the silver market.

Silver rises to $16.20 at the end of January

The false breakdown in silver in mid-November gave way to a rally that took the price above $16 per ounce in late January.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, silver moved $2.34 or 16.9% higher in just under three months with the high coming on the final day of January. Both price momentum and relative strength metrics on the weekly chart had risen into overbought territory which caused the price to stall and fall last Friday. Open interest moved from a low at 173,574 contracts in mid-December to 225,889 as of February 20, a rise of 30.1%. Silver ran out of gas on the upside as the long-side of the silver market became a bit overcrowded above the $16 per ounce level. Last Friday, silver took an elevator ride to the downside and by the end of trading, the price was over $1 lower than the January 31 peak and the February 20 high that was only one-half cents below on the March contract. In hindsight, the failure to rise to a new high was a sign that silver was going lower.

An about-face just one-half cent below the high

On February 20, it looked like silver was ready to blow through the January 31 peak like a hot knife through butter. In that day, the gold market moved to a new high at 20 cents shy of the $1350 level on the active month April futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, silver entered a consolidation phase between $15.445 and $16.20 following the January 31 peak at $16.20. On the day that gold made its latest high at just under the $1350 level, silver only made it up to $16.195 on the March futures contract when it ran out of gas. At the end of last week, silver fell sharply over three consecutive sessions reaching a low at 5.13 last Friday.

Copper is saying that silver is going higher

One of the markets that could prevent a continuation of a deeper correction in the price of silver is the recent action in copper futures.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the red metal broke out above its first level of technical resistance at the early October peak at $2.8665 per pound. During the week of February 19, copper futures rose above that level and the following week reached its most recent peak at $2.9780, the highest level since June 2018. Copper was trading at over the $2.92 per pound level as of the close of business on March 1 not far below its most recent peak.

Silver is a byproduct of copper production, and there tends to be a correlation between the price paths of the two metals. Copper rallied on the back of optimism over a trade deal between the US and China, and the next level to watch on the upside in the nonferrous metal is at $3 per pound. Above there, critical technical resistance and the line in the sand on the upside in the copper futures market stands at the December 2017 high at $3.3220 per pound. A continuation of strength in the red metal would likely support gains in the price of silver from a historical perspective. On the downside, $2.8750 is a support level for the nonferrous metal.

A lot of catching up to do versus gold

Silver continues to trail the performance in the gold market with the silver-gold ratio still close to its highest level in a quarter of a century.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the price of nearby gold futures divided by the price of nearby silver futures displays that the price relationship rose to a high at 86.43 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value in November 2018 which was the highest level since 1993. At the 85.335 level on March 1, silver continues to be historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold. The long-term average for the silver-gold ratio is around the 55:1 level. A return to that historical norm with the price of gold at $1295 per ounce would put the price of silver at over $23.50 per ounce. Silver is cheap at its current price level compared to its historical performance against gold.

Source: CQG

While $16.20 is now the technical resistance level in the silver futures market, the precious metal will need to rise above the June 2018 peak at $17.35 to break the bearish trading pattern that has been in place in the market since it reached a high at $21.095 per ounce in July 2016. Silver has a lot of room on the upside if it is going to catch up with gold over the coming days, weeks, and months. Time will tell if the price action at the end of last week was the start of another bearish leg on the downside or a speedbump on the way to higher levels.

Is it time for SLV or USLV if you are an action junkie?

The price action in copper and gold over past weeks present the potential for a significant recovery rally in the silver market. Silver is one of those commodities that tend to move with fury, once it gets going. It also has a habit of head fake moves that shake market participants from the market before a trend gets underway.

Despite the selling late last week, it may be just a matter of time before the $16.20 level gives way and silver heads for a test of $17.35 per ounce. At a settlement price at $15.169 on March 1, the precious metal is $2.181 or 14.4% below its resistance level. A move above $17.35 could set the stage for much higher levels as the bearish pattern since 2016 would end, and a new bullish era could begin to emerge.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the silver market is via silver bars and coins offered by dealers around the world or through the COMEX futures and options market. For those looking for an alternative, the most liquid silver ETF product is the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) that holds 100% of its net assets in silver bullion. SLV is a highly liquid ETF with net assets of $4.99 billion and an average of over eight million shares changing hands each day.

For those looking for a turbocharged instrument to participate in the silver market on the upside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN (USLV) will act as a silver investment on steroids if the price begins to move sharply to the upside. However, the leverage in USLV comes at a high price which is time decay. The value of USLV and other triple-leveraged products deteriorate over time and are periodically subject to painful reverse splits. Therefore, USLV is only appropriate for short-term forays into the silver market on the long side. Any medium or longer-term positions will likely turn the ETN into a dust collector in your portfolio that decays and loses virtually all of its value. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

USLV has net assets of $271.31 million and trades just over 192,000 shares each day. It is likely that the volume and net assets in this product will explode higher if the price of silver turns around begins to head for the $17.35 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Silver had an ugly day last Friday, but this metal tends to look the best on the highs and worst when its price is heading lower. Buying silver during periods of price weakness tends to offer better results than buying the metal when it appears to be set to explode on the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author holds physical silver