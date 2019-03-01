Mattel: Our Take On Their Toy Fair Analyst Day

Ups and Downs

February has been an eventful month for Mattel, Inc. (MAT). Results for the fourth quarter of 2018 were released after the market closed on the 7th of February 2018 and exceeded expectations leading to a rally the next day; it is worth mentioning that this quarter includes the holiday period. MAT then held its annual Toy Fair analyst day on the 15th of February 2018 and most of the gains were given up following this. The price is still up from the lows seen at the end of 2018 but well below the high for the year and about where they were in May 2018.

Figure 1. Mattel, Inc. stock price over one year

Source: Google Finance

A major restructuring program was announced in late 2017, with objectives of some US$ 650 million in cost savings to help restore profitability and US$ 170 million in reinvestment to help to stabilize sales. Gross sales on a constant currency basis have declined or been flat/near-flat on year on year basis since 2013; the numbers are -4% for 2013, 1% for 2014, flat for 2015, -10% for 2016, -7% for 2017, and flat for 2018. Margins have been coming down to below their long-term historical averages, with the gross margin for 2018 at 39.8% and operating margin at just under 13%. There is still work to be done in restoring the company's fortunes, and this was the case at the time of the earnings report.

We think the risks of MAT's underlying business model stress persists despite dedicated efforts to cut costs and shift to outsourced manufacturing. While we do acknowledge MAT has large brands, they are disruptable. The variability of potential outcomes fosters the persistent valuation debate. Even based on a stretch 14.5x multiple on FY20 EBITDA, we don't see MAT trading over $13-14 long term.

Are they Toying with Us?

The message from MAT management at the Toy Fair was initially upbeat, focusing on the positive prospects of the brand portfolio and the size and stature of MAT in the global toy market. But the mood in the room was said to sour when the CFO took the stage and financial reality reared its head. That reality is flat sales growth, weak margins, and 2019 guidance from management signposting that the ongoing transformation work is not expected to show benefits until 2020 or later. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for 2019, even after doubling YoY as management suggested, will be below the consensus by up to US$ 200 million, and the company will likely just about break even on adjusted operating income. These issues are what investors were considering, and the reasons likely underlying the sell-off that occurred.

Perhaps, however, investors have allowed the disappointing financial projections to overshadow the work being done to turnaround the company's fortunes. There is pressure on margins because of growth investments alongside the exogenous factors and structural issues that have predominated historically. Those growth investments are needed to kickstart sales growth, and the declining/flat sales growth is something investors are concerned about. The structural issues are being addressed with an organizational shift to organize MAT's divisions by category rather than brands, and management is moving the manufacturing footprint towards a capital-light model, both of these are aimed at improving margins. Moving to an outsourced manufacturing model has been on the agenda for some time now, MAT would get cash for facilities sold (there will likely be a non-cash revaluation charge), incur a higher average unit cost, but relieve the burden of absorbing excess capacity, with the net effect thought to be better margins. Management is evaluating 'several' scenarios for the capital-light model, but the consensus is that this will be the path they take.

MAT is an effective toy licensing partner as the recent success with Jurassic World demonstrates. Recent contract wins with Despicable Me, Toy Story 4, National Geographic, and the K-Pop group BTS show that licensors view MAT as a trusted partner. Those growth investments mentioned earlier are in part targeted at flattering potential licensing partners with the strength of MAT's products, distribution, and marketing coming off the back of the recent successes. MAT also has its big brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, and American Girl, and there is investment happening here also. Content and storytelling are what MAT has decided will boost consumer demand for the toys and partnerships have been and will be established to bring its toys to life on the big and small screen as well as digital experiences. Barbie is the subject for a Warner Bros movie and is coming to Netflix, Hot Wheels is getting a movie, and new content features are expected or underway for American Girl, Monster High, and Bob the Builder amongst others. Also, the change to divisions based on categories rather than brands should also help some of the smaller brands in their performance.

Figure 2. Outline of the transformation strategy

Source: Mattel Toy Fair Presentation

The takeaway is that MAT has identified what it does well and where it is strong and is investing there; also, it is changing its organization to manage its brands and intellectual property better. The Toys "R" Us bankruptcy has not helped with the sales turnaround and likely had an impact on 2018; it was a big retailer of MAT's products, even if the brands are well distributed on a global basis. 2019 may look to be disappointing, but as suggested by management, 2020 is targeted as the year for the turnaround to show its effect. The negative reaction seen in the stock price following the Toy Fair was likely due to a misunderstanding of the timeline for the turnaround. Following the strong fourth quarter of 2018 earnings report and the announcement of the turnaround strategy back in 2017, investors and analysts perhaps felt that the job was done or nearly done. Management has set a realistic timeline now, and most analysts have price targets over the next twelve months between US$ 12 and US$ 16, rating the stock as either neutral, hold, weak buy, which suggested either a wait-and-see approach or cautious optimism.

A quick note on those categories mentioned earlier; the breakdown of product divisions is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3. Sample brands by category

Source: Mattel Toy Fair Presentation

As can be seen, there are some very recognizable brands in the categories. The underlying logic of organizing the product line by category is clear; grouping expertise in similar products together under one category. It will also be possible to make costs savings, no doubt from eliminating duplications of, for example, roles, locations, and functions as brands are consolidated.

Key risks to consider

Business revival takes longer than expected. Cost cuts have a habit of being narrower than expected, and reinvestment tends to be larger than initially planned, and given that company, management has now stated 2020 is when they expect to see real evidence of transformation of business fortunes, if it does not come, then the share price will suffer.

The efforts to increase sales and restore margins fail and the decline continues. Toy sales are seasonal, and new product launches are often volatile. MAT is targeting growth through new product launches and attempting to bolster sales with different media, for example, film releases. This adds more uncertainty as box office sales may not translate into additional sales as expected.

The toy industry is facing disruption from the video game industry.

Toy licensing loss could be an issue, although MAT has performed excellently so far as a partner for licensors, any blips along the way in one or more partnerships could influence other potential or existing licensors to abandon MAT.

Disruptions to global trade will weigh on the business as the business derives about 50% of its revenue internationally.

General economic weakness as always will impact negatively, as toys are consumer discretionary products, although it has been observed that toy sales fare relatively well even in hard times.

MAT outsources a significant portion of manufacturing to emerging market vendors. There have been no issues so far in terms of safety or quality, but it is something to watch.

Conclusion

MAT is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround, the goal of which is to get sales growing again and trim costs to improve margins back to their long-term historical levels of around 15% operating and gross in the high 40s to low 50s percent levels. Management has laid out its strategy to achieve this and set realistic targets and expectations in terms of numbers and time. If the turnaround happens on time, the expectation is that the stock will outperform. However, we think MAT remains a "show-me" story as the same issues continue to plague its business model. Projecting out current fundamentals to 2020 and tacking on ~14.5x EBITDA, we don't see this trading above $14 anytime soon.

