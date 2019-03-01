Technically Speaking For The Week Of February 25-March 1

The latest ISM manufacturing number is a bit lower but is still in good shape.

Two Fed presidents note that the labor market is in very good shape and that inflation remains tame.

Despite the somewhat negative tenor of the leading economic indicators, there is a decent amount of good economic news. Fed Chair Powell notes that the labor market is in very good shape (emphasis added):

Nearly all job market indicators are better than a few years ago, and many are at their most favorable levels in decades. After lagging earlier in the expansion, wages and overall compensation--pay plus benefits­­--are now growing faster than a few years ago (figure 3). It is especially encouraging that the labor force participation rate of people in their prime working years, ages 25 to 54, has been rising for the past three years. More plentiful jobs and rising wages are drawing more people into the workforce and encouraging others who might have left to stay.

And Fed Vice Chair Clarida observed that inflation continues to behave very well (emphasis added):

Inflation, as measured by the 12-month change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE), is estimated to have been a little bit below 2 percent of late, largely because of recent declines in energy prices. However, core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices and tends to be a better indicator of future inflation, is estimated to have been about 2 percent.

Both of these data points - which, coincidentally, also show that the Fed has achieved its dual mandate for now - show an economy that is currently very healthy.

The latest ISM Manufacturing was positive but did print at a lower level. The headline number was off 2.4; it's now at a still healthy 54.2. It had been in the upper-50s and lower-60s for most of 2018. New orders declined 2.7 to 55.5 while production dropped 5.7 points to 54.8. The anecdotal comments were positive, with a smaller number specifically mentioning tariffs.

However, the latest PCE report confirmed the weak retail sales reading from December. Here's a chart of the data showing the decline: Durable goods (in blue) declined sharply. It's reasonable to attribute its decline to the strong reading in November (for some reason, sales were pulled forward by a month). But the two other spending categories also declined smartly. Non-durable goods purchases (in red) declined for the first time in 12 months; spending on services was down for only the second time in a year. It's reasonable to assume that the year-end negative news was a primary reason for the weakness. Nevertheless, the damage is done; U.S. retailers lost a key month of activity.

There wasn't much action in the markets this week. The Nasdaq was the best performer, and it was only up .88% on the week. The SPY rose .45%; the small and micro-cap index fluctuated around 0. The long-end of the Treasury market sold off 2.37%. The industries did modestly better: energy (+1.82%) was the best performer; health gained 1.42% while consumer discretionary increased .81%.

Friday was a good day, as shown in the SPY's 1-day chart:

Prices gapped higher at the open but then sold off through the morning. The market caught a bid right at lunch and then kept rallying for most of the day. Prices closed near their high for the day.

But the chart for the week isn't that impressive:

There was an overall downward trend through Thursday's trading. There were four end-of-the-day sell offs (marked by red arrows). There were also several downtrends (marked in blue). Until Friday, the general tenor was down.

The Nasdaq was marginally better - but that's not saying much. The overall trend is a modest move lower for most of the week.

There are two ways to look at the IWM chart. The bullish view is that prices bottomed on Wednesday morning and then staged a modest rebound the rest of the week. The bearish view is that there wasn't much of an uptrend in the latter half of the week to speak of.

In addition, none of the industry indexes are in any kind of a solid uptrend on the week

The best chart is the utility sector. However, this is the smallest industry in the SPY and the uptrend isn't that impressive.

Health care was down most of the week. It performed solidly on Friday but that doesn't erase the bearish tenor of its chart during the week.

Pulling the lens back to the 30-day charts, we see that the indexes are looking "toppy".

The SPY broke an uptrend that connected lows from February 8 and February 21. Prices are now forming a parabola which may wind up being a double top.

The QQQ is still in an uptrend but also has the rounding parabola pattern as the SPY.

And the IWM more closely resembles the SPY.

The market eked out a gain this week but only because of Friday's trading. The overall feel of trading this week was very weak. I still think the markets are setting up for a move lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.