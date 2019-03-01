SPYD: A 4% Yield Still Looks Good

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) as an investment option at its current market price. I have been bullish on SPYD for some time, recommending it again late last year, predominately on the notion that the Fed was serious in its forecast for a more dovish 2019. So far, that forecast has been a reality, and the Fed continues to signal "patience" when determining the next interest rate hike. This has helped high-yield funds, such as SPYD, start 2019 off on a strong foot. Furthermore, the Real Estate sector, which is SPYD's largest sector by weighting, continues to perform well. With interest rates steady and economic growth continuing, this is likely an investment story that will remain positive in the short term. Finally, SPYD saw strong dividend growth in 2018, and that has helped keep its yield competitive, while also fueling confidence in the underlying holdings of the fund.

Background

First, a little about SPYD. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and its stated objective is to "provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index". SPYD currently trades at $37.75/share and yields 4.55% annually, based on last year's dividends. I continued to recommend SPYD during my November review, although the timing was not spectacular, as the major indices fared quite poorly to end 2018. However, the market has come back with a vengeance since the new year started, and SPYD has actually managed a 3% gain since that article was written. Considering how far stocks dropped going into 2019, this gain is actually quite solid. With this in mind, I wanted to reassess SPYD now that we have pushed into the new year to see if it makes sense to continue to hold going forward. I believe it does, and I will explain why in greater detail below.

Economic Growth - Good, But Not Too Good

To begin, I want to take a look at the broader economic picture because, for me, investing in high-yield funds right now is heavily dependent on the action (or inaction) of the Federal Reserve. Last year, I was advocating a dividend growth strategy to help counteract Fed rate hikes and was largely shunning high yield because I felt that was an area that would be disproportionately impacted when interest rates climbed. While that turned out to be true, late last year, the Fed's forecast for further hikes became more dovish and that got me reconsidering high-yield funds once again. At the top of my list was SPYD and that has indeed been a fund that has performed well.

Looking ahead, however, my continued optimism on this particular investment type rests on the continued "patience" of the Fed, which is looking to keep interest rates at current levels in the short term. This temporary halt to rate increases makes high yield more attractive because it means the spread between the yield offered by funds like SPYD and the risk-free rate will be maintained for a while. To me, this makes the 4% yield offered by SPYD quite attractive because we know it will be unlikely to obtain that yield in bonds or similar products.

That said, the Fed's temporary halt to interest rate hikes could be only that, temporary. It is largely dependent on economic data, and if growth spikes, the Fed could resume hikes, which will likely hurt SPYD in the short term. Therefore, it is important to consider the current growth figures to determine just how likely the Fed is to stay the course or change its tune. Fortunately, the economic data coming out this week (on 2/28) was quite positive for multiple reasons. One, economic growth bested expectations in Q4, coming in at 2.6%, above the 2.2% forecasted. This means the economy slowed by less than forecasted and resulted in one of the best fourth quarters in years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, illustrated below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is quite positive both for the broader economy and for SPYD. It shows continued economic expansion, including at a rate above expectations, which is positive. However, it is still below the 3% mark, which has been a goal of President Trump and is a key level that may prompt the Fed to act. With growth under that magic number, I believe it gives further credence to the Fed to remain patient and not make any policy changes, at least for the short term.

And investor sentiment appears to agree with this assessment. According to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market and computes probabilities for interest rate movements, investors believe there is very little chance of a rate hike for the first half of 2019, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, the chances of an interest rate increase by the Fed over the next few months is at about 3%, which is quite low and was little changed after Thursday's economic report. Therefore, I feel high yield is the right place to be in the short term and that spells good news for SPYD.

Real Estate: Short-Term Performance Is Strong

I now want to turn my attention to the Real Estate sector, which is especially critical to SPYD's overall performance, as it is the largest sector by weighting in the fund. In fact, it makes up over 21% of total assets, as illustrated below:

Source: State Street

Clearly, this sector's performance will dictate SPYD's overall direction and, in the short term, this has been a good thing. While I was lukewarm towards Real Estate last year, mainly due to the interest rate forecast, my attitude shifted in the latter half of the year and I remain positive on the sector today. Fortunately, this play has been working out, as the sector has been besting the broader S&P 500 over the past quarter and has continued this outperformance, albeit slightly since 2019 began, illustrated in the graphs below:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, the question is, how is Real Estate going to perform going forward?

