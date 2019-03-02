Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended March 1, 2019

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Range Resources, Parex Resources, and Transocean, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Below are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

On a separate note, we wanted to let readers know that the Energy Recap will be on hiatus after today's installment. We expect this to be just a brief interruption, and, as always, we appreciate your patience and continued support.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, Feb. 25, "oil prices had their worst day of the year Monday, falling sharply from a three-month high after President Trump said crude-oil prices are getting too high and could hurt the global economy. West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, fell 3.1%, or $1.78, to $55.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The decline was the most in dollar terms since Dec. 24. ... Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slid 3.5%, or $2.36, to $64.76 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange, also marking the largest decline in dollar terms since Dec. 24." Further reading: "Saudi Arabia Won't Fill The Void This Time Around"

As reported by Reuters on Friday, March 1, the "OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group's supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary decline. The drop of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) comes despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who on Monday tweeted a call for the group to ease its efforts to boost prices, saying they were "getting too high." On Jan. 1, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies began new production cuts to avert a glut that could soften prices. OPEC sources say the deal will go ahead despite Trump's pressure. 'We are sticking to the plan,' one OPEC source said when asked about Trump's tweet." Further reading: "Predictor Model For Shale Oil Signaling A Possible Bust In 2019"

As reported by Reuters on Friday, March 1, the "U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it is offering up to six million barrels of sweet crude oil from the national emergency reserve in a sale mandated by a previous law to raise funds to modernize the facility. A law U.S. President Donald Trump signed last year requires the department to hold sales to fund $300 million improvements including work on shipping terminals to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, which is held in caverns on the coast of Texas and Louisiana. Previous laws have also mandated sales from the reserve, which currently holds more than 649 million barrels. While global oil prices have been rising as the production group OPEC and Russia work together to cut supplies, the sale did not appear to be an explicit signal that the United States is looking to balance the current market with the SPR." Further reading: "The Dirty Dozen Oil Stocks For 2019"

Energy Articles of Note

"Range Resources' Prior Acquisition Misstep Mars Good 2018 Results" by Laura Starks

"Parex Resources: 2018 Reserves Point To More Upside Ahead" by Laurentian Research

"Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party's Over?" by Fluidsdoc

