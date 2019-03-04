The Moment Of Truth In Natural Gas

All logic says lower, that is why we could see $3 - I am trading BOIL from the long side.

Natural gas is sitting at the $2.84 per MMBtu level as of the close of business last Friday. The price of the energy commodity recently recovered from a low at just under $2.55 per MMBtu on the continuous futures contract.

The 2018/2019 withdrawal season and the peak time of the year for demand for natural gas will end sometime this month. March is typically the time of the year that the amount of gas in storage around the United States begins to rise.

The natural gas market has grown dramatically since the New York Mercantile Exchange began trading futures on the energy commodity back in 1990. Since the start of trading, the price has traded in a massive range from a low at $1.02 to a high at $15.65 per MMBtu. The price has not traded below the $1.60 level since 1995, and it has not ventured above $6.50 since 2008 on the nearby futures contract. While we have not seen the wide price variance that occurred in the market more than a decade ago, the price action over the past months has been volatile.

A wild ride

The futures markets tend to act as a crystal ball as prices move in advance of seasonal and other factors that determine their path of least resistance on the up and downside. In the natural gas market, the winter season of peak demand for 2018/2019 demand began early last October, peaked in November, and the energy commodity has reflected the coming spring and summer seasons since January.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of natural gas exploded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in November and then turned around and imploded to a low at $2.543 in mid-February. The price fell to a price that was just 1.3 cents above the February 2018 bottom and area of technical support for the energy commodity. The weekly chart displays an oversold condition when it comes to price momentum at the end of last week at around the $2.84 level. Relative strength is at the lower end of neutral territory while weekly historical volatility declined from almost 75% in December to just under the 53% level. The recent recovery from the mod-February low left a small gap on the weekly chart between $2.7260 and $2.732 per MMBtu.

March arrives and with it comes the injection season

Last Friday was the first day of March, a month that tends to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb when it comes to weather conditions. In the natural gas market, the season of withdrawals from storage around the United States will soon shift to injections as stockpiles of the energy commodity begin to build.

While natural gas went into the current withdrawal season with the lowest level of gas in storage in many years, the level of inventories is not going to drop to the level seen in 2014 when it found a bottom at 824 billion cubic feet. It is likely that stocks will find their lows this year at above the 1.2 trillion cubic feet level. Last week, the Energy Information Administration reported another significant decline in the amount of natural gas in storage around the United States.

Inventories continue to drop

Last Thursday, the EIA told the market that inventories fell by 166 billion cubic feet for the week ending on February 22.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, natural gas inventories were at 1.539 trillion cubic feet which were 9.1% below last year's level and 21.6% below the five-year average for this time of the year. While the stocks are low compared to the previous year and past years, it is unlikely we will see them drop below the 1.2 tcf level before they begin to rise once again. At the start of the current withdrawal season, the low level of stocks threatened a decline to under the one trillion cubic feet level. The last time we witnessed a stock decline to that level was in 2014 when they found a bottom at 824 bcf. In 2014, the price of the energy commodity rose to just under $6.50 per MMBtu. This year, we traded to the highest price since 2014, but the upward price momentum stopped short of the $5 level.

Record output, but record demand

Natural gas stocks are still at a low level compared to past years despite the record level of production in the US. Massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale region, technological advances in extraction, and fewer regulations combined to lower the production cost of the energy commodity and create a significant increase in output. However, as necessity is often the mother of invention, the demand side of the natural gas market has kept pace with the supply side. Natural gas-fired power plants across the US have replaced coal-fired plants. At the same time, shipments of liquefied natural gas or LNG from the US have been increasing as the energy commodity travels by ocean vessels to areas of the world where the price is at higher levels. In the past, natural gas only flowed through pipelines, but the process of liquefication expanded the addressable market for the market.

After rising to the highest level since 2014 in November, it looked like a test of the 2016 bottom at $1.611 could be in the cards for the natural gas futures market. However, the significant decline in the natural gas market over recent months could be a reason that the price volatility in the market has ended and the price will continue to trade in a range from $2.50 to $3.00 over the coming months.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that open interest in the natural gas futures market declined from a record high at 1,699,571 contracts on October 4 to its current level at 1,176,625 or a drop of 30.8%. While some of the decline is because of the shift from peak to off-peak season trading in the futures market, in 2018, the metric fell from 1,532,774 to a low of 1,339,194 or 12.6% over around the same period. The sharp decline in the metric this year is likely the result of the wild price action that caused pain for shorts at the end of 2018 and for the longs from December through the February low.

All logic says lower, that is why we could see $3 - I am trading BOIL from the long side

My current conviction when it comes to the price path of the natural gas futures market is low. However, as we move into the season where demand will fall, and stocks will increase, logic dictates a bearish tone to the market.

Since mid-February, the price of natural gas has been recovering. Over the past weeks, I have suggested that a recovery in the price was on the horizon and recommended that the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Gas product (BOIL) offered an alternative to natural gas futures, the UNG ETF and the even more highly geared UGAZ ETB product. The fund summary for BOIL states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex. The fund seeks to meet their investment objectives by investing normally in Natural Gas futures contracts. It may also invest in swaps if the market for a specific futures contract experiences emergencies (e.g., natural disaster, terrorist attack, or an act of God) or disruptions (e.g., a trading halt or a flash crash) or in situations where the Sponsor deems it impractical or inadvisable to buy or sell futures contracts (such as during periods of market volatility or illiquidity).

Over the past week, I continued to trade in the natural gas futures market and with the BOIL product from the long side of the market. On all positions, I have increased my stop on the downside to protect capital as the price moved to the upside. If it gets there, natural gas is likely to run into selling between $2.90 and $3.00, so I will lower my risk horizon over the coming week as we traded to a high at $2.872 per MMBtu on Friday, March 1.

Natural gas has rallied from a low at $2.565 on the April futures contract on February 7 to its most recent high at $2.872 at the end of last week, a move of just shy of 12% on the upside.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BOIL appreciated from $19.53 to $23.70 or 21.4%, just under double the percentage increase in the price of the natural gas futures market.

BOIL has only $20.97 million in net assets, but it trades an average of over 177,000 shares each day and is suitable for small positions in the natural gas market. I have found that the bid-offer spread tends to be around three cents on the product.

I am not as bullish as I was on natural gas at lower levels, and my intraday position sizes have declined as the price moved to the upside since February 7. This week, I will continue to trade from the long side but would be quick to stop out of positions on signs of weakness and may even consider the short side if it looks like the energy commodity is going to fill that small gap from $2.726 to $2.732 on the weekly chart.

The moment of truth in the natural gas market tends to come twice each year as the market shifts from injections to withdrawals in November and withdrawals to injections in late March. We are now only weeks away from the time of the year that inventories will build which means that the market could experience periods where the price is once again on the defensive.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.