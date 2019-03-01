Chesapeake Energy: Much Greater Clarity, Same Old Concerns

Even though long-term shareholders of the company may disagree, given the roller coaster its shares have been on over the past few years, the end of February has turned out to be a great time to be a shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). This is because of surging investor optimism for the company and its shares following management's release of its fourth quarter results for last year as well as guidance that shows, for the first time, what 2019 will look like with its new WildHorse acquisition and its Utica Basin divestiture both completed. Overall, what management has to say for the new company is great news and the future for the firm is looking up, but even with these developments, current oil prices are a bit too low for management to truly achieve the positive cash flow they so yearn for, unless of course, we see yet another divestiture in the days ahead.

Expectations for 2019

Chesapeake is one of the more difficult companies to analyze. This isn't because of a lack of near-term guidance. In fact, on that front, management excels, giving investors really detailed expectations for each current fiscal year. As an example of this, we need to only look at the image below, which shows guidance for 2019 as it stands today. The problem is the great number of significant transactions the firm performs in order to improve its operations.

What you can see here is that, if all goes according to plan, the mid-point for Chesapeake calls for around 179 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) worth of oil, natural gas, and NGL production for the year. Of this, about 43.5 million boe will be in the form of oil which, as I have believed for some time now, needs to be the business's focus unless we see natural gas prices surge in the next couple of years.

On the oil side of things, management appears to have rather large plans. Taking the firm's latest investor presentation, which covers fourth quarter results, I was able to create the table below. In it, you can see that, of the $2.145 billion in D&C (drilling and completion) capex that management has allocated, 52.9% has been directed toward two regions that, collectively, account for just 17.6% of the company's production. These are the Powder River Basin, which I have spoken about in detail here, and its Brazos Valley location. Interestingly, as the table illustrates, Brazos is the most oil-heavy region for Chesapeake, while the Powder River Basin has, over the past year or so, seen tremendous oil production growth. The only other major region where significant capital is being invested is its South Texas assets, which accounted for 22.3% of total production, is accounting for just a little more on the capex side and that was 58% oil. Management has identified that region's assets as being a cash cow for the firm.

At the same time, the table shows that investments focused on natural gas are becoming less significant. Due to the low margin (from a cash flow perspective) nature of these areas, it would make sense for management to emphasize a sale of some of these assets. In particular, I believe it would be wise for the firm to consider selling off its Marcellus assets. Odds are, these are probably similar in terms of profitability to the Utica assets and, while being 100% natural gas and accounting for 29.1% of total output for the firm, is only seeing 10.5% of capex. Exploring a sale of its Gulf Coast assets might also be good.

The financial picture is improving, but prices are low

Undoubtedly, the financial picture for Chesapeake is improving. This is especially true on the debt side. As of the end of 2018, the company's long-term debt stood at $8.17 billion. It's worth mentioning that this figure, while down from $9.98 billion seen at the end of 2017, does not appear to include the nearly $1.4 billion in debt associated with its acquisition of WildHorse and it also doesn't appear to account for the $381 million in cash that needed to be paid as part of that transaction.

Assuming management's guidance for 2019 is correct, with oil prices at $57.01 per barrel and natural gas prices at $2.74 per Mcf (both prices from February 22nd of this year), Chesapeake should generate EBITDA of between $2.50 billion and $2.70 billion. At the mid-point, the $2.60 billion, with debt of $9.951 billion following the completion of its acquisition of WildHorse in January, should translate to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 3.83. This is elevated and, frankly, needs to come down, but as the mix of oil becomes greater for the firm and, hopefully, with the sale of another asset, a healthier state without significant shareholder dilution probably can be achieved. This is especially true if oil prices continue their ascent.

In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I have created a model that I'll be digging deeper into (given the new guidance) in the next week or two. Using management's own assumptions, including their pricing figures and current hedging, I came up with EBITDA for 2019 of $2.592 billion, which is essentially right at that mid-point. In the table below, you can see this figure for 2019 as well as the projected operating cash flow and free cash flow figures calculated for Chesapeake for this year.

*Created by Author

What's interesting, and rather alarming still, is that despite all of this hard work and legitimate improvement in its operations, Chesapeake is still stuck in this low-priced environment. Based on my model, the company this year should generate negative free cash flow of $371 million. Now, because the firm is forecasting some actual organic growth for the year, essentially related to oil output, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it is something that cannot persist. Either that organic growth will need to be enough to eventually push us into cash flow positive territory (adjusted for growth capex) and/or we'll need to see cost-cutting or another asset sale.

Takeaway

Right now, the market is really happy for Chesapeake, and its shareholders should be especially happy at what management has forecasted for this year. This shows continued improvement for the company, but I would be lying to you if I said all of the firm's troubles are over. In the current pricing environment, something still needs to change. In Crude Value Insights, I'll be digging deeper into whether this is likely to be growth-related or if something else needs to transpire, but the bottom line is that unless one of these things happens and/or unless energy prices rise, there are still far better prospects on the market today than Chesapeake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.