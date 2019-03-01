4 Reasons To Sell RSX

From a technical viewpoint, we also see the development of the bearish momentum.

A new American sanctions against Russia will considerably limit the country’s ability to further increase production of oil.

Simultaneously, a number of factors point to a likely drop in the price of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) (a fund offers exposure to equities from Russian) in the near term.

1. New sanctions

On February 27, a bill on new American sanctions against Russia (DASKA), was published. As it enjoys the support of Republicans and Democrats, the chances for its adoption are great.

Among the key items of the sanctions there is a ban on deals with Russia’s new government bonds and restrictions on participation in projects of Russian energy companies. If the law is passed, Russian oil companies will not be able to buy or rent technologies, goods or services worth over $1 million or $5 million per year that are used in oil production. Considering that Russia does not possess advanced technologies in the field of drilling wells to produce hard-to-recover oil, this will considerably limit the country’s ability to further increase production of oil.

I want to note, that the shares of the export-oriented companies from the Russian energy sector represent 40% of RSX's portfolio:

Source: etfdb.com

2. The arrest of Michael Calvey

The arrest of Michael Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok, one of the largest investment funds on the Russian market, has a bad effect on the investment climate in Russia. This is a clear negative signal to foreign investors in Russia. Moreover, this could trigger new sanctions.

3. Macroeconomic background

The clearly negative background is also created by the latest macroeconomic data for Russia. In January, the Russian industry grew by 1.1% YoY, with an average growth rate of 2.9% YoY in 2018.

The manufacturing industry declined by 1% YoY, having shown a clearly negative result for the first time since 2017. The mining industry also showed a slowdown. The oil industry began to be affected by the impact of OPEC+ agreement, according to which the Russian Federation undertook to reduce oil production in the first half of 2019. Therefore, in the coming months, it is not possible to count on any tangible positive dynamics of industrial production.

In January, the Russian retail turnover slowed down to a two-year low of 1.6% YoY. Most likely this was due to the increase in VAT:

The real wage growth rate has dropped to almost zero for the first time since 2016. However, this result is largely due to the high base effect, since a year earlier there was an abnormal jump in real wage growth:

In January the real disposable income of the population dropped by 1.3% YoY after rising by 0.1% YoY in February. This indicator has not been out of the negative zone for almost half a year, which does not make it possible to expect a quick improvement in the retail sales situation:

Since the beginning of 2019, the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF price has been clearly moving in the downlink channel, which negatively characterizes the market technique. In February the price has found a clear resistance at the level $21. And now one should expect the RSX price to decrease to $18 in the next two months.

