Crude Oil Gets Trumped At The Start Of The Week

Technology is changing the world at an unprecedented pace when it comes to a historical perspective. These days, I can get the weather report, do research, change the channel on TV, and do a host of other tasks by asking a little box in the corner that goes by the name of Siri or Alexa. We walk around with a powerful computer, camera, phone, and a myriad of other products in our back pockets.

Social media allows us to communicate with anyone on earth who owns a device. Social media has become a powerful marketing and political tool. The US President embraced social media on the campaign trail in 2016, and rather than using the traditional press, he continues to communicate with friends and foes in the US and abroad via Twitter. This week, in another example of the power for the Tweet, the President issued a short comment that sent the price of crude oil lower after reaching a new high last Friday, on February 22. With a trade deal between the US and China on the horizon, it is likely that the leader of the US does not want to see the price of crude oil explode to the upside. After experiencing success with tweeting oil lower last October, the President let his fingers do the selling on the first day of this week.

The (XLE) is the Energy Sector SPDR. The price of crude oil fell by $1.78 per barrel on the nearby April NYMEX futures contract, but the XLE posted an eleven-cent gain on the session on Monday, February 25.

A Presidential tweet and selling

Last Monday, as he prepared to depart for a summit with the leader of North Korea in Vietnam, US President Donald J. Trump fired off a tweet to warn OPEC about the recent rise in the price of crude oil.

Source: Twitter

The message translated into selling in the NYMEX crude oil futures market on the first day of the week.

Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart highlights, between 6:40 AM and 8:10 AM EST the price of crude oil fell from $57.49 per barrel to a low at $55.70. Crude oil continued to move to the downside finding an eventual low at $55.02 later in the day.

The tweeting has a pretty good track record in the oil market

The February 25 tweet was not his first when it comes to the price of the energy commodity and the international oil cartel. President Trump had used social media during the weeks leading up to the high in NYMEX futures back on September 20, 2018, when he warned OPEC as the price of oil was making new highs.

Source: Twitter

NYMEX crude oil rose to a high shortly after on October 3 at $76.90. By December 24, less than three months later, the price had declined to a low at $42.36 per barrel, a drop of 45%.

The President's tweet was only one of many factors that sent the price of crude oil lower. However, political pressure on Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last October likely caused capitulation to the President's demand for a lower oil price.

The pressure from President Trump and rising US production that overtook daily output from both Russia and Saudi Arabia added up to a massive correction in the price of crude oil over the fourth quarter of 2018. Since then, the price has made a comeback.

The most recent correction was overdue

In a sign that the move to $42.36 per barrel on December 24 was an overextension on the downside in the oil market, the price had steadily recovered in late December, January, and throughout most of February.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of crude oil climbed to its most recent peak at $57.81 per barrel on Friday, February 22 which is a recovery 36.5% from the late December low. The President's latest tweet came at a time when the price of the energy commodity may have been running out of fuel and buying as price momentum on the weekly chart now displays an overbought condition. On the shorter-term daily chart, both price momentum and relative strength had risen into overbought territory.

The next level of technical support on the downside stands at the mid-February low at $51.23 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. On the upside, technical resistance is at the 50% retracement level of the move from the October 3 high to the December 24 low which is at $59.63 per barrel. On Friday, March 1, the price of April futures was sitting right in the middle of the support and resistance levels as the price was at the $55.80 per barrel level.

Brent-WTI and processing spreads support higher oil

The premium for Brent over WTI crude oil has been rising since late January. As US production climbed to a record level of 12.1 million barrels per day and OPEC cut output at their latest biannual meeting, Brent prices have been stronger than WTI prices.

Historically, an increase in the Brent-WTI spread is supportive of higher prices in the crude oil market. Brent is the pricing mechanism for around two-thirds of the world crude oil, so a higher premium for Brent tends to translate into a bullish trend in the price of the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil futures in April shows that the spread moved from a $6.65 premium for a barrel of Brent over WTI on January 31 to a high at a $10.41 premium for the Brent oil on February 15. On March 1, the premium stood at the $9.00 per barrel level which closer to the recent high than the end of January low.

Processing or crack spreads are real-time indicators for demand for oil products. When crack spreads move to the upside, it tends to support oil prices as the raw crude oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline and distillate products.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the April NYMEX gasoline crack spread shows that the refining margin for processing a barrel of crude oil into the fuel rose from $12.10 at the end of January to just under $16.75 per barrel on March 1.

Source: CQG

Heating oil is a distillate oil product, and the NYMEX heating oil futures contract serves as a proxy for other distillates like diesel and jet fuels. As the daily chart of the April heating oil crack spread shows, the refining margin has moved steadily higher from a low at $22.94 per barrel in late December to its current level at $27.96 on March 1.

The Brent-WTI spread together with both the gasoline and heating oil processing spreads are supportive of the price of crude oil which means that we may be seeing a lot more tweets from the US President over the coming days and weeks.

A trade deal could drive the price to $60 or higher on nearby NYMEX futures - buy the dip

The US and China appear to be close to a new framework for trade. Aside from tweeting about crude oil on February 25, President Trump also told markets that things are progressing when it comes to a settlement of the trade dispute.

Source: Twitter

On February 24, the President delayed increasing tariffs on China and announced that we would meet with China's President Xi to "conclude an agreement" for a new framework for trade. However, his rapid departure from Vietnam as he walked away from the negotiating table and Chairman Kim left the market wondering if he will do the same when it comes to the trade negotiations with President Xi of China.

One of the factors weighing on global economic growth has been the trade dispute. GDP in China rose by 6.6% in 2018, but the 6.4% growth rate in the world's most populous nation in Q4 was the result of the ongoing trade dispute. An end to the period of protectionism could unleash China's powerful economy. Rising economic growth is likely to translate into more demand for energy and higher oil prices.

While the President's tweet at the start of the week caused the price of crude oil futures to decline, it is likely that any further downside action will be a buying opportunity in the energy commodity if a trade deal with the Chinese comes to pass.

The XLE closed last Monday at $65.87 per share in the aftermath of the President's tweet which was 11 cents higher than the previous session. On Friday, March 1, the XLE was trading at just over the $66 per share level. The XLE holds the shares of many of the top oil-related companies in the world. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of crude oil has rallied from $42.36 to a high at $57.81 since late December which amounts to a rise of 36.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the XLE moved from $53.36 to $66.93 per share or 25.4% higher. If the price of crude oil remains steady or moves higher, the XLE is likely to continue to appreciate. Moreover, a trade deal with China that spurs economic growth around the world is bound to send the price of oil-related equities higher over the coming weeks and months. XLE was trading at just over $66 per share last Friday.

Crude oil got trumped at the start of the week from a tweet by the President of the United States. If the market digests the selling and begins to move higher, expect more than a few more messages on social media from the leader of the free world as he attempts to put a lid on the price of the energy commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.