Overall, I believe Real Estate will perform modestly well in 2019 overall, propelled by an economy that is continuing to grow as well as low interest rates. While it is unlikely to soar, there is a good chance the slight outperformance could continue. Coupling this with above-average dividend yields and it appears to be a sector I want to be exposed to.

SPYD Offers Non-Traditional Real Estate Exposure

That said, I want to touch on why I would choose SPYD specifically to capture the Real Estate exposure as opposed to the myriad of options out there. While my outlook for the broader sector is mildly positive, I am more optimistic on SPYD's individual holdings because they offer non-traditional real estate exposure. What I mean by that is, when investors consider this space, they are probably imaging commercial properties, shopping malls, and apartment communities. While SPYD does indeed hold the companies who own these types of assets, the fund also has exposure to more unique sub-sectors such as data centers, cell towers, and seniors housing. In fact, this nontraditional exposure makes up about 1/3 of the Real Estate assets within SPYD, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: State Street (Subsector column added by Author)

So, given this make-up, we have to consider whether these types of assets are a positive inclusion for the fund, or not. Fortunately, I view this positively, given the outlook for these sub-sectors going forward.

One reason why is based on the 2019 Commercial Real Estate Outlook annual report from Deloitte, a "Big Four" consultancy firm. While the report as a whole shared my general optimism for the sector at large, what was especially striking was the respondents to their investor survey were looking to add capital throughout the year. While most respondents noted they were looking to increase their commercial real estate expenditures, the results differed on where those expenditures would be invested. While there was plenty of diversity, nontraditional assets topped the list, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Deloitte

As you can see, the top responses were, importantly, Data Centers and Healthcare (such as senior housing) and Cell Towers. And, as noted above, these asset types are indeed including in SPYD's portfolio.

The main takeaway here is that this particular forecast indicates that new capital is unlikely to flow predominately to traditional investment properties. The above chart shows investors plan to increase their capital commitment by a higher percentage toward non-traditional real estate plays, which is good news for SPYD. Considering the fund owns many of the types of companies that specialize in the sub-sectors listed high on this list, I see a fundamental tailwind that could help drive those stocks, and SPYD, higher.

Double-Digit Dividend Growth in 2018

A final point on SPYD has to do with the fund's strong dividend growth last year. This has helped keep the yield high, even as the share price has climbed. Furthermore, it gives me confidence that the underlying companies in the fund are performing well, as they are clearly delivering more income to shareholders. To illustrate this point, consider the distributions paid out in 2017 and 2018, compiled in the chart below:

2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Dividend Growth $1.42/share $1.62/share 13.84%

Source: State Street

As you can see, the growth was strong, at almost 14%. Last year, I was advocating dividend growth over high-yield because I wanted to buy funds that would maintain their spread over treasuries, even as the Fed raised rates. My target was at least double-digit growth and SPYD beats that target. To me, this is the best of both worlds because investors are getting a high yield and growth. While we do not know what the dividends will be in 2019, this is a positive backdrop and gives me confidence that this is a desirable fund.

Bottom Line

Heading into the new year, we had seen interest rates climb relatively aggressively, an almost 20% market correction and trade disputes that seemed unlikely to end positively. As stocks dropped and the Fed became more dovish, I began advocating for high-yield dividend funds, as I once again saw value in a space I had avoided for most of 2018. SPYD is my preferred pick in this category, as the fund's yield, dividend growth, and underlying holdings are all positive attributes, especially in our current economic climate. The top sector, Real Estate, looks especially attractive because of its diversity. The fund owns both traditional and non-traditional Real Estate companies and that will be a net positive if the forecasted capital inflows into the non-traditional space become a reality. Therefore, I reiterate my optimism on SPYD and recommend investors consider positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPYD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.