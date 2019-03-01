Tesla: The Master Plan Begins To Unravel

Since 2017, I have opined that Tesla cannot "do it all". That statement is now proven true with announced store closings and other changes.

When Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) temporarily shut down all online ordering this week, it became clear the coming announcement(s) would impact all of Tesla's vehicle lines. We could assume prices, which have the largest impact when creating a new order, were changing. Thursday's press conference and blog post did just that and more.

It is clear to this author that internal pressures are responsible for the changes announced Thursday and are now able to be seen on the Tesla website. If we go back to January 30th, on the last investor call, CEO Elon Musk was touting how Tesla had opened 27 new stores and service centers last year (there is no breakdown I can find about how many were in each category). But now just 29 days later, Tesla, as reported in a blog post, has decided that:

Over the next few months, we will be winding down many of our stores, with a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers."

The expected savings will be used to shift resources to enhance service (which is the latest form of "hell" at Tesla for both customers and the company). Musk spent a large portion of his opening remarks on January 30th talking about service issues and proposed solutions (the transcript is here).

Going forward, all new vehicle orders will be placed online through the Tesla website. Tesla salespeople will soon be a thing of the past. It would appear test drives are a thing of the past as well. To address this issue, Tesla will now offer 7-day, 1,000-mile full refunds if customers are not happy with their cars. This would require vast improvement to Tesla's refund efforts to date where refunds can take up to 45 business days or longer. Customers could even end up forced to make loan payments on a car they no longer have in their possession while waiting for their refund.

Several previous predictions are now clearly taking place.

The question every analyst will be addressing in new investor letters on Friday will be, "what the heck happened in the last 29 days"? The simple answer is maybe nothing changed. The issues that have driven Tesla to push the Standard Range (SR) Model 3 and Model S into production earlier than expected may have been known for months.

The "driver" to initiate the Model 3 SR production would have always been softening demand for the more expensive models. Until just a few weeks ago, the Tesla website said the SR was still 4-6 months away. In response to a question on the January 30th call from Emmanuel Rosner of Deutsche Bank about the timing for Model 3 SR, Musk made the following statement:

So - but yes, we expect to introduce the standard range Model 3 sometime - probably the middle of this year is a rough, rough guess. And we're working hard to improve our costs of production, our overhead costs, our fixed costs, just costs in general."

Yet, just 29 days later, the Model 3 is rolled out. What changed? My theory is the orders have been significantly lower than expected for Model 3 in Europe and China and do not look as promising as expected going forward. It has made perfect sense to delay the SR as long as possible to elevate average revenue per car. It is well documented that reservation holders wanting the SR opted to step up to the MR rather than lose the full FITC in late 2018. It now seems that either Musk knew demand was waning and misspoke on the conference call in response to a direct question or demand took an unexpectedly sharp drop in February. I'm inclined to go with the latter. But we have to credit Musk and his management team for taking swift corrective action.

Keeping the production lines humming with new orders suddenly demanded new lower priced models of not only Model 3 but Model S as well. Considering you can expect delivery of the Model 3 SR+ in "2 weeks" and the base SR in "2-4 weeks" supports my theory. If the factory was busy filling overseas orders, how could these timelines be possible?

Additionally, the LR-RWD is back again as well in the U.S. and Canada with a 325-mile range. So, Tesla is now offering two AWD versions and four RWD versions of the Model 3. Any version except the base SR is available in just 2 weeks. In Thursday's press conference, Musk mentioned Model 3s on "backorder" will be filled by the end of June to capture the $3,750 FITC. What backorders can there be if you can receive a car in most cases in just 2 weeks? He may have meant unfilled SR reservations. If that is the case that is only about 112,000 reservations that could become orders. We are still a long way from his stated 420,000-600,000 production number for 2019. He also widened his expected production for Model S & X to 70,000-100,000. 70,000? Was he joking? That would be a 20% drop from 2018 deliveries. So that boils down to 350,000 to 500,000 Model 3s built in 2019. I do not see that being realistic at today's production estimates by Bloomberg of 5,800 per week.

Tesla could start by just retrofitting existing unsold inventory to build the Model 3 SR+ and SR. That seems to be what was done in some cases to create the Mid Range (MR) version. Battery pack swaps were all the hardware changes that appeared to be needed. Crates with Model 3 battery identifications were photographed at various facilities around the U.S. (pictured below) and posted to different forums. It would be relatively easy (but costly) to do the same thing again with an even smaller battery pack, swapping out seats, etc. but certainly not impossible.

(Photos by the author at a Tesla facility on 10/28/18)

For over a year, and even in my latest article (here), I have written that I do not believe Tesla could continue to "be all" and do everything for owners. Attempting to offer sales, service, and free charging in addition to manufacturing vehicles would ultimately drain their resources. It might have been possible if Tesla had decided to remain a niche player but once the mass-market quest was underway, the resources needed could wind up sinking the company. I predicted this would become apparent by either not meeting customer expectations (customer service and vehicle service) and/or by draining the company's cash reserves as the customer/owner fleet rapidly expanded globally. It has been clear for some time that the expansion of service facilities has been unable to keep up with growing demand.

We have now seen both of these problems having to be addressed. Customer complaints on both contact before the sale and service after the sale are being talked about in every Tesla forum around the world. Musk promised solutions in the last investor letter and analyst call. The cash to pay for fixing service is coming by eliminating retail sales personnel and stores. Those remaining Solar City sales folks who were given jobs in the stores are out for good now it would seem.

How willing customers will be to buy a car without first seeing it, sitting in it and driving it remains to be seen. And if Tesla is swamped with another wave of orders, how well will the delivery and service organization handle the challenge?

Bottom line impact

Musk has now stated that he does not expect a profit in Q1 but hopes to have one in Q2. If conditions are indeed as they appear to be to this author, the only hope for Tesla returning to quarterly profitability in 2019 will be very strong demand for the Model 3 SR and SR+. However, it is not clear at this time if these units can be built at a high enough gross margin to overcome the reduction in average revenue per unit.

Since Tesla had hoped to have at least another full quarter to keep improving production methods and lowering costs, it is a big question mark if they have had enough time to reach their goals.

As a commercial landlord, I can vouch that breaking those store leases will not be cheap. In most cases, Tesla will probably be on the hook for the full lease contract term whether the stores are open or closed until a new tenant is found. In some leases, even that may not end their liability. Tesla stores are located in the most expensive areas in most cities. The restructuring costs for store closings and layoff settlements will be a hard hit to the bottom line for at least the next two quarters and possibly longer. The funds spent refurbishing and outfitting those last stores in 2018 were completely wasted. Closing them this soon would certainly not have been expected.

As I have written before, 2019 will be the deciding year for Tesla. If they can make it through unscathed, their long-term chances are very good. But the road to 2020 just got a whole lot muddier. Bullish investors need to hedge large positions now more than ever on these new developments.